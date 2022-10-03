Read full article on original website
tokenist.com
Crypto Payment Apps Market Size Expected to Reach $2.15B by 2030: Report
Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. The global crypto payment app market cap is expected to hit $2.15 billion from 2022 to 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.6%, according to a new research report by ResearchAndMarkets.com. The market growth is anticipated to be primarily driven by the burgeoning crypto market and its potential to replace fiat currencies.
tokenist.com
South Korean Authorities Freeze Over $39M Worth of Crypto Linked to Do Kwon
Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. South Korean prosecutors froze more than $39 million worth of cryptocurrency belonging to Do Kwon, according to local media reports. The move comes just weeks after South Korea instructed local crypto exchanges to freeze more than 3,300 BTC linked to the Terraform Labs founder.
tokenist.com
Hamilton Lane, with $832B AuM, to Tokenize 3 Funds via Securitize
Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. Hamilton Lane (HLNE) made a deal with Securitize Markets, a fully regulated and SEC-registered blockchain tokenization platform. As one of the largest private equity managers with $832 billion AuM, Hamilton Lane will use this partnership to tokenize three funds under its management.
tokenist.com
Open Interest in BTC Up $1.6B Since the Start of October
As Bitcoin revisits its $20k support level on Tuesday, Bitcoin open interest rose by $1.6 billion since the start of October. Now, aggregated open interest has reached $10.73 billion. This nearly levels up with a three-week high on September 27th when Bitcoin was $20,296, just before toppling to $18.6k a...
Down 22%, Is It Safe to Invest In the Stock Market Right Now?
It has been a terrible year for stocks.
tokenist.com
Ethereum L2 Optimism Sees 500% Growth in Active Users Since July
Neither the author, Ruholamin Haqshanas, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. Popular Ethereum layer-2 scaling solution Optimism has seen massive growth over the past three months. The L2’s daily active users (DAU) have surged to around 30,000 in October from August’s low of 4,500, representing a growth of more than 500%. The blockchain has also seen an uptick in the number of its new users and transactions.
tokenist.com
Binance Freezes Trading After Identifying a Hack Worth $600M
Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. Binance announced on the BNB Twitter account it was suspending transactions due to “irregular activity.’ The announcement followed rumors of an exploit on the chain that might have stolen as much as $600 million in the chain’s native token.
tokenist.com
Grayscale’s GBTC Discount Reaches Record High 36% as Investors Seem to Prefer ETFs
Neither the author, Ruholamin Haqshanas, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) has registered a new record low, trading at around a 36% discount against BTC spot prices. The increasing discount could be an indication of dwindling institutional interest in Bitcoin or the fact that big players are favoring other alternative vehicles for BTC investments, such as ETFs.
tokenist.com
Investors Can Soon Short Jim Cramer with Tuttle Capital’s Inverse Cramer ETF
Neither the author, Ruholamin Haqshanas, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. Tuttle Capital Management has filed two new exchange-traded funds (ETFs) based on the stock picks of television personality Jim Cramer. Called Inverse Cramer ETF and Long Cramer ETF, the two funds will allow investors to take a short or long position against the stocks proposed by Cramer.
Benzinga
Amid FDA Dispute, Juul Labs Cancels Overseas Expansion Plans, Refinances Some Debt
Juul Labs Inc's CEO, K.C. Crosthwaite, said the company is taking all necessary steps to keep it afloat. Altria Group Inc MO has a minority stake in the company. The company would lay off some employees after scrapping expansion plans outside the U.S., the Wall Street Journal reported citing the CEO.
