Read full article on original website
Related
NPR
Computer Chips, Made In America?
President Biden sees large-scale capital investment by the U.S. government as the way to revive the anemic American manufacturing industry. The CHIPS and Science Act, which domestic boosts semiconductor manufacturing, even managed to attract Republican support. But who will benefit from its tens of billions in subsidies?. Learn more about...
NPR
The White House has a windfall to spend on semiconductor projects
President Biden is visiting an IBM plant in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., today. The company is announcing a $20 billion investment. It's part of what the White House calls a boom spurred by a new law that includes big subsidies for semiconductor projects. A team at the White House is working out how to spend this windfall. Here's NPR's White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez.
NPR
With global trade expected to slow, the WTO warns of a possible recession
The World Trade Organization is warning of a sharp slowdown in global trade next year. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) NGOZI OKONJO-IWEALA: The picture for 2023 has darkened considerably. FADEL: That's WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. A decision on Wednesday by some of the most powerful oil producers around...
Meta’s Horizon Worlds quality is so poor, not even employees are using it, says VP in leaked memo
"Why don’t we love the product we’ve built so much that we use it all the time?"
IN THIS ARTICLE
NPR
The NPR Politics Podcast
SUSAN DAVIS, BYLINE: Hey there, it's Susan Davis from the NPR POLITICS PODCAST. And Atlanta, come see us live. Join me, Mara Liasson, Asma Khalid, Tamara Keith, Miles Parks, Georgia Public Broadcasting's Stephen Fowler and WABE's Rahul Bali as we do our show live at the Buckhead Theatre Thursday, October 20, at 8 p.m. You can find more information about tickets, including student ones, at nprpresents.org. Thanks to our partners at Georgia Public Broadcasting, WABE and WCLK Jazz. We hope to see you there.
Comments / 0