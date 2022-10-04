Not so fast! After social media rumors swirled that Dr. Terry Dubrow was allegedly stepping out on wife Heather Dubrow, Heather took only a few days to shut it down. It’s such a Heather move to respond so quickly but I can’t blame her – the Dubrow empire has presented a happy front for years. There’s no doubt this rumor is fueling some interest in the upcoming season of Real Housewives of Orange County. Whether or not it will make it to the show, which is currently filming, is another story.

