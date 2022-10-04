ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NME

JAY B announces first details of his sophomore mini-album as Def., ‘abandoned love.’

JAY B has announced the first details of his forthcoming sophomore mini-album under the pseudonym Def., titled ‘abandoned love.’. The GOT7 member and soloist took to his Twitter page on October 5 to announce his next project as Def., revealed to be titled ‘abandoned love.’. JAY B has released and produced music under the pseudonyms Def. and Defsoul, which he first adopted as a stage name prior to his career as an idol.
MUSIC
thehypemagazine.com

Kurt Dog “KATASTROPHIC” Featuring Sticky Fingaz

Kurt Dog “KATASTROPHIC,” featuring Sticky Fingaz from the legendary Hip Hop group ONYX, was produced by Looda Beats. This certified banger depicts the choices that are faced coming from poverty stricken environments. The short film cinematic style music video was filmed by Drew Shot Ya.
ENTERTAINMENT
Loudwire

See Video of Guns N’ Roses Rehearsing Unreleased Song

We've been waiting for new music from Guns N' Roses all year, and based on footage from a recent rehearsal, it's possible that we may hear it soon. Footage of the band practicing an unreleased song surfaced on social media a few days ago. Last year, Guns released "Absurd" and...
MUSIC
NME

TSHA – ‘Capricorn Sun’ review: euphoric debut certifies producer’s scene-leading ascension

Since 2020, TSHA has become one of the most talked-about break-out names in electronic music. With two strong EPs (‘Flowers’ and ‘OnlyL’) in the bag, as well as a pumping compilation for Fabric, the London-based artist, producer and DJ’s emotional blend of patiently-euphoric synth build-ups and hook-filled pop stylings have connected far and wide, elevating her far beyond underground favourite status.
MUSIC
Complex

Winnipeg’s Super Duty Tough Work Drop New Video for “First Strike”

Winnipeg’s Super Duty Tough Work open their new single “First Strike” with a confident bang as rapper Brendan Grey nonchalantly tells his listeners that they are now in the company of the most underrated killers on your playlist. “Serenade me when I come in / Trump is...
MUSIC
