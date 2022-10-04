Warm start to October

After a generally mild and fall-like weekend, a warming trend began on Monday. Temperatures are expected to stay warm for most of the week as high pressure builds over the area over the next several days. There will be less night and morning low clouds and fog, especially for the South Coast and for Ventura County. The Central Coast will have patchy morning clouds that will help keep temperatures there slightly cooler than other coastal communities.

Temperatures were warmer Monday than they were over the weekend and the warming trend continues as we look ahead to Tuesday. Highs inland will be in the 80s and 90s, while highs along the coast will primarily be in the 70s.

Gusty Sundowner winds will pick up Monday evening, but are expected to remain below advisory levels. Relief from the heat is expected to arrive by the end of the week.

