ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
fox42kptm.com

NHA and UNMC announce health data collaboration

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Hospital Association (NHA) and the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) have announced a new health data collaboration agreement that will make aggregate Nebraska hospital data available to academic researchers and students. “The Nebraska Hospital Association is very excited about the impact this partnership...
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy