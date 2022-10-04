ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Warm start to October

By Christa Kurkjian
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=429vtf_0iKo6J5300

After a generally mild and fall-like weekend, a warming trend began on Monday. Temperatures are expected to stay warm for most of the week as high pressure builds over the area over the next several days. There will be less night and morning low clouds and fog, especially for the South Coast and for Ventura County. The Central Coast will have patchy morning clouds that will help keep temperatures there slightly cooler than other coastal communities.

Temperatures were warmer Monday than they were over the weekend and the warming trend continues as we look ahead to Tuesday. Highs inland will be in the 80s and 90s, while highs along the coast will primarily be in the 70s.

Gusty Sundowner winds will pick up Monday evening, but are expected to remain below advisory levels. Relief from the heat is expected to arrive by the end of the week.

The post Warm start to October appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Coast#Central Coast
News Channel 3-12

Vintners Festival this weekend will showcase the honored wine regions in Santa Barbara County

The Santa Barbara Vintners Festival comes to Solvang this weekend with more than 50 wineries and chefs on hand. Santa Barbara County was named the 2021 Wine Region of the Year by Wine Enthusiast Magazine. The post Vintners Festival this weekend will showcase the honored wine regions in Santa Barbara County appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
visitcamarillo.com

Ventura County Limousine

Ventura County Limousine serves the Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, Los Angeles County & Orange County and surrounding regions throughout Southern California. We offer the largest selection of limousines and specialty vehicles in the Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, Los Angeles County & Orange County, at the most competitive rates. We have over 27 years of experience in helping individuals plan and implement some of the most special memories in their lives. We specialize in weddings, Santa Ynez wine tours, Malibu wine tours, birthday celebrations, proms, convention transportation, corporate events, and many other occasions. Our experienced staff has the concierge touch in helping you plan for your limousine, party bus, or specialty transportation needs in Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, Los Angeles County & Orange County.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Stearns Wharf fans mark its 150th anniversary with music and more

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Wharf Wednesdays Concerts are part of the 150th anniversary celebration for Stearns Wharf. A band called Down Mountain Lights played for people dancing and listening near the Sea Center on Wednesday evening. Nearby people fished for their supper or just for fun. Fisherman and Santa Barbara resident Paul Reynolds said, "Stearns is an The post Stearns Wharf fans mark its 150th anniversary with music and more appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Santa Clarita Radio

Over 2,000 Residents Impacted By Santa Clarita Power Outage

Over 2,000 residents were impacted due to a Santa Clarita power outage Tuesday. The power outage was first reported around 11:35 a.m. in the Valencia and Newhall area, said Ben Gallagher, a spokesperson for Southern California Edison, (SCE). Originally 2,927 customers were impacted, Gallagher said. As of 12:30 p.m. Tuesday,...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
News Channel 3-12

California gas prices seep into others kinds of spending

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-When California gas prices soar drivers on a limited budget are forced to cut back on extra spending. Drivers at a gas station on Milpas St. in Santa Barbara said sticker shock has put the breaks on some non-essential things they enjoy. Some people spend more on gas are canceling restaurant reservations. "Chucks The post California gas prices seep into others kinds of spending appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Watch: SpaceX to lauch Starlink satellites

SpaceX launched 52 Starlink satellites from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County, California. You can watch the launch live in the player below: According to Starlink, the instantaneous launch window is at 4:10 p.m. PT. In previous launches, we've had residents around the Coachella Valley spot the satellites in the sky. One The post Watch: SpaceX to lauch Starlink satellites appeared first on KESQ.
Santa Barbara Independent

Take a Thousand Steps to a Santa Barbara Beach

Santa Barbara’s Thousand Steps to the beach reopened last Thursday following a six-month-long closure. After the cliff-face stairway in Santa Barbara’s Mesa neighborhood, which actually has about 150 steps, began crumbling from coastal exposure and regular use, the city Parks and Recreation Department took steps to repair the damage and ultimately make the concrete stairway easier to use for beachgoers.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Agencies across Santa Barbara County getting trained for emergency disasters in Goleta

GOLETA, Calif. - Dozens of agencies across Santa Barbara County participated in the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Program this weekend. Hosted by the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, organizers say this year's training proved to be a success for participants. The training session educated people about disaster preparedness for hazards that may impact their area. The The post Agencies across Santa Barbara County getting trained for emergency disasters in Goleta appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
kvta.com

SB 101 In Ventura To Be Shut Down Overnight-Revised Dates and Times

Update--They have revised some of the dates and times of the closure of SB 101 between Seaward and the 126 in Ventura starting Wednesday night. Caltrans plans to shut down all lanes. The purpose is for pavement and joint seal repairs on over-crossing bridge at Arundell Avenue and Channel Drive...
VENTURA, CA
moneyinc.com

The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Santa Barbara in 2022

Santa Barbara is a town located on the central California coast and bordered by the Santa Ynez Mountains. The town is also packed with state-of-the-art boutiques, parks, museums, and five-star restaurants offering some of the most delicious desserts and local wines. According to Restaurant Guru, Santa Barbara is also home to many sushi restaurants such as; Arigato Sushi, Sushi Bar Montecito, Sushi Go Go, and many others with diverse menus. Here, we will take a closer look at the 20 best sushi restaurants in Santa Barbara.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Soup Season: Enjoy This Hearty Chicken Taco Soup Recipe

It’s almost soup season, when the whole family can dine on a filling and delicious soup to warm their insides. Try Chicken Taco Soup, a hearty mix of ingredients to make for a creamy and rich meal sure to satisfy the whole family. In partnership with Just A Pinch,...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Early morning 3.1-magnitude earthquake wakes up Los Angeles area

A 3.1-magnitude earthquake shook Southern California near Los Angeles early Monday, Oct. 3, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The 2-mile deep quake hit 3 miles east of Yorba Linda at 1:24 a.m., according to the USGS. About 575 people from as far away as Long Beach and Thousand Oaks reported...
LOS ANGELES, CA
News Channel 3-12

Guacamole Contest celebrates a favorite dish at the 36th California Avocado Festival

CARPINTERIA, Calif.-Heather Giacone credits a friend and coworker named Odelia for teaching her how to make her award winning guacamole. "I work with this little Guatamalan lady and she taught me how to make guacamole so I kept it simple." In return Giacone taught her how to read English and work the line at the The post Guacamole Contest celebrates a favorite dish at the 36th California Avocado Festival appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
CARPINTERIA, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy