Read full article on original website
Related
Late Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins’ Widow Alison Requested Their Wedding Song From Queen’s Brian May at Tribute Concert
Paying tribute to a legend. Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters took the stage in California to honor the band’s late drummer, Taylor Hawkins, with friends and family – including Queen’s Brian May. May, 75, was one of many stars who contributed to The Taylor Hawkins Tribute...
Watch Pink do Taylor Hawkins and Freddie Mercury proud singing Somebody To Love with Queen at LA Taylor Hawkins tribute concert
The pop superstar proved why she's a rocker at heart by nailing Queen, Heart and Foo Fighters classics at the LA Taylor Hawkins tribute show
This AI generated music video for Soundgarden’s Black Hole Sun is both mind-blowing and seriously creepy
An AI generator has created a music video based off of each lyric from Soundgarden's Black Hole Sun. These are the terrifying results...
Watch Evanescence's Amy Lee perform a hilariously fun duet with Tenacious D at Louder Than Life
Evanescence's Amy Lee collaborated with the rock comedy duo at the Kentucky festival on Tenacious D tracks Lee and Kyle Quit The Band
RELATED PEOPLE
Amberian Dawn's supercharged version of SOS is everything you could wish for in a power metal tribute to Abba
Amberian Dawn's version of SOS is taken from Take A Chance – A Metal Tribute to Abba – scheduled to burst into existence in December
NME
JAY B announces first details of his sophomore mini-album as Def., ‘abandoned love.’
JAY B has announced the first details of his forthcoming sophomore mini-album under the pseudonym Def., titled ‘abandoned love.’. The GOT7 member and soloist took to his Twitter page on October 5 to announce his next project as Def., revealed to be titled ‘abandoned love.’. JAY B has released and produced music under the pseudonyms Def. and Defsoul, which he first adopted as a stage name prior to his career as an idol.
thehypemagazine.com
Kurt Dog “KATASTROPHIC” Featuring Sticky Fingaz
Kurt Dog “KATASTROPHIC,” featuring Sticky Fingaz from the legendary Hip Hop group ONYX, was produced by Looda Beats. This certified banger depicts the choices that are faced coming from poverty stricken environments. The short film cinematic style music video was filmed by Drew Shot Ya.
Bury Tomorrow announce new album, The Seventh Sun, drop brutal new single Abandon Us
Bury Tomorrow share details of their forthcoming new album, The Seventh Sun, and release its first single, Abandon Us
IN THIS ARTICLE
See Video of Guns N’ Roses Rehearsing Unreleased Song
We've been waiting for new music from Guns N' Roses all year, and based on footage from a recent rehearsal, it's possible that we may hear it soon. Footage of the band practicing an unreleased song surfaced on social media a few days ago. Last year, Guns released "Absurd" and...
NME
TSHA – ‘Capricorn Sun’ review: euphoric debut certifies producer’s scene-leading ascension
Since 2020, TSHA has become one of the most talked-about break-out names in electronic music. With two strong EPs (‘Flowers’ and ‘OnlyL’) in the bag, as well as a pumping compilation for Fabric, the London-based artist, producer and DJ’s emotional blend of patiently-euphoric synth build-ups and hook-filled pop stylings have connected far and wide, elevating her far beyond underground favourite status.
Complex
Winnipeg’s Super Duty Tough Work Drop New Video for “First Strike”
Winnipeg’s Super Duty Tough Work open their new single “First Strike” with a confident bang as rapper Brendan Grey nonchalantly tells his listeners that they are now in the company of the most underrated killers on your playlist. “Serenade me when I come in / Trump is...
'90s rap icon Cypress Hill plays Tampa Hard Rock on Sunday
DJ Lord will spin in Ybor City after the show.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Guitar World Magazine
Rage Against the Machine cancel 2023 North American tour dates following Zack de la Rocha's Achilles tendon tear
“It’s been almost three months since Chicago, and I still look down at my leg in disbelief,” the frontman writes in an apologetic letter to fans, his bandmates and crew. Rage Against the Machine have canceled their 2023 North American tour, following a leg injury sustained by frontman Zack de la Rocha earlier this year.
Comments / 0