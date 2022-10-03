Detectives investigating the murder of a council worker have released footage of a vehicle travelling in the area shortly before.Ashley Dale, 28, was found with gunshot wounds in the back garden of her home in Old Swan, Liverpool, in the early hours of Sunday August 21. She was taken to hospital but died a short time later.Ms Dale, an environmental health officer for Knowsley Council, is not believed to have been the intended target of the killing.Officers were called to an address in Leinster Road at about 12.40am following reports of concern for a woman at the property.Police are appealing...

