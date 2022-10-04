Read full article on original website
Related
fox42kptm.com
NHA and UNMC announce health data collaboration
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Hospital Association (NHA) and the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) have announced a new health data collaboration agreement that will make aggregate Nebraska hospital data available to academic researchers and students. “The Nebraska Hospital Association is very excited about the impact this partnership...
fox42kptm.com
Flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of firefighters who have made ultimate sacrifice
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Governor Pete Ricketts has announced that all U.S. and Nebraska flags will be flown at half-staff in honor of the firefighters we have lost the past year, according to a press release. Flags will be at half-staff from sunrise Friday, October 7 to sunset Sunday,...
fox42kptm.com
'Hocus Pocus 2' could 'unleash hell on your kids,' Texas mom warns in viral post
TROY, Texas (TND) — A mother in Texas is gaining social media attention after warning parents that watching the new "Hocus Pocus 2" movie could be spiritually harmful to their families. The 1993 cult classic "Hocus Pocus" is a Disney Halloween movie starring Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah...
Comments / 0