Shooting at Billings park disrupts youth football practices
A shooting took place Tuesday evening around 7 pm at Stewart Park where nearby two youth football practices were going on.
406mtsports.com
MSU Billings men's golfer shares GNAC Player of the Week honor
A Montana State Billings men's golfer shared the award for the Great Northwest Athletic Conference's Player of the Week honor following his notable performance at a Yellowjackets home meet last week. Kevin Kolb, a junior from Spearfish, South Dakota, was co-named the GNAC's Men's Golf Player of the Week by...
406mtsports.com
Zuleta leads charge for Rocky women's golf in Battlin' Bears Invite win
BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College's women's and men's golf teams finished first and second, respectively, at the Battlin' Bears Invite on Tuesday at Yegen Golf Club. The performance was highlighted by a women's individual win from sophomore golfer Valentina Zuleta, who shot a 142 total — an even-par score — over two rounds for her third tournament title of the season. The Battlin' Bears' women's team as a whole finished 21 strokes ahead of runner-up North Idaho College.
KULR8
Billings Central blasts Laurel 5-2, claims conference crown
Billings Central entered the game knowing they needed to win by two goals to gain home field advantage in the playoffs. Mission accomplished after the Rams took down Laurel 5-2 on Tuesday afternoon.
406mtsports.com
Scoreboard: High school soccer (Oct. 4)
BILLINGS CENTRAL: Goals – Max Mai 2; Fillipo Caporaso 1; Gabriel Giammatei 1. Assists – Max Mai 2; Matheus Dos Santos 1; Bowman Seitz 1. Saves – . LAUREL: Goals – . Assists – . Saves – . BILLINGS WEST 2, BILLINGS SKYVIEW 0.
406mtsports.com
How Custer-Hysham-Melstone football went from 'rock bottom' to 6-man contender
CUSTER — For years, Custer-Hysham-Melstone football coach Brad Hoffman led a program that was one of the most consistent winners in all of Montana 6-man football. But for a brief time not long ago, he said that he didn't want to even look at the standings lists. The Rebels,...
406mtsports.com
Class AA's Week 7 will start early on Thursday with Capital-Hellgate, Skyview-Great Falls High
After some marquee matchups over the past few weeks, things won't be quite as interesting for Class AA football in Week 7. None of the five teams ranked in our 406mtsports.com rankings for the past week will square off and of the eight games on the slate, not a single one features two teams with winning records.
Q2 News
Alaskan Seafood Guys bringing seafood to Billings
“We saw that we needed to do something a little different. When it comes to seafood, it can be very cool to people, but a lot of the time, it’s a little intimidating," explains Wanderaas.
yourbigsky.com
Hello, Montana – St. John’s United, Laurel Crossings
Michelle Deboer from St. John’s United talks about the Crossings, an active retirement community in Laurel, Montana. The Crossings provide independent and assisted living services, as well as higher assisted living services that include memory care. Volunteer opportunities are available at the Crossings. Those interested in volunteering at the Crossings can call 406-628-1200 or contact Carissa Welsh at 406-555-5600.
KULR8
Out-of-state license plate causes frustration for local driver
BILLINGS, MT- A Billings resident has received aggressive behavior from other drivers after driving a rental car with an out-of-state license plate. Katrina Mullin's car was stolen last month, and is now under repair since being found. "I didn't have my keys inside or anything. The car was just gone...
103.7 The Hawk
Hot Montana Firefighter Calendar Raising Money for Great Cause
Sorry for the borderline clickbait. Clickbait articles aren't really what we do here, so I'll apologize right off the bat for the slightly misleading headline. If you came here for hunky, half-naked firemen, you'll have to keep browsing. However, the firefighters featured in this just-released 2023 calendar are certainly familiar with heat, and the fundraiser is a great way to support local volunteer firemen (and women) in the Billings area.
103.7 The Hawk
Seven Montana cities with a crime rate that may shock you
In Montana, we like to think we're really safe. Hardly anyone lives here, right? By the end of the year, they figure we'll have a population in the state of 1.13 million. Compare that to just one real city like Seattle who's at 3,489,000 or Denver at 2,897,000, it puts into perspective just how sparsely populated Montana is. But low numbers don't mean you're safe.
Q2 News
Billings man saves 3 teens trapped in car in irrigation ditch
On Monday evening, Travis Salter arrived at his son's football game. What he didn't know is that a few hours later he would be diving into an irrigation ditch nearby to save lives.
Cat Country 102.9
Another Shooting? One Person Injured Near Billings Stewart Park
Tonight, Billings Police responded to a shooting at Stewart Park at 7:19 PM. Multiple people called into 911 after hearing the shots fired at Stewart Park. Billings Police Department responded to the scene, and located a 32 year old male with a gunshot wound nearby. While tending to the victim, police located the 28 year old suspect nearby and took them into custody.
It’s Not Working Out? Fuel Fitness Shutters Doors in Butte, Helena. Billings next?
Everyone this summer was focused on the glow-up. Getting to look as great as possible, no matter the cost! Excluding me, I was busy eating Oreos. But what happens when your gym, or any local business, suddenly closes?. There one day, gone the next. Today in browsing news from across...
THIS is the Thrift Store Billings Needed, and It’s Finally Here
Jennifer is her name and selling gently-used vintage clothing is her game. I was walking down Montana Ave this passed August upon my arrival to Billings, MT and saw vintage bell-bottoms hanging on a rack outside a shop. I had to walk over, that's how great the clothes looked. We all know how used clothes can seem... dingy. But not these clothes.
Billings man dies in ATV crash near Red Lodge
Dale Robert Squires died of blunt force injuries at the scene on mile marker 58 on Highway 212, McQuillan said.
Idaho State Journal
Evacuation warning issued after Montana train derailment spills 31,000 gallons of gasoline
BRIDGER, Montana (AP) — An evacuation warning was issued for residents near the small town of Bridger in south-central Montana after a train derailed and two fuel cars ruptured and leaked an estimated 31,000 gallons of gasoline, authorities said Saturday. BNSF Railway Co. said there were no injuries, and crews were working with local officials and hazardous-materials responders to safely clear the site. The derailment of the southbound train occurred...
An Open Letter to the Taco John’s Manager in Billings
To start my letter I want to say I'm sorry for not remembering your name, and I’m really hoping you will see this. The other day my spouse and I ordered food online at your location off 26th & Central Ave. The online ordering for taco John’s here in...
Public records lawsuit says county commissioner used personal phone to help arrange bid
A pair of lawsuits filed by a Billings attorney asks a district court to cancel a newly signed management contract for the MetraPark, a Yellowstone County owned events facility, and alleges two of the three county commissioners colluded with the management company that ultimately received the bid. The court documents also reveal that Yellowstone County […] The post Public records lawsuit says county commissioner used personal phone to help arrange bid appeared first on Daily Montanan.
