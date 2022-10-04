Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Lanisha Cole Speaks On New Baby With Nick Cannon
On Wednesday, September 14, Nick Cannon welcomed his ninth child into the world.He and The Price is Right model, Lanisha Cole, gave birth to a baby girl named Onyx Ice Cole Cannon. The 41-year-old shocked the internet when he revealed the news via Instagram, as he confirmed children by Abby De La Rosa and Brittany Bell, but not by Lanisha-- today, the mother explained why that was.
Rapper Big Boi brings pet owl to music studio
Rapper Big Boi has taken “bring your pet to work day” to a whole new level.The Outkast member took to Twitter to unveil a unique pet - his owls, who he brings to Atlanta’s Stankonia Studios.Footage shows Big Boi and one of his birds, Hootie, who is an Eurasian eagle-owl.“Never thought I’d see Big Boi with an owl, but somehow I’m not surprised,” one of his fans wrote on social media.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Coolio: Celebrities pay tribute to late rapper following deathLouis Theroux interviews Stormzy about relationshipsFashion designer showcases UK's first clothing collection for people with dwarfism
HipHopDX.com
Nicki Minaj Teases Not One But Two ‘Super Freaky Girl’ Remixes
Nicki Minaj looks like she’s still riding the tidal wave behind her first solo No. 1 smash hit “Super Freaky Girl.”. The Queen’s rapper revealed on Tuesday (September 6) that she’s only just getting started as the Rick James-sampling anthem has at least one and a possible second remix (or “Queen Mix”) on the way.
Rapper Coolio Dead at 59
Coolio, a rapper best known for songs like “Gangsta’s Paradise,” “I, 2, 3, 4 (Sumpin’ New)” and “Fantastic Voyage,” died Wednesday in Los Angeles, TMZ reports. The performer, whose given name was Artis Leon Ivey Jr., reportedly passed away while visiting a friend. An official cause of death is not yet known.
Trina Accepts I Am Hip Hop Award at 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards
BET honored Trina by giving her, her flowers at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards!. The network honored the 47-year-old rapper with the "I Am Hip Hop" award for her 20 years in the music industry that includes chart-topping hits, six studio albums, 10 BET Award nominations, two ASCAP Awards, two BMI Awards, one Billboard Music Award, one EME Award and one All Star Music Award. A staple in the hip-hop music world, the rapper has been described as "the most consistent female rapper of all time" in 2012 by XXL and was honored by Billboard as one of their "31 Female Rappers Who Changed Hip-Hop" in 2014.
thehypemagazine.com
Vera Blue – Mermaid Avenue
Vera Blue reveals the official video for her new single “Mermaid Avenue” today—watch HERE. The song is from her upcoming new album Mercurial, set for release on October 28th. Pre-order and pre-save the album HERE. On the video, Vera Blue says, “The video for ‘Mermaid Avenue,’ directed...
NME
NME Radio Roundup 3 October 2022: Stormzy, Arctic Monkeys & Kid Cudi
Last week Stormzy returned with the stellar ‘Mel Made Me Do It’, his first solo single since 2019 opus ‘Heavy Is The Head’. The surprise seven-minute track was accompanied by a staggering, cameo-filled music video, with everyone from sporting legends José Mourinho and Usain Bolt, to musical talents like Little Simz, Headie One and Dave, and even Louis Theroux making an appearance.
Spoon Frontman Britt Daniel Talks ‘Lucifer on the Sofa,’ the Challenges of Touring in 2022 and the State of Rock
For nearly three decades, Spoon has been quietly building one of modern rock’s most robust discographies. Over the years the Austin outfit, founded by frontman Britt Daniel and drummer Jim Eno, has put out multiple alternative hits, including “Inside Out,” “Sister Jack,” “The Underdog” and “Do You,” and scored a handful of Top 5 albums on the Billboard rock charts. Released in February, the band’s first studio album in five years, “Lucifer on the Sofa,” seems a solid Grammy contender in the alternative and rock categories. Coming off a North American tour and ahead of the release of companion remix album...
Edgewater Park, New Jersey native makes directorial debut with Marvel's 'Werewolf by Night'
To kick off this next phase of streaming storytelling, Marvel tapped an award-winning composer from Burlington County, New Jersey.
hiphop-n-more.com
Joey Badass Performs ‘Head High’ at BET Hip Hop Awards: Watch
Joey Badass put up a solid performance on the BET Hip Hop Awards stage tonight. The New York rapper performed ‘Head High’ for the live audience, one of the standout songs on his latest album 2000. On the heartfelt track, Joey reflects on the value of life, after losing several people close to him, dropping names like XXXTENTACION and Capital Steez.
thehypemagazine.com
Chelly Flame – Bandz @chellyflame912
Jameelah "Just Jay" Wilkerson Publisher and CEO of The Hype Magazine. Follow me on Twitter @HypeJustJay.
hypebeast.com
Jeezy and DJ Drama To Reunite for Gangsta Grillz Mixtape 'SnoFall'
Jeezy and DJ Drama are set to reunite for a new entry in the famed Gangsta Grillz mixtape series. Entitled SnoFall, the project is set to drop on October 21 and was originally announced during the BET Hip-Hop Awards via a commercial. The mixtape will drop just a little over a month after the paired released “I Ain’t Gon Hold Ya” and will mark a new chapter in Jeezy and DJ Drama’s long-running and revered collaborative partnership; in the mid 2000s, the two teamed up to deliver the now-iconic Trap or Die project, which many consider as the mixtape that helped push the Gangsta Grillz series into the mainstream.
thehypemagazine.com
Ras Ceylon and Prodigal Sunn Collab on the Timely ‘Rebel On The Roof’
Rebel On The Roof is an important and timely piece of work from West Coast bar-spitter/community activist, Ras Ceylon, who keeps his foot on the gas pedal with the unveiling of “Rebel On The Roof” featuring Sunz Of Man‘s Prodigal Sunn (P. Sunn), the second single & music video from Ras’s upcoming solo album titled, “Srvnt of the Ppl” via Chalice Row Records. DJ Just Jay handles the single’s production, with a hard-hitting percussion-driven soundscape accompanied by blaxploitation-themed cuts declaring, “There is a rebel on the roof!”
BET
Hip Hop Awards 2022: Remy Ma And Fat Joe Set The Stage Ablaze In Red Hot Looks!
Remy Ma and Fat Joe shut the Hip Hop Awards stage down! The duo performed a medley of hits for the 'Loud' tribute. Remy donned a sheer red and sequin leotard with thigh-high red boots and matching floor-length fur, while Fat Joe rocked a red paisley print jacket with red leather pants. Whew!
Fans React To YG’s New “How To Rob A Rapper” Track
YG released his new album after a three year hiatus. The only issue is that fans are questioning one of the standout tracks on the project.
thehypemagazine.com
El Gant: Into The Light
“Leave It Alone” follows right on the heels of “Let The Lions Roar” — Tell me a lil bit about this joint…. This was exciting for me because Premier produced it, and did the cuts. But with that, I just didn’t want to do a record where I’m peacocking over a dope beat. This has social commentary to it. I’m talking to the listener, and reminding them to stop and look around. The more we go in endless cycles with all of the useless information being peddled to us on a daily basis, the more ignorant that can become.
thesource.com
Kodak Black Apologizes to PnB Rock’s Girlfriend After Blaming Her for Rapper’s Murder
After the death of PnB Rock, Kodak Black, like many others on the Internet, pointed blame toward the late rapper’s girlfriend, Stephanie Sibounheuang, for posting their location on social media. Many jumped the gun and believed that the social media share assisted in the murder, which now has been debunked by authorities.
