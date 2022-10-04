Bronx DA: Rikers Island Inmate Sentenced to 1 and a Half to 3 Years in Prison for Throwing Feces at NYC DOC Officer

Read full article on original website
Female Miscreants in New York. The 'Green Goblin Gang' in the Subways.justpene50New York City, NY
Newark Cop Guilty of Murder, Attempted MurderMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
Duck Donuts Opens Second Location in White Plains, New YorkGirl Eats WestchesterWhite Plains, NY
4 Cities in New York Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Picks New Location to House Migrants and Didn't Disclose the New CostTom HandyNew York City, NY
Rikers Island detainee uses unsecured door to get to yard, walk around on roof of jail
A man incarcerated at Rikers Island allegedly walked through an unlocked door at the facility to the jail’s yard and roof without being stopped Tuesday.
Lawsuit: NYPD is skipping court, taking people with outstanding warrants directly to Rikers
A view of NYPD police cars on Fifth Avenue in March 2020. People are being held indefinitely without due process, lawyer says. [ more › ]
WNYC
Lawsuit alleges NYPD bring people to Rikers, illegally, without first bringing them to court.
When police stop someone with a bench warrant, they are required to take that person to court to see a judge. But a new federal lawsuit alleges NYPD officers have been transporting people to Rikers Island illegally, where they must wait for days in difficult jail conditions before their paperwork is cleared up.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Gambino associate Anthony Pandrella sentenced to 40 years’ imprisonment for murder and robbery
DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN – On Wednesday in Brooklyn Federal Court, Anthony Pandrella, 63, an associate of the Gambino crime family operating in Brooklyn, was sentenced to 40 years’ imprisonment for the murder of his longtime friend, Vincent Zito, 77, a Sheepshead Bay loan shark. The sentencing took place before...
Register Citizen
Feds: Bronx man sentenced for allegedly supplying drugs to Waterbury ring
WATERBURY — A Bronx man was sentenced to more than seven years in prison followed by five years of supervised release Wednesday for his alleged involvement in local drug trafficking activity, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Prosecutors said Algenys Paulino, also known as “Chico” and “Lying Queen,”...
Homeless man charged with killing Brooklyn father on subway train: NYPD
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A homeless man is accused of killing a Brooklyn father, slashing his throat, during a dispute on a subway train, police said. Alvin Charles, 43, was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder in connection with the death of 43-year-old Brooklyn resident Tommy Bailey, according to the NYPD. Charles allegedly slashed Bailey […]
Police have arrested a man and charged him with murder after 43-year-old Tommy Bailey was slashed and killed last week on an L train in Brooklyn.
Boyfriend Suspected of Dismembering NYC Woman Allowed Other Girlfriend to Use Her EBT Card
More gruesome discoveries are coming to light as police investigate the murder and dismembering of Dasia Johnson in Brooklyn, New York. Investigators are still searching for the five women and one man captured on surveillance cameras leaving the apartment of Johnson, the 22-year-old woman whose murder was discovered after authorities located her dismembered remains inside a suitcase in her East New York apartment last month.
fox5ny.com
Man robbed of $100,000 in the Bronx
NEW YORK - A man was attacked and robbed of a huge amount of cash behind a Bronx building. The NYPD says it happened on Monday, Sept. 12 at around 4:30 p.m. They released a photo Thursday of a man they are looking for in connection with the incident. The...
Former Fairfield town official in court Wednesday facing animal cruelty charges
A former Representative Town Meeting member and legislative candidate in Fairfield is heading back to court Wednesday facing animal cruelty charges for the second time in four years.
Teen arrested in fatal Bronx shooting of 17-year-old drill rapper
A teenager is facing murder charges in the fatal Bronx shooting of a drill rapper, police said Tuesday.
Police: Arrest made in fatal L train slashing incident
Grand jury begins hearing evidence in Poughkeepsie slaying of LI father visiting Marist
Roy Johnson Jr. and Devin Taylor are facing charges in the death of Paul Kutz - from Long Island.
bkreader.com
NYC Man found Not Guilty in J’Ouvert Killing of Cuomo Aide
An accused gang member who dodged murder charges in the 2015 killing of an aide to former Gov. Cuomo scored another court victory Monday when a jury acquitted him of federal gun possession charges connected to the fatal shooting. Stanley Elianor, 31, was found not guilty after a week-long trial...
Mid-Hudson News Network
BREAKING: City cops say accused Courtyard killer was present during August murder in the city
POUGHKEEPSIE – The suspected Courtyard hotel killer has been identified as “being present” at a City of Poughkeepsie homicide that occurred in the early morning hours of August 9,, 2022, on Mansion Street in the city. Surveillance footage indicates that the victim, Darren Villani, 28, was in...
Testimony resumes in trial of ex-NYPD officer accused of killing son Thomas Valva
Testimony resumed Tuesday in the trial of former NYPD officer Michael Valva in the death of his son Thomas Valva.
Long Island Man Surrenders As Second Attempted Murder Suspect In Hoboken Shooting
A Long Island man wanted as a second suspect in a summer shooting that left a teen boy hurt has surrendered to authorities in Hoboken. Marcus Johnson, 22, of Patchogue, NY, turned himself in at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, Hoboken Police Detective Lt. Danilo Cabrera said. A warrant was...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Dutchess County official denies placing homeless shooting suspects in hotel
POUGHKEEPSIE – The two men facing felony charges for the shooting death of a Marist College student’s father on Sunday at the Courtyard by Marriott hotel have told law enforcement that they are homeless. Many people have questioned Mid-Hudson News and Dutchess County officials about how two homeless...
Suspect, 17, accused of fatally shooting teen in the Bronx, police say
MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 17-year-old boy is accused of gunning down another teen in the Bronx last week, police said. The suspect, who has not been identified due to his age, was arrested Monday and charged with murder in connection to the fatal shooting of Jordany Aracena, 17, on Sept. 25, police […]
Video captures Harlem shooting that injured 2 men
NEW YORK -- New video shows a shooting in Harlem that injured a retired NYPD detective and another person Tuesday.It appears to show a man shooting toward a person in front of a smoke shop on Lenox Avenue. That man and another allegedly returned fire.Police say the former detective was caught in the crossfire and shot in the chest.READ MORE: Retired NYPD detective shot in Harlem, 1 other injuredInvestigators believe a 21-year-old man, who was grazed in the neck, was the intended target.Both victims were taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.No arrests have been made.
