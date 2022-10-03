ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Verizon’s ‘attractive’ dividend and growth potential earn stock an upgrade

Verizon Communications Inc. shares are fresh off their worst quarterly performance in two decades, but one analyst thinks the name deserves a fresh look. Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan upgraded Verizon’s stock to outperform from neutral late Wednesday, writing of his optimism for a “gradual stabilization-to-growth” of the Verizon subscriber base, even though he sees the potential for “volatile” near-term trends.
STOCKS
msn.com

Most CEOs are already preparing for a recession, with plans including laying off staff and cutting spending on environmental issues, a major survey shows

Most CEOs are already preparing for a recession, which they think will slash earnings and stunt growth, according to a new survey by KPMG. Measures companies plan to take to weather the recession include cutting ESG spending and laying off staff, the survey, which canvassed the opinions of the CEOs of 400 American companies with annual revenues of at least $500 million, showed.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy