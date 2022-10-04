ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ESPN

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson takes shot at Saints DB Marshon Lattimore with Allen Iverson meme

Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson did work in London on Sunday. In the 28-25 win over the New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Jefferson caught 10 passes for 147 yards. He also ran for a touchdown. It was the first time since 2016 that a player had 120 yards receiving and a rushing score and Jefferson's 16th career 100-yard receiving game. According to ESPN Stats and Information, only Randy Moss and Odell Beckham Jr. have had more 100-yard games (19) in their first three seasons.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
LehighValleyLive.com

Eagles injury report: Early statuses of Jordan Mailata, Isaac Seumalo, Darius Slay revealed

PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles held a closed walkthrough for Wednesday, preparing for their trip out west to take on the Arizona Cardinals. Left tackle Jordan Mailata (shoulder), cornerback Avonte Maddox (ankle), kicker Jake Elliott (ankle), and linebackers Patrick Johnson (concussion) and Kyron Johnson (concussion) all did not participate in the walkthrough. The team says the designations placed on Wednesday were an estimation based on the fact that it was not a full-tilt practice session.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NOLA.com

Saints shake up practice squad with 5 transactions, sign former All-Pro Chris Harris

The New Orleans Saints announced a flurry of practice squad transactions Tuesday, including the addition of veteran defensive back Chris Harris. In addition to bringing Harris on board, the Saints also signed fullback Adam Prentice and defensive back Jordan Brown to the practice squad. In corresponding moves, they released defensive back Tre Swilling from the practice squad and waived defensive back DaMarcus Fields from the active roster.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
City
Denver, CO
State
Minnesota State
Local
Colorado Football
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
Denver, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Local
Louisiana Sports
Denver, CO
Sports
NJ.com

Ravens sign linebacker off Giants’ practice squad, report says

You say goodbye. I say hello. On the same day the Giants reportedly reunite with former All-Pro safety Landon Collins, New York loses a player to the Baltimore Ravens. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Pro Football Talk reports linebacker A.J. Klein “signed to the Giants practice squad...
BALTIMORE, MD
NOLA.com

Dennis Allen was asked about Andy Dalton's status after his Saints start. Here's what he said.

As of Monday afternoon, New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen did not have any injury updates on quarterback Jameis Winston (back and ankle), running back Alvin Kamara (rib) and wide receiver Michael Thomas (toe). All three offensive starters were inactive during the Saints’ 28-25 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in London this past Sunday for their Week 4 matchup.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ravens#American Football#The Denver Broncos#The New Orleans Saints
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NOLA.com

Finally playing UCF-SMU? Might be worth the wait. Best Bet for October 5

Each day, one of our experts at bet.NOLA.com will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks in Louisiana are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer. A reminder for those who...
MLB
NOLA.com

Four Clark brothers lead hungry and resilient Kenner Discovery football team

When Dan Erwin arrived at Kenner Discovery in March as an assistant football coach, he couldn't believe his eyes. “There was this little class room that served as the weight room, and the locker room is a stairwell,” said Erwin, who'd come from facilities-rich Hahnville High School. “We have no other (weight) machines. And, the practice field is 80 yards (long) and not as wide as a normal field.”
METAIRIE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy