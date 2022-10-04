‘Blue’s Clues’ Original Host Steve Burns Returns in Trailer for New Movie (VIDEO)

Read full article on original website
msn.com
First trailer for Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons' new biopic movie
The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons is back with a brand new film project, Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies, which has finally received a trailer. The film casts the actor as American entertainment industry journalist Michael Ausiello alongside Fleabag and The Long Call's Ben Aldridge as photographer Kit Cowan, and focuses on their relationship as the latter is diagnosed and later dies from a terminal illness.
tvinsider.com
New Blood on ‘Grey’s,’ Hilary Swank in ‘Alaska Daily,’ ‘Walker’s Western Prequel, ‘Nightline’ Streams, Creepy ‘Friend’
Grey’s Anatomy jumps six months to welcome new interns for Season 19. Oscar winner Hilary Swank headlines the issue-oriented Alaska Daily. A reboot spawns a prequel in the traditional Western setting of Walker Independence. ABC News’ Nightline launches a weekly streaming offshoot. The White Lotus’ Jake Lacy is a disturbing Friend of the Family in Peacock’s true-crime docudrama.
Collider
'The Really Loud House' Trailer Promises Chaos & Adventure for the Titular Family
Turn the volume of your speakers down because Nickelodeon just revealed the trailer for its upcoming live-action series The Really Loud House. Based on the Emmy Award-winning animated show The Loud House, the original comedy series debuts Thursday, Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. (ET/PT). The show follows 12-year-old Lincoln Loud...
WATCH: The White Lotus Season 2 Trailer Takes the Drama to Sicily With a Star-Studded Cast
Prepare for another eventful stay with The White Lotus. "Whenever I stay at a White Lotus, I always have a memorable time," says Tanya McQuoid (Emmy winner Jennifer Coolidge). "Always." The second season of Mike White's social satire looks as though it will be memorable indeed; a star-studded cast including...
tvinsider.com
‘Star Trek: Voyager’ & ‘Sister, Sister’ Actress Marva Hicks Dies at 66
Actress and singer Marva Hicks, who appeared in the TV series Star Trek: Voyager and Sister, Sister and Broadway shows The Lion King and Motown: The Musical, has died. She was 66. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Hicks passed away Friday, September 16, in New York City, according to...
‘Gunsmoke’ Producer Explained ‘Frustrating’ Reason Why Audiences Lost Interest in the Western Show
Long-running Western television show 'Gunsmoke' slipped in ratings, which producer John Mantley blamed on the previous 'frustrated' producer on the franchise.
Rita Gardner Dies: Original Cast Member Of ‘The Fantasticks’ Was 87
Rita Gardner, an original cast member of the long-running Off Broadway phenomenon The Fantasticks, died Saturday of leukemia at Mt. Sinai Hospital in New York. She was 87. Gardner’s death was announced by her friend and colleague Alex Rybeck on Facebook. In 1960, Gardner, who had recently appeared Off Broadway in the Jerry Herman musical review Nightcap, was cast in what would be her signature role: Luisa, or “The Girl,” in the Harvey Schmidt-Tom Jones musical The Fantasticks. Based loosely on Edmond Rostand’s 1894 play The Romancers, the musical told the allegorical story of two fathers who trick their children – The...
Collider
‘Horizon’: Jeff Fahey Joins Cast Of Kevin Costner's Western Drama
The cast of Kevin Costner's upcoming western epic Horizon continues to become an all-star ensemble as it has been reported that Jeff Fahey (Lost) is joining the cast of the film that started filming in Utah last month. The casting news comes from Deadline. While we know that Fahey will be part of the project, the details behind the character he will play are currently unknown.
Collider
'Double Down South' Trailer Shows Lili Simmons as a Keno Savant [Exclusive]
Lili Simmons (Banshee) is taking on the world of keno pool gambling in Academy Award winner Tom Schulman's (Dead Poets Society) latest film Double Down South. Collider can exclusively unveil the trailer for the film ahead of its premiere at the Newport Beach Film Festival this month, which shows Simmons' character Diana rising through the world of keno only to get involved with some dangerous people. She found someone to take her under their wing in the keno veteran Nick (Kim Coates) but when they look to take on the world champion, things get dicier than either ever imagined.
toofab.com
American Horror Story: NYC Teaser Promises 'A Season Like No Other'
Set in New York City during "the deadliest year," the new season stars Joe Mantello, Billie Lourd, Zachary Quinto, Russell Tovey, Leslie Grossman, Charlie Carver, Sandra Bernhard, Isaac Powell, Denis O'Hare and Patti LuPone. The premiere will include the first two episodes of the 10-episode season, followed by two episodes each Wednesday for four subsequent weeks.
Steve Burns, Original ‘Blue’s Clues’ Host, Reprises Role Alongside Successors In First ‘Blue’s Big City Adventure’ Trailer
Fan-favorite “Blue’s Clues” host Steve Burns will reunite with his furry sidekick in Nickelodeon’s upcoming feature “Blue’s Big City Adventure.” Nickelodeon Jr. dropped the official trailer for the upcoming film Oct. 3, which confirmed the reprisal of Burns’ role about half-way through in a surprise reveal. “You? Is that you?” Burns seems to inquire of the viewer, while looking directly into the camera. The casting decision comes just over a year after Burns posted a video to Twitter for the series’ 25th year anniversary, explaining his rationale for departing from the show in 2002. The viral tweet launched Burns back into the media...
Adult Animated Comedy Koala Man Adds Jemaine Clement, Hugo Weaving & Others to A-List Voice Cast
The star-studded voice cast of Koala Man just got bigger. Jemaine Clement (Flight of the Conchords, What We Do in the Shadows), Rachel House, and Jarrad Wright will lend their voices to the adult animated comedy, while Hugo Weaving (The Matrix) and Mirando Otto (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, The Lord of the Rings) are set to appear in a guest star capacity.
WHERE THEY NOW: The cast of 'Scrubs' 21 years later
"Scrubs" is one of the most beloved sitcoms of the 2000s. It starred Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, and Judy Reyes.
Steve Burns From ‘Blues Clues’ Is Back
Nothing is more satisfying than a sequel or remake with the original cast. And this November, Paramount Plus will prove this once again with the first ever live-action film of the beloved children’s show Blues Clues. And lucky for us, our guy Steve Burns is along for the ride.
In Brief: 'Frasier' reboot coming to Paramount+, and more
That long-awaited Frasier revival is officially returning to TV in a reboot for Paramount+, ABC Audio has confirmed. Aside from Kelsey Grammer, who played the titular psychologist and radio show host on the Cheers spin-off NBC sitcom that ran from 1993-2004, no other casting has been announced. Plot details have also yet to be revealed. In the announcement, Grammer noted, "Having spent over 20 years of my creative life on the Paramount lot, both producing shows and performing in several, I'd like to congratulate Paramount+ on its entry into the streaming world. I gleefully anticipate sharing the next chapter in the continuing journey of Dr. Frasier Crane."...
disneydining.com
Kathy Najimy Explains Major Change In Mary Sanderson in ‘Hocus Pocus 2’
After months — well, really years — of waiting, Hocus Pocus 2 is finally available to stream on Disney+. Hocus Pocus 2 stars Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker, who have returned to reprise their roles as Winifred, Mary, and Sarah Sanderson. The sequel tells the story of two teenage girls — Becca (Whitney Peak) and Izzy (Belissa Escobedo) — who accidentally light the Black Flame Candle and bring the Sanderson sisters back to life once again. Though times, and technology, have changed, the sisters’ goal of sucking the lives out of the children of Salem has not.
Andrew Lloyd Webber Promises New Songs For Broadway’s ‘Bad Cinderella’
Andrew Lloyd Webber will add several new songs and a brief word to the title of Bad Cinderella – formerly, in London, just Cinderella – when the musical opens on Broadway next spring. “I am thrilled and delighted that we are bringing Bad Cinderella to the Imperial Theatre,” Webber said in announcing the Broadway engagement that will star Linedy Genao in the title role. “We have been working hard on a few new songs for our Broadway opening and, with such brilliant team, led by the spectacular Linedy, I know this is going to be really special.” Performances will begin on Friday,...
