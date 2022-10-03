Read full article on original website
Chris Kaba’s family taking ‘a step back’ after viewing footage of fatal incident
Chris Kaba’s family “are going to take a step back” after viewing footage of the incident in which he was shot dead by an armed police officer.Mr Kaba, 24, was killed on September 5 following a police pursuit of his car which ended in Streatham Hill, south London.The Audi he was driving was hemmed in by two police vehicles in Kirkstall Gardens, a narrow residential street, and one round was fired from a police weapon.The Metropolitan Police officer involved has been suspended by the force and the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating.The family viewed the footage on...
Inspector 'throttled boy, 16, who was filming his police station because he was 'sick of internet freaks' before arresting him as suspected terrorist'
A police inspector throttled a 16-year-old filming his station because he was 'sick of internet freaks' - and arrested him as a suspected terrorist, a court heard. Dean Gittoes, 49, is accused of assault by beating the teenage boy who was standing outside to film the police station and put it online.
Ex-Met Police officer, 28, who grabbed a man by the throat and threw him to the floor outside a Wetherspoons in unprovoked attack while on duty is spared jail
A former Met Police officer who grabbed a man by the throat and threw him to the ground while on duty was spared jail. Archie Payne, 28, was responding to reports of a fight in east London when he attacked Scott Rooney, unprovoked, outside a Wetherspoons on January 5, 2020.
BBC
Man who tortured and pulled shotgun on boss jailed
An Angus employee who tortured his boss and pulled a loaded shotgun on him has been jailed for 40 months. Ronald McLennan subjected Ian Robertson to systematic violent bullying over 20 years and was found guilty by a jury of endangering his employer's life. McLennan was jailed at the High...
Police release footage of car in council worker murder probe
Detectives investigating the murder of a council worker have released footage of a vehicle travelling in the area shortly before.Ashley Dale, 28, was found with gunshot wounds in the back garden of her home in Old Swan, Liverpool, in the early hours of Sunday August 21. She was taken to hospital but died a short time later.Ms Dale, an environmental health officer for Knowsley Council, is not believed to have been the intended target of the killing.Officers were called to an address in Leinster Road at about 12.40am following reports of concern for a woman at the property.Police are appealing...
'I'm fading, I'm going to die': Asthmatic black man died while lying handcuffed and pleading for help on Brixton street after Met Police cop said 'he's playing the whole poor me, poor me routine'
A black man with severe asthma told officers 'I'm fading, I'm going to die' before suffering a cardiac arrest and dying whilst held by the Met Police, a report found. Ian McDonald-Taylor, 54, pleaded for help as he became very short of breath while under arrest on Coldharbour Lane in Brixton, on 29 June 2019 but his pleas were dismissed as 'a load of nonsense'.
Husband faces life in jail as he admits strangling his primary school teacher wife, 29, to death after claiming she had gone missing and appealing on Facebook for help to find her
The husband of a teacher who died after being strangled just six months after she gave birth via IVF faces life behind bars after admitting to her murder. Matthew Fisher, 29, pleaded guilty to murdering Abi Fisher, also 29, whose body was found in undergrowth 12 miles from her home following a major police hunt.
BBC
Sheffield: Dog 'punched in the head' by man during attack
A dog was attacked by a man who repeatedly punched the animal, according to the RSPCA. The incident near the Manor Community Childcare Centre in Vikinglea Road in Sheffield was caught on CCTV. The dog "was yelping in pain and struggling to break free" before it escaped and ran away,...
Teenage driver in horror smash which killed five of his mates is charged with death by dangerous driving - after locals issued a chilling warning before the tragic crash
The driver in a car crash that killed five teenagers has been charged with five counts of dangerous driving occasioning death and refused bail. Tyrell Edwards, 18, has been charged by police for alleged dangerous driving after five teenagers between the ages of 14 and 16 died in a horror car crash on Tuesday night.
BBC
Barry couple rape review outcome heartbreaking - victim
A victim of a paedophile couple jailed for a series of rapes on girls has said she is disappointed by a review into the case. Peter and Avril Griffiths raped and abused young girls they groomed in Barry in the Vale of Glamorgan. The review was carried out following the...
Man, 24, is banned from the roads after being caught on dashcam footage grabbing a can of beer from a stag do minibus while doing 70mph on the M6
A driver has lost his licence after he was caught on camera grabbing a can of beer from a stag do minibus while doing 70mph on the motorway. Paul Holmes, 24, reached out his window to grab the can after he began chatting to the group when he pulled up alongside their party minibus between Junctions 16 and 17 of the M6.
Horror in sleepy Suffolk village after teenage girl is stabbed multiple times and left to die in 2am attack before she is rescued by dog walker five hours later: Police arrest 17-year-old boy on suspicion of assault causing GBH with intent
A teenage girl was left lying in a quiet village green for five hours after being stabbed multiple times before being discovered in the early morning by a dog walker. The girl, who has not been named, was stabbed repeatedly at around 2am on Sunday in Benhall near Saxmundham, Suffolk.
Archie Battersbee funeral: Grieving family to lay 12 year-old to rest after losing legal fight
Grieving relatives are preparing for the funeral of Archie Battersbee on Tuesday, who died following a legal battle over his life support treatment.The 12-year-old’s parents fought to keep him on life support after he was found unconscious by his mother at their home in Essex in April.But he died at 12pm on Saturday 6 August after a judge ruled doctors could lawfully stop providing treatment.Archie’s funeral is due to take place at St Mary’s Church in Prittlewell, Southend, at noon.His family have been supported by a campaign group called the Christian Legal Centre.A spokesman for the centre said Reverend Paul Mackay will oversee...
U.K.・
Police inspector on trial for assaulting vulnerable boy: ‘I stand by my actions’
A police officer accused of assaulting a vulnerable teenage boy who was filming outside a police station has said he “stands by his actions”.Inspector Dean Gittoes, 49, of Merthyr Tydfil, is on trial for beating the 16-year-old while off-duty on August 20 last year.The incident was captured on a now-deleted YouTube video that was recorded by the youth, who claimed at the time to be “auditing” Merthyr Tydfil Police Station in South Wales.Auditing relates to a global online community of people who record and upload videos of government buildings, such as police stations.The teenager can be seen filming the station...
BBC
Aberystwyth: Police watch sea for more drugs after 'cocaine' find
Police are watching the seas for more bags of suspected cocaine after a large haul of drugs washed up on a beach. Dyfed-Powys Police are investigating after a large number of black bags tied to buoyancy aids were found on Tan-y-Bwlch beach near Aberystwyth, on Saturday. Officers say they are...
Search for Moors murder victim Keith Bennett continues for fourth day: Forensic teams sift through earth in Saddleworth Moor dig as police confirm no human remains have yet been found
The search for Moors murder victim Keith Bennett is continuing into its fourth day, with forensic teams sifting through earth in Saddleworth Moor as police confirm that no human remains have yet been found. Police investigating the death of the 12-year-old Moors Murders victim deployed a drone yesterday as they...
BBC
Lincoln: Coroner calls for further police action over death of boy, 11
A coroner is calling for further police action over the death of an 11-year-old boy with cerebral palsy who died after he was left unsupervised in a bath. Dainton Gittos died in January 2021 as a result of his parents' neglect when he was left unattended in the bath at his Lincoln home, an inquest found.
BBC
Police inspector Dean Gittoes guilty of assault on teen
A police inspector has been found guilty of assaulting a 16-year-old who filmed him outside a police station. Dean Gittoes, 49, had denied a charge of assault by beating but he was convicted at Cwmbran Magistrates' Court. The court was shown footage filmed by the teenager outside Merthyr Tydfil police...
BBC
Lincolnshire: Former police officer in court on misconduct charges
A former police officer has appeared in court charged with two counts of misconduct in public office. Shaun Wheeler, 56, was charged over allegations he abused his powers for sexual purposes while serving as an officer with Lincolnshire Police. He is alleged to have engaged in sexual acts with one...
BBC
Brittany Higgins felt 'trapped' during alleged rape in Australian parliament - court
An Australian former political staffer said she felt "trapped" and "not human" during an alleged rape inside Parliament House in Canberra. Prosecutors say Bruce Lehrmann sexually assaulted Brittany Higgins in March 2019 while she was drunk and asleep in the office of a government minister. Mr Lehrmann, 27, has pleaded...
