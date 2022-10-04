ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics Sink Virginia Key Watercraft Operator

Esther Alonso-Luft believed she would resolve her dispute over rent payments, but then she spoke out against commissioners’ plan to dump unhoused people on Virginia Key Beach. Now a month after police and code enforcement officers shut down Virginia Key Outdoor Center (VKOC) for code violations, Alonso-Luft and some...
UHealth and Luxury Developers to Build Monster Medical Center

What could be missing from a $4 billion master-planned community whose blueprint already includes luxury housing, retail shops, green spaces and even a 7-acre artificial lagoon? For SoLé Mia developers LeFrak and Turnberry, the answer was rather straightforward: health care. The idea fell into their laps when University of...
Sally Heyman Looks Back

Even as her 35 years in public office come to a close, Miami-Dade County Commissioner Sally Heyman rejects the notion of a legacy. She is known for correcting those who refer to her as “Commissioner” during her daily whereabouts, insisting instead on a casual first-name basis with anyone who spots her away from the dais. Heyman also has an unusual propensity to stay out of the limelight and bow out of photo-ops. As modest as she is, the 67-year-old politician may be among the last of a vanishing breed.
