‘Blue’s Clues’ Original Host Steve Burns Returns in Trailer for New Movie (VIDEO)

Lili Simmons (Banshee) is taking on the world of keno pool gambling in Academy Award winner Tom Schulman's (Dead Poets Society) latest film Double Down South. Collider can exclusively unveil the trailer for the film ahead of its premiere at the Newport Beach Film Festival this month, which shows Simmons' character Diana rising through the world of keno only to get involved with some dangerous people. She found someone to take her under their wing in the keno veteran Nick (Kim Coates) but when they look to take on the world champion, things get dicier than either ever imagined.

