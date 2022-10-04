Read full article on original website
Brielle Biermann Jokes ‘Insane’ Mom Kim Zolciak Is Begging Her to Have Kids: She Says She’ll ‘Take Care of It’
Ready for grandkids! Brielle Biermann revealed that her mother, Kim Zolciak, is eager for her to have children of her own. “She wants me to have a child,” Biermann, 25, said during the Monday, October 3, episode of the “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast. “She’s like, ‘Come on, you’re not getting any younger. Like, I […]
Sheree Whitfield Upset That Kim Zolciak Didn’t Come To Her She By Sheree Fashion Show
Spring, Summer, or September — we’ve waited 14 years for an actual product from Shereé Whitfield’s clothing line — She by Shereé — and it’s finally here. On the finale episode of the Real Housewives of Atlanta season 14, Shereé hosted a fashion show… yes, with fashions, and it definitely exceeded my expectations. I was certain we would […] The post Sheree Whitfield Upset That Kim Zolciak Didn’t Come To Her She By Sheree Fashion Show appeared first on Reality Tea.
Heather Dubrow Addresses Rumors That Husband Terry Dubrow Is Cheating
Not so fast! After social media rumors swirled that Dr. Terry Dubrow was allegedly stepping out on wife Heather Dubrow, Heather took only a few days to shut it down. It’s such a Heather move to respond so quickly but I can’t blame her – the Dubrow empire has presented a happy front for years. There’s no doubt this rumor is fueling some interest in the upcoming season of Real Housewives of Orange County. Whether or not it will make it to the show, which is currently filming, is another story.
Working Woman! Find Out ‘Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown’s Net Worth and How She Makes Money
Working woman! While Sister Wives star Janelle Brown is best known for starring alongside her husband, Kody Brown, and sister wives on the TLC show, she also makes money outside of the reality TV gig. Keep reading to find out her net worth, how she makes a living and more.
Dolores Catania Teases Caroline Manzo’s Potential Return To ‘RHONJ’: ‘I’d Love To See It’
Caroline Manzo recently said she wants to return to The Real Housewives of New Jersey so she can verbally “knock the s***” out of and “slap” her longtime rival, Teresa Giudice. So when we recently interviewed Caroline’s longtime friend, fellow RHONJ star Dolores Catania, about her upcoming appearance on E!’s Celebrity Beef, we had to get her thoughts on Caroline potentially returning to the series.
Teen Mom’s Farrah Abraham Shares Her Biggest Plastic Surgery Regret: ‘I Can’t Control Everything’
Keeping it real. 16 and Pregnant alum Farrah Abraham has been open and honest about her plastic surgery procedures over the years and she’s recently revealed her biggest plastic surgery regrets. “I could have done without getting a chin implant that I had to take out, that’s for sure,”...
This Could Be It! 'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Jets Off On Family Vacation Without Husband Kody, Sparking Rumors She's Left Him For Good
Sister Wives star Janelle Brown went to Hawaii without her husband, Kody Brown, sparking speculations that their relationship could be on the rocks. Janelle, 54, posted the update on Instagram — a weekend selfie with her daughter Savannah, 17. "I'm in Hawaii this week with Christine, Aspyn, Maddie, Caleb, Savannah and my sister," she captioned the post. "So excited. We believe in and love the Plexus products. We also work hard in our businesses. Thank you @plexusworldwide for rewarding us so amazingly."
Sister Wives’ Christine Brown’s Son Paedon Seemingly Shades Dad Kody: ‘No True Man of the House’
Gabriel Brown and Garrison Brown may not be the only sons Sister Wives star Kody Brown is feuding with at the moment. His only son with former wife Christine Brown, Paedon Brown, seemingly threw major shade at his father in a recent TikTok video. “Any king that has to say,...
ETOnline.com
'Sister Wives': Kody Admits Living in 'Delusional World' Where He Wishes Christine Wouldn't Leave (Exclusive)
It was quite the perfect day when the Brown family celebrated Ysabel's graduation and birthday. The entire brood laughed, mingled and enjoyed each other's company as they indulged on cake, gluten-free quiche and basked in the splendid Arizona weather, which all the more begged the question -- why would Christine Brown choose to leave all of this behind?
Britney Spears Claps Back At Mom Lynne After She Apologizes To Singer & Asks To Be Unblocked On IG
Britney Spears made it clear on Instagram that she has no interest in reconciling with her family, including her mother Lynne Spears. After Lynne, 67, pleaded with Britney, 40, to “unblock” her, the “Womanizer” hitmaker told her mother, “take your apology and go f*ck yourself.” Britney made those remarks in an Oct. 5 IG post, which included a quote by Rita Mae Brown that read, “One of the key to happiness is a bad memory.” In her caption, Britney crucified her family for their involvement in her 13-year conservatorship.
Fans Think That Crystal Kung Minkoff Is Hinting A Cast Changes On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has been all over social media this season. Between the leaks, the trolling and the cryptic posts from cast, it’s no wonder fans are talking. But one of the biggest unknowns that we have to speculate on is who will be back for next season. So is cast member Crystal […] The post Fans Think That Crystal Kung Minkoff Is Hinting A Cast Changes On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills appeared first on Reality Tea.
Real Housewives of Nigeria?! Porsha Williams Says She’s 44% Nigerian & Black Twitter Eats Her Up!
Porsha Williams decided to take an ancestry test and she’s happily sharing her results with the world that she's a 44% Nigerian queen.
