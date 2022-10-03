Read full article on original website
Lombardo used work email to communicate strategy with top consultants, records show
In May 2021, Lombardo forwarded a press release from the governor’s office to Erwin with the message “for opp. research.” The press release highlighted bills signed by Sisolak meant to provide physical and mental health support to first responders. The post Lombardo used work email to communicate strategy with top consultants, records show appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
kunr.org
Nevada tribes sue county officials over ‘grossly unequal’ voting opportunities
The Shoshone-Paiute Tribes of the Duck Valley Indian Reservation filed a lawsuit on Sept. 16 against Elko County, Nev., and several county officials alleging “grossly unequal voting opportunities” for the 2022 election. The suit claims Elko County is giving tribal members on the reservation an early voting window...
2news.com
Mammovan Returns to Northern Nevada
To help women across the state get their yearly mammogram, the Mammovan will be making several stops this month. Early detection is key in the fight against breast cancer, so access to screenings is critically important.
bloomberglaw.com
Long-Stalled Fontainebleau Las Vegas Hires Former Wynn Lawyer
Fontainebleau Las Vegas, a massive casino and resort project due to open a year from now, has named Stacie Michaels as its general counsel. Michaels most recently worked in private practice at Argentum Law, a Las Vegas-based law firm she joined as a partner nearly three years ago. She’s also a former general counsel at Wynn Las Vegas, a luxury hotel and casino on the Las Vegas Strip.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announces 4th temple in Nevada
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints has announced it will build a fourth temple in the state of Nevada. It will be the second temple in the Las Vegas valley and will be built in the northwest Lone Mountain area along Alexander Road and Grand Canyon Drive. The […]
KPVI Newschannel 6
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Nevada
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Nevada using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
mynews4.com
Nevada election watchdog groups prepping for 2022 midterms
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Nevada election watchdog groups held a virtual press conference Thursday to go over how they're preparing for the upcoming 2022 midterms. Silver State Voices is launching a nonpartisan poll monitoring program, getting ready to staff election protection hotlines and more. The...
KOLO TV Reno
NV Energy warns of utility scams targeting northern Nevadans
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - NV Energy is seeing an uptick in utility scams targeting its northern Nevada customers. They say the scammer will call a customer and falsely identify themselves as an employee of NV Energy and make deceptive threats about their electric service and demand immediate payment. The scammer...
knpr
Education, homelessness, health care: How will lawmakers spend Nevada's surplus?
Four months from now, state lawmakers will get to Carson City for their legislative session, and they’ll be presented with a gift. For the first time in many years, they’ll be creating a two-year budget starting with a massive surplus. Nevada is expected to have an extra $900 million to $1 billion on hand.
Fox5 KVVU
NV Energy raising rates starting in October
‘Hybrid’ hotel planned for Las Vegas Arts District, caters to working tourists and young professiona. Clark County School District sued by pro-life students over alleged First Amendment violations. Recaptured convicted killer now in Nevada maximum-security prison. Ranters sound off on various topics. Animal Foundation pauses adoptions after 16 dogs...
8newsnow.com
Nevada has 8th best roads in nation, new analysis finds
(NEXSTAR) – Whether your ride to work this morning was a smooth one could depend on which state you call home. A new analysis from MoneyGeek found about 10% of the country’s roads are in poor condition, and some states are far worse off than others. MoneyGeek’s analysis...
NPR
Meet the California farmers awash in Colorado River water, even in a drought
Water from the drought-plagued Colorado River is much sought after and much disputed. Cities such as Phoenix and Las Vegas depend on it, but the single biggest user of that water is a single irrigation district in the southern tip of California, which serves about 400 farms. The farmers there face growing pressure to give up some of that water. Dan Charles reports from El Centro, Calif.
8 stabbed, 2 dead in attack on Las Vegas Strip
Las Vegas police are investigating the stabbing of eight people on the Las Vegas Strip Thursday. Police said the suspect used a large kitchen knife and was taken into custody.
prescottenews.com
Fact-check: Republican Arizona secretary of state candidate aims to end mail-in voting option for millions – Politifact
Arizona Republican secretary of state candidate Mark Finchem backs absentee voting only for people who physically can’t make it to the polls. He introduced a bill, which ultimately did not pass, that would allow voting by mail only in a few circumstances. The bill would have eliminated an early...
KOLO TV Reno
More people register to vote in September, State Secretary says
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske says the month of September saw an increase in registered voters in the state. According to her office, there was an increase of 24,439 active registered voters for the month of September 2022 compared to August of this year. The total number of registered voters in Nevada now numbers 1.8 million.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada gets nearly $9 million under new gun law
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The State of Nevada will be getting nearly $9 million from the Biden administration under its new gun control act. These funds are part of awards being distributed by the Department of Education totaling nearly $1 billion. The administration hopes these grants will provide “safe and supportive learning opportunities and environments that are critical for their success.”
jammin1057.com
CCSD Wants Marijuana Money To Help Pay For Teacher Raises
Leaders in the Clark County School District are calling for millions of dollars in anticipated teacher raises to be paid for by higher than expected tax revenue from the state’s legal recreational marijuana program. After losing an arbitration ruling for $51.5 million in salary and health care benefits, CCSD...
Fronteras Desk
With Prop. 308, AZ voters will decide again whether noncitizens can get in-state tuition
Come November, voters will decide whether to offer in-state tuition to noncitizens who graduate from Arizona high schools. The ballot initiative, Proposition 308, would repeal a portion of an old state law. The debate began almost two decades ago, with Proposition 300, a measure that bars undocumented people from accessing...
BLM officers to use body-worn cameras, policy says
A new policy requiring law enforcement officers with the Bureau of Land Management to deploy body-worn cameras could have wide implications in Nevada, where 67% of land in the state is under BLM control.
kjzz.org
Circumstantial evidence points to this couple as being involved in UA's 1980s de Kooning heist
After a decades-long search and years of restoration, Willem de Kooning’s painting "Woman-Ochre" is set to go back on display in Tucson on Oct. 8. The famed piece, which was stolen in November of 1985 from the University of Arizona’s Museum of Art, has undergone extensive conservation over the last three years.
