Even as her 35 years in public office come to a close, Miami-Dade County Commissioner Sally Heyman rejects the notion of a legacy. She is known for correcting those who refer to her as “Commissioner” during her daily whereabouts, insisting instead on a casual first-name basis with anyone who spots her away from the dais. Heyman also has an unusual propensity to stay out of the limelight and bow out of photo-ops. As modest as she is, the 67-year-old politician may be among the last of a vanishing breed.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO