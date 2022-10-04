Read full article on original website
Four Central California family members found dead after kidnapping, sheriff says
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. -- The four family members who were kidnapped from a business in Central California's Merced County have been found dead, the sheriff announced Wednesday evening. Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke says the bodies were found by a farmworker in an orchard near Indiana and Hutchinson roads. "Our...
CA family kidnapping: Chilling new video shows suspect take 2 zip-tied family members, mom and baby
MERCED, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities in Central California's Merced County released chilling new video Wednesday showing the moment four family members, including an 8-month-old, were kidnapped. None of the family members have been found. The family was kidnapped Monday at gunpoint from a business in Merced, authorities said. During a...
