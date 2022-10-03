ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

The Nevada Independent

Lombardo used work email to communicate strategy with top consultants, records show

In May 2021, Lombardo forwarded a press release from the governor’s office to Erwin with the message “for opp. research.” The press release highlighted bills signed by Sisolak meant to provide physical and mental health support to first responders. The post Lombardo used work email to communicate strategy with top consultants, records show appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Mammovan Returns to Northern Nevada

To help women across the state get their yearly mammogram, the Mammovan will be making several stops this month. Early detection is key in the fight against breast cancer, so access to screenings is critically important.
NEVADA STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Long-Stalled Fontainebleau Las Vegas Hires Former Wynn Lawyer

Fontainebleau Las Vegas, a massive casino and resort project due to open a year from now, has named Stacie Michaels as its general counsel. Michaels most recently worked in private practice at Argentum Law, a Las Vegas-based law firm she joined as a partner nearly three years ago. She’s also a former general counsel at Wynn Las Vegas, a luxury hotel and casino on the Las Vegas Strip.
LAS VEGAS, NV
mynews4.com

Nevada election watchdog groups prepping for 2022 midterms

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Nevada election watchdog groups held a virtual press conference Thursday to go over how they're preparing for the upcoming 2022 midterms. Silver State Voices is launching a nonpartisan poll monitoring program, getting ready to staff election protection hotlines and more. The...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

NV Energy warns of utility scams targeting northern Nevadans

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - NV Energy is seeing an uptick in utility scams targeting its northern Nevada customers. They say the scammer will call a customer and falsely identify themselves as an employee of NV Energy and make deceptive threats about their electric service and demand immediate payment. The scammer...
RENO, NV
Fox5 KVVU

NV Energy raising rates starting in October

‘Hybrid’ hotel planned for Las Vegas Arts District, caters to working tourists and young professiona. Clark County School District sued by pro-life students over alleged First Amendment violations. Recaptured convicted killer now in Nevada maximum-security prison. Ranters sound off on various topics. Animal Foundation pauses adoptions after 16 dogs...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Nevada has 8th best roads in nation, new analysis finds

(NEXSTAR) – Whether your ride to work this morning was a smooth one could depend on which state you call home. A new analysis from MoneyGeek found about 10% of the country’s roads are in poor condition, and some states are far worse off than others. MoneyGeek’s analysis...
NEVADA STATE
NPR

Meet the California farmers awash in Colorado River water, even in a drought

Water from the drought-plagued Colorado River is much sought after and much disputed. Cities such as Phoenix and Las Vegas depend on it, but the single biggest user of that water is a single irrigation district in the southern tip of California, which serves about 400 farms. The farmers there face growing pressure to give up some of that water. Dan Charles reports from El Centro, Calif.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

More people register to vote in September, State Secretary says

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske says the month of September saw an increase in registered voters in the state. According to her office, there was an increase of 24,439 active registered voters for the month of September 2022 compared to August of this year. The total number of registered voters in Nevada now numbers 1.8 million.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada gets nearly $9 million under new gun law

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The State of Nevada will be getting nearly $9 million from the Biden administration under its new gun control act. These funds are part of awards being distributed by the Department of Education totaling nearly $1 billion. The administration hopes these grants will provide “safe and supportive learning opportunities and environments that are critical for their success.”
NEVADA STATE
jammin1057.com

CCSD Wants Marijuana Money To Help Pay For Teacher Raises

Leaders in the Clark County School District are calling for millions of dollars in anticipated teacher raises to be paid for by higher than expected tax revenue from the state’s legal recreational marijuana program. After losing an arbitration ruling for $51.5 million in salary and health care benefits, CCSD...
CLARK COUNTY, NV

