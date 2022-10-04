ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

406mtsports.com

MSU Billings men's golfer shares GNAC Player of the Week honor

A Montana State Billings men's golfer shared the award for the Great Northwest Athletic Conference's Player of the Week honor following his notable performance at a Yellowjackets home meet last week. Kevin Kolb, a junior from Spearfish, South Dakota, was co-named the GNAC's Men's Golf Player of the Week by...
406mtsports.com

Zuleta leads charge for Rocky women's golf in Battlin' Bears Invite win

BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College's women's and men's golf teams finished first and second, respectively, at the Battlin' Bears Invite on Tuesday at Yegen Golf Club. The performance was highlighted by a women's individual win from sophomore golfer Valentina Zuleta, who shot a 142 total — an even-par score — over two rounds for her third tournament title of the season. The Battlin' Bears' women's team as a whole finished 21 strokes ahead of runner-up North Idaho College.
Billings, MT
406mtsports.com

Scoreboard: High school soccer (Oct. 4)

BILLINGS CENTRAL: Goals – Max Mai 2; Fillipo Caporaso 1; Gabriel Giammatei 1. Assists – Max Mai 2; Matheus Dos Santos 1; Bowman Seitz 1. Saves – . LAUREL: Goals – . Assists – . Saves – . BILLINGS WEST 2, BILLINGS SKYVIEW 0.
406mtsports.com

How Custer-Hysham-Melstone football went from 'rock bottom' to 6-man contender

CUSTER — For years, Custer-Hysham-Melstone football coach Brad Hoffman led a program that was one of the most consistent winners in all of Montana 6-man football. But for a brief time not long ago, he said that he didn't want to even look at the standings lists. The Rebels,...
Q2 News

Alaskan Seafood Guys bringing seafood to Billings

“We saw that we needed to do something a little different. When it comes to seafood, it can be very cool to people, but a lot of the time, it’s a little intimidating," explains Wanderaas.
yourbigsky.com

Hello, Montana – St. John’s United, Laurel Crossings

Michelle Deboer from St. John’s United talks about the Crossings, an active retirement community in Laurel, Montana. The Crossings provide independent and assisted living services, as well as higher assisted living services that include memory care. Volunteer opportunities are available at the Crossings. Those interested in volunteering at the Crossings can call 406-628-1200 or contact Carissa Welsh at 406-555-5600.
KULR8

Out-of-state license plate causes frustration for local driver

BILLINGS, MT- A Billings resident has received aggressive behavior from other drivers after driving a rental car with an out-of-state license plate. Katrina Mullin's car was stolen last month, and is now under repair since being found. "I didn't have my keys inside or anything. The car was just gone...
103.7 The Hawk

Hot Montana Firefighter Calendar Raising Money for Great Cause

Sorry for the borderline clickbait. Clickbait articles aren't really what we do here, so I'll apologize right off the bat for the slightly misleading headline. If you came here for hunky, half-naked firemen, you'll have to keep browsing. However, the firefighters featured in this just-released 2023 calendar are certainly familiar with heat, and the fundraiser is a great way to support local volunteer firemen (and women) in the Billings area.
103.7 The Hawk

Seven Montana cities with a crime rate that may shock you

In Montana, we like to think we're really safe. Hardly anyone lives here, right? By the end of the year, they figure we'll have a population in the state of 1.13 million. Compare that to just one real city like Seattle who's at 3,489,000 or Denver at 2,897,000, it puts into perspective just how sparsely populated Montana is. But low numbers don't mean you're safe.
Cat Country 102.9

Another Shooting? One Person Injured Near Billings Stewart Park

Tonight, Billings Police responded to a shooting at Stewart Park at 7:19 PM. Multiple people called into 911 after hearing the shots fired at Stewart Park. Billings Police Department responded to the scene, and located a 32 year old male with a gunshot wound nearby. While tending to the victim, police located the 28 year old suspect nearby and took them into custody.
103.7 The Hawk

THIS is the Thrift Store Billings Needed, and It’s Finally Here

Jennifer is her name and selling gently-used vintage clothing is her game. I was walking down Montana Ave this passed August upon my arrival to Billings, MT and saw vintage bell-bottoms hanging on a rack outside a shop. I had to walk over, that's how great the clothes looked. We all know how used clothes can seem... dingy. But not these clothes.
Idaho State Journal

Evacuation warning issued after Montana train derailment spills 31,000 gallons of gasoline

BRIDGER, Montana (AP) — An evacuation warning was issued for residents near the small town of Bridger in south-central Montana after a train derailed and two fuel cars ruptured and leaked an estimated 31,000 gallons of gasoline, authorities said Saturday. BNSF Railway Co. said there were no injuries, and crews were working with local officials and hazardous-materials responders to safely clear the site. The derailment of the southbound train occurred...
Daily Montanan

Public records lawsuit says county commissioner used personal phone to help arrange bid

A pair of lawsuits filed by a Billings attorney asks a district court to cancel a newly signed management contract for the MetraPark, a Yellowstone County owned events facility, and alleges two of the three county commissioners colluded with the management company that ultimately received the bid. The court documents also reveal that Yellowstone County […] The post Public records lawsuit says county commissioner used personal phone to help arrange bid appeared first on Daily Montanan.
