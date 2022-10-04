Would you take a cruise without such COVID-19 testing, vaccination and masks? MarketWatch asked health experts to weigh in.

Read full article on original website
Royal Caribbean Updates Its Covid Testing and Vaccination Rules
Before the pandemic, cruise lines had health forms -- sometimes on paper, sometimes on their app -- that you had to fill out before you sailed. Basically, you had to answer questions that determined if you were actively sick. Things got a lot more serious when the Centers for Disease...
Norwegian Cruises ends COVID-19 testing, vaccination requirements
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) Norwegian Cruise Line’s COVID-19 testing, vaccination, and masking requirements end Tuesday. The line announced the change of policy Monday morning. Effective Oct. 4, cruise line passengers will see eased health and safety protocols. According to Norwegian Cruise Line officials, the change of policy is due to...
Royal Caribbean Keeps One Covid Change Passengers May Not Like
The covid pandemic forced the cruise industry to make a lot of changes -- some superficial and others that altered long-term policies. Some of these changes, like making muster drills mostly virtual, delighted customers. Others, like improving air filtration, happened behind the scenes, benefiting cruise passengers even if they weren't aware that anything had happened.
Norwegian Cruise Lines drops COVID-19 safety protocols
Officials with Norwegian Cruise Lines on Monday announced that the company is dropping its requirement that unvaccinated travelers be tested for COVID-19 before embarking on a cruise, citing “significant, positive progress in the public health environment.”. Effective Tuesday, the new protocols still require visitors to follow the vaccination and...
