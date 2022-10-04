JAY B has announced the first details of his forthcoming sophomore mini-album under the pseudonym Def., titled ‘abandoned love.’. The GOT7 member and soloist took to his Twitter page on October 5 to announce his next project as Def., revealed to be titled ‘abandoned love.’. JAY B has released and produced music under the pseudonyms Def. and Defsoul, which he first adopted as a stage name prior to his career as an idol.

MUSIC ・ 9 HOURS AGO