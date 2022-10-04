Read full article on original website
Popular discount supermarket chain opening another new store location in Louisiana this monthKristen WaltersLaplace, LA
Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six IndividualsThe Daily ScoopBaton Rouge, LA
Mike Detillier continues to light up the Sports Media World with Louisiana CharmJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Poor officiating affects another Saints gameTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
The National Fried Chicken Festival is back in NOLA this weekend!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
ESPN
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson takes shot at Saints DB Marshon Lattimore with Allen Iverson meme
Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson did work in London on Sunday. In the 28-25 win over the New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Jefferson caught 10 passes for 147 yards. He also ran for a touchdown. It was the first time since 2016 that a player had 120 yards receiving and a rushing score and Jefferson's 16th career 100-yard receiving game. According to ESPN Stats and Information, only Randy Moss and Odell Beckham Jr. have had more 100-yard games (19) in their first three seasons.
Denver Broncos Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Running Back This Monday
The Denver Broncos are reportedly signing a veteran running back this Monday evening. The Broncos have lost Javonte Williams for the season. He suffered a season-ending knee injury on Sunday. Melvin Gordon is expected to be the starting running back moving forward, but it's likely that ...
Eagles injury report: Early statuses of Jordan Mailata, Isaac Seumalo, Darius Slay revealed
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles held a closed walkthrough for Wednesday, preparing for their trip out west to take on the Arizona Cardinals. Left tackle Jordan Mailata (shoulder), cornerback Avonte Maddox (ankle), kicker Jake Elliott (ankle), and linebackers Patrick Johnson (concussion) and Kyron Johnson (concussion) all did not participate in the walkthrough. The team says the designations placed on Wednesday were an estimation based on the fact that it was not a full-tilt practice session.
NOLA.com
Saints shake up practice squad with 5 transactions, sign former All-Pro Chris Harris
The New Orleans Saints announced a flurry of practice squad transactions Tuesday, including the addition of veteran defensive back Chris Harris. In addition to bringing Harris on board, the Saints also signed fullback Adam Prentice and defensive back Jordan Brown to the practice squad. In corresponding moves, they released defensive back Tre Swilling from the practice squad and waived defensive back DaMarcus Fields from the active roster.
Ravens sign linebacker off Giants’ practice squad, report says
You say goodbye. I say hello. On the same day the Giants reportedly reunite with former All-Pro safety Landon Collins, New York loses a player to the Baltimore Ravens. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Pro Football Talk reports linebacker A.J. Klein “signed to the Giants practice squad...
NOLA.com
Here's why the Saints lost Latavius Murray to the Broncos after his big game in London
Latavius Murray’s entire football career has been oriented around finding an opening and hitting it hard. So, when the Denver Broncos came calling earlier this week with a great opportunity, the veteran running back seized it — even if that meant leaving the New Orleans Saints team that signed him out of a quasi-retirement.
NOLA.com
NFL Week 5 and college football predictions with Uncle Big Nick on ‘Dattitude,’ Ep. 99
Ready to make some money? It’s time for another Thursday chock full of picks, as Dattitude host Jim Derry is joined by Uncle Big Nick to share the duo’s top five picks of NFL Week 5 and college football Week 6. Also, as they do each Thursday through...
NFL・
NOLA.com
Dennis Allen was asked about Andy Dalton's status after his Saints start. Here's what he said.
As of Monday afternoon, New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen did not have any injury updates on quarterback Jameis Winston (back and ankle), running back Alvin Kamara (rib) and wide receiver Michael Thomas (toe). All three offensive starters were inactive during the Saints’ 28-25 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in London this past Sunday for their Week 4 matchup.
NOLA.com
Saints bring back some familiar faces after Broncos, Packers raided their practice squad
After losing running back Latavius Murray (Broncos) and linebacker Eric Wilson (Packers) off their practice squad, the New Orleans Saints filled the unit out with a couple familiar faces. The Saints signed both receiver Kevin White and defensive back Bryce Thompson to their practice squad Wednesday, bringing back a pair...
NOLA.com
Rod Walker: Ex-Ohio State teammates Chris Olave, Pete Werner have been Saints' MVPs
Suppose someone asked you a month ago to predict who the New Orleans Saints’ offensive and defensive Most Valuable Players would be this season. Chances are, you would have rattled off names such as Alvin Kamara, Jameis Winston or Michael Thomas for the former, and Demario Davis, Cam Jordan or Marshon Lattimore for the latter.
ESPN Ranks Cal's Jaydn Ott as the Nation's No. 5 True Freshman
Bears' young running back is one of three Pac-12 players on this top-25 list of college newcomers
NOLA.com
Zion Williamson and the Pelicans able to 'click' in the star forward's return
When Zion Williamson slashed into the lane early in the second quarter, four Chicago Bulls players converged. Williamson passed the ball to a wide-open CJ McCollum, who coolly knocked down a 3-pointer from the left corner. McCollum was one of nine players on the Pelicans’ roster who had never played...
Phillies, Cardinals meet in playoffs; first time since 2011
The Phillies and Cardinals are set to play a best-of-three National League wild-card series at Busch Stadium beginning Friday
NOLA.com
Finally playing UCF-SMU? Might be worth the wait. Best Bet for October 5
Each day, one of our experts at bet.NOLA.com will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks in Louisiana are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer. A reminder for those who...
MLB・
NOLA.com
The Pelicans' 2021 offseason looked like a failure. It turned out to be a blessing.
In the 2021 offseason, the New Orleans Pelicans sent Lonzo Ball to the Chicago Bulls in a sign-and-trade. Instead of paying Ball, the Pelicans moved him in the opening minutes of free agency so they could free up a block of cap space to pursue other options at guard. Kyle...
Josh Naylor Reflects On 2022 Season, Return From Injury, Time With Bo
Cleveland's first baseman is in a great place - mentally and physically - as the Guardians start the playoffs vs. Tampa Bay.
NOLA.com
Four Clark brothers lead hungry and resilient Kenner Discovery football team
When Dan Erwin arrived at Kenner Discovery in March as an assistant football coach, he couldn't believe his eyes. “There was this little class room that served as the weight room, and the locker room is a stairwell,” said Erwin, who'd come from facilities-rich Hahnville High School. “We have no other (weight) machines. And, the practice field is 80 yards (long) and not as wide as a normal field.”
