ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Tesla driver brake checking, gave pickup driver no way out before shots fired, activists say

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42XkTC_0iKo9VtO00

Supporters of a man already facing criminal charges in a road rage incident are demanding that the other driver also face charges. They assert that both men bear some responsibility for what happened a week ago.

As ABC13 first reported last week , James Young was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he was captured on video lifting a gun and firing shots at a Tesla being driven by Chris Harclerode.

The incident happened as both men were driving westbound on the Westpark Toll Road on Sept. 25.

In the video captured by Harclerode's Tesla, you can see Young's truck swerve several times behind it, then pull in front at the Eldridge Parkway exit. As the Tesla swings by, video shows Young getting out of the car and firing shots. Nobody was hit.

On Monday, Young, his wife, and community activists Quanell X and Candace Mathews showed a different video. This video was taken by Young's wife, LaShawna Goulbourne, who was sitting in the passenger seat. Their 5-year-old child was in the back seat. In this latest video, you can clearly see the Tesla brake check in front of Young's truck repeatedly.

"The Tesla abruptly got in front of me, brake checked me, sped up on the highway," Young said, who had just picked up his wife from work at that time. "I'm going 70, 75 (mph). The Tesla brake checked me again. I have no way out to the left or the right as I try to get away from the situation."

"He's in a very fast vehicle," Goulbourne said. "He could have hit the gas and went and parked and called the police. He chose to continue to provoke us."

The community activists did not condone Young's actions, but said that Harclerode should also face some sort of criminal charge.

"There should not have been one arrest. There should have been two," Mathews said. "You want to hold this man accountable for what he did, let's look at the bigger picture."

The Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office turned over both videos last week to the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

"It is never acceptable to settle a traffic dispute with a gun," Dane Schiller, spokesman for the district attorney's office, said Monday afternoon. "Based on the evidence presented to prosecutors, the defendant was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly riddling the victim's car with bullets. Prosecutors determined there was insufficient evidence for additional criminal charges against anyone else in this matter."

For news updates, follow Miya Shay on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Comments / 9

Deana Ruff Kilgore
1d ago

so slow down and let the aggressive driver go on about their business do not engage. that doesn't give you the right to shoot at anybody or anything. you endangered the lives of everyone on the roadway and nearby businesses and apartments. you need to be held accountable for your actions. this was not ok. I hope you learn a lesson from your foolish act.

Reply
3
Related
CBS Miami

Tow truck driver shoots, kills car owner during repossession attempt, police say

FORT LAUDERDALE -- A tow truck driver shot and killed the owner of a car that was being repossessed Wednesday morning, according to Fort Lauderdale police Police received several calls shortly after 10 a.m. about a shooting in the 100 block of Carolina Avenue, When officers arrived, they found the unidentified vehicle owner dead at the scene. Police detained the tow truck driver, who was not identified, and the driver is cooperating with the investigation.  Lakeethie Sowell heard the gunfire from her apartment nearbyShe said she walked out to the street and saw the tow truck driver standing over the man who was shot and killed "He was calm and as people came out he said I think I just killed the man."Robert Sowell says he's puzzled because he saw the tow truck driver hook up the repossessed car and head south but for some reason, the tow truck driver came back.  And that's when the confrontation happened "If you took the vehicle why would you come back?" He saidFort Lauderdale police asked anyone who saw the incident to contact them.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Harris County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Harris County, TX
Crime & Safety
CBS News

Thirteen suspects arrested during undercover operation

POLK COUNTY, Fla. --The Polk County Sheriff's Office detectives arrested 13 men during a week long undercover operation "Operation Cyber Guardian II" during which detectives posed as children on social media platforms, mobile apps, and online dating sites to investigate those who prey upon and travel to meet children for unlawful sexual activity.
POLK COUNTY, FL
People

Professional Bull Rider Ouncie Mitchell Dead at 27 After Girlfriend Allegedly Shot Him After Event

LaShawn Denise Bagley was arrested on suspicion of murder A professional bull rider was fatally shot in what police are calling a domestic-violence related homicide. The Salt Lake Police Department arrested 21-year-old LaShawn Denise Bagley on suspicion of murder in the death of Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, who was known in bull riding circles as Ouncie Mitchell. Allen, 27, was found with "at least one gunshot wound" outside an apartment complex in Salt Lake City around 12:06 a.m. Monday. He was transported to a local hospital where he died. Allen came...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brake#Violent Crime
People

She Was Set on Fire by Her Boyfriend. Her Hospital Bed Testimony, Months Before She Died, Led to His Conviction

An upcoming documentary, The Fire That Took Her, explores Judy Malinowski's unwavering strength during the final two years of her life On Aug. 2, 2015, Judy Malinowski's promising life was cut short when her volatile, on-again, off-again boyfriend poured gasoline on her and set the 31-year-old on fire. The horrific attack left 90 percent of body covered in third- or fourth-degree burns. Ultimately, the mother of two died from her wounds. Although doctors were not optimistic about her chances of survival after the attack, she lived for two...
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

How 2 Good Samaritans Rescued an Abducted Teen When They 'Ripped Her Away' from Alleged Captor at Restaurant

Mikella Debina's alleged captor, Duncan Mahi, is charged with kidnapping, sex assault, terroristic threatening, robbery and meth trafficking A Hawaii teen who police say was abducted at knifepoint Friday was rescued the very next day by a man and a woman who recognized her and stepped in to help. KHON-TV, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser and Hawaii News Now all reported on Saturday's rescue of Mikella Debina, 15. Debina and her boyfriend were on a secluded beach near Anaehoomalu Bay the previous afternoon when a man with a knife ordered her to tie him up and...
HILO, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

Nurse reached speeds of 130mph before crash killing five, court hears

Los Angeles nurse Nicole Linton has been accused of having travelled at speeds of 130mph before killing five people at a busy intersection, a court has reportedly heard. Authorities had said the 37-year-old was driving at 90mph when she killed five people – including a woman who was eight months pregnant – in the Windsor Hills area of Los Angeles last month, police said.However, a court heard on Friday that Ms Linton had driven up to 130mph when she crashed her Mercedes-Benz, The Los Angeles Times reported.Citing the latest court filing in the case, the report said the Los Angeles...
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Teens, Ages 14 and 15, Charged with Murder for Allegedly Firing 100 Rounds at Innocent Woman in Drive-By

"I don't think they're showing any remorse, whatsoever," Sheriff Javier Salazar said of the teen murder suspects Two teenage boys are in custody after deputies allege they sprayed dozens of rounds into an innocent Texas woman's home, killing her during a drive-by shooting. During a news conference, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said he believes the suspects, ages 14 and 15, "hit the wrong house" in a West Bexar County neighborhood at about 12:30 a.m., Tuesday. "I don't think they're showing any remorse, whatsoever," Salazar told reporters. Both teens face...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
TheDailyBeast

Disapproving Stepdad Shot Dead After Confronting Boyfriends

A stepfather has been shot to death after an altercation with two men who were dating his teenage stepdaughters. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the fight that took place “in the middle of a neighborhood” on Spectacled Bear Lane in Crosby, Texas, just after 11 p.m, according to KHOU 11. Police said the man, who has not been identified, didn’t approve of the men his stepdaughters were dating “and had ongoing issues with them,” leading to an altercation when the stepdaughters arrived home with their boyfriends. That altercation turned deadly as the stepfather went outside to confront the men, leading to a physical fight and eventual shooting. The stepdaughters stayed with their stepfather, who sustained one gunshot wound, while the two men fled in a white Chevy Impala. The wounded man was transported to hospital and pronounced dead.Read it at KHOU 11
CROSBY, TX
People

College Student Was Fatally Shot After Accidentally Getting into Wrong Car, Driver Said He Feared for His Life

Carson Senfield was celebrating his 19th birthday with friends when he was killed A University of Tampa student was shot and killed early Saturday morning after authorities say that he got out of his rideshare and tried to get into another car. Carson Senfield was celebrating his 19th birthday with friends when he was killed. It's unclear why he tried to enter the second vehicle. "According to witnesses, the individual was hanging out with friends on South Howard Ave and had caught an Uber to his residence near...
TAMPA, FL
The Independent

Man accidentally shot dead by friend while preparing attack, court told

A man was shot dead when his friend accidentally opened fire with a submachine gun as they prepared to go on a “ride-out” attack, a court has heard.Mohamed Muhyidin, 28, was found in a ditch near Heathrow Airport with a single gunshot wound to the back on the morning of October 31 last year around an hour after he was allegedly killed by Chiragh Amir Chiragh, 39.Prosecutors say they were about to embark on a “ride-out” in a Toyota Prius to attack unknown targets when Chiragh shot his friend in the back with an Agram 2002 submachine gun fitted with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Pallbearer at father’s funeral shot dead by plainclothes officers serving fugitive warrant arrest

The family of a man who was shot and killed by law enforcement after he helped carry his father’s coffin is demanding answers. Jason Arnie Owens, 37, was a pallbearer at his father’s funeral on 24 August, when he was shot dead in front of 40 mourners by two plainclothes officers outside a funeral home in West Virginia, the Associated Press reported.Family members claim the officers opened fire before Mr Owens realised what was happening. The officers arrived at the scene to enforce a fugitive warrant and called the victim’s name but did not give him a chance to...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
153K+
Followers
16K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy