There's now a 98% chance of a global recession - which signals a severe downturn and more downside risk for stocks, research group says
Ned Davis Research's Global Recession Probability Model is at 98.1%, the group wrote in a recent note. The only other times the indicator reached this level was in 2020 and 2008-2009. Most asset classes have priced in a moderate, but not severe, recession so far, according to the note. Data...
kitco.com
Currency markets volatility is a sign the Fed has already broken the global economy - MKS' Shiels
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to one market analyst, the volatility in global currency markets could signify something has "broken." Nicky Shiels,...
BlackRock says it's time to 'shun most stocks' with markets underestimating the risk of a Fed-induced recession
Investors should avoid most stocks with recession risks rising, according to BlackRock. The Fed and other central banks have underestimated the severity of the recession that their rate hikes could trigger, the asset manager said. "This all implies a clear sequence: overtighten policy first, significant economic damage second and then...
IMF warns of higher recession risk and darker global outlook
WASHINGTON (AP) — Two principal economists painted very different pictures Thursday of what the global economy will look like in the coming years. Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund, told an audience at Georgetown University on Thursday that the IMF is once again lowering its projections for global economic growth in 2023, projecting world economic growth lower by $4 trillion through 2026. “Things are more likely to get worse before it gets better,” she said, adding that the Russian invasion of Ukraine that began in February has dramatically changed the IMF’s outlook on the economy. “The risks of recession are rising,” she said, calling the current economic environment a “period of historic fragility.” Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, on the other side of town at the Center for Global Development, focused on how the U.S. and its allies could contribute to making longer-term investments to the global economy.
The stock market is in a bottoming process that will lead to 17% upside by early 2023 as the Fed gears up for a data-dependent pause, Stifel says
US stocks are in the middle of a bottoming process that will ultimately lead to more gains ahead, according to Stifel. Stifel highlighted several positive upcoming catalysts, including the Fed pausing future rate hikes. The investment firm expects the S&P 500 to surge 17% to 4,400 by the first quarter...
104.1 WIKY
Japanese foreign minister says Japan has ordered Russian consul to leave by Oct. 10 -Kyodo
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi ordered a Russian consul in Sapporo to leave Japan by October 10, Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday. Japan’s decision comes after Russia’s FSB security agency said last month it that it had detained a Japanese consul in Vladivostok for suspected espionage and ordered him to leave the country.
Stocks slump as Wall Street’s big rally fades, yields rise
Stocks are down on Wall Street in afternoon trading Wednesday, giving back some of their big gains from earlier this week as rising bond yields amp up pressure on markets again. The S&P 500 fell 0.4% as of 1:53 p.m. Eastern. The benchmark index is coming off its best two-day...
Global stock markets rally on global optimism
Global stock exchanges rallied on Tuesday amid a flurry of optimism which sent the pound up to two-week highs.The FTSE 100 in London rose back above 7,000 as a 178-point rise left it at 7,086 points.The 2.6% rise was the best performance for the index since June, but it is still far off recent highs after a sell-off sparked by the Government’s mini-budget.The pound continued its rebound from its recent malaise, hitting a high of almost 1.145 dollars on the day. Shortly after markets closed in London it had risen by more than 1% on the day.“The pound has continued...
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: Stocks Finish Tuesday’s Session in Positive Territory
Stock indices finished Tuesday’s trading session in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 increased by 2.8%, 3.06%, and 3.14%, respectively. The consumer staples sector was the session’s laggard, as it gained 1.53%. Conversely, the energy sector (XLE) was the session’s leader,...
104.1 WIKY
India’s weakening exports slows trade deficit moderation – Barclays
MUMBAI (Reuters) – India’s large trade deficit is beginning to consolidate, but the weaker exports are prompting a more gradual adjustment than expected, Barclays Bank said in a note on Tuesday. India’s trade deficit fell to $26.7 billion in September from $28 billion in August and $30 billion...
104.1 WIKY
Marketmind: Mixed inflation signals
(Reuters) – A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. As the U.S. inflation debate intensifies, the signals are getting murkier. For investors, this makes markets more skittish and day-to- day moves harder to predict, and makes Fed forecasting even more difficult than it already is.
WTO predicts trade growth to slow next year amid crises
GENEVA — (AP) — The World Trade Organization is predicting global trade volumes will grow a lackluster 1% next year as crises and challenges weigh on markets, including high energy prices, rising interest rates and uncertainties about Chinese manufacturing output amid the lingering COVID-19 pandemic. The Geneva-based trade...
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: Stocks Fall as Jobless Claims Miss Expectations
Stock Indices are in the red to start today’s trading session. As of 10:04 a.m. EST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 are down 0.7%, 0.7%, and 0.6%, respectively. On Thursday, the Department of Labor released its Initial Jobless Claims report, which came in worse than expected. In the past week, 219,000 people filed for unemployment insurance for the first time. Expectations were for 203,000 individuals.
Citi expects global equities to rally 18% by end-2023
Oct 6 (Reuters) - Citigroup is expecting global equities to rise about 18% from now through the end of 2023, saying beaten down valuations from a relentless selloff this year may attract investors, although it warned of "considerable risks" of an economic slowdown.
How a Strong Dollar Affects Currencies and Commodities
With 2022 well over halfway through, markets may be feeling like the covid theme has subsided after the two-year peaks and troughs of the pandemic. But as always, new challenges arise and lead the way for more potential volatility. Inflation is the flavor of the year as economies swing into...
104.1 WIKY
Taiwan taking monthly energy, food inventories in case of China conflict
TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan has been taking monthly inventories of critical supplies like food and energy in case of a conflict with China, a government official said on Wednesday. China, which claims democratically-ruled Taiwan as its own territory, mounted war games near the island in August following a visit...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Asia Markets Mostly Higher After U.S. Stocks Slip, OPEC+ Announces Production Cut
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific were mostly higher on Thursday after Wall Street's two-day rally fizzled and OPEC+ agreed to cut 2 million barrels per day to shore up prices. Oil futures were slightly up during Asia's session. Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 0.7%...
msn.com
Stocks will continue falling even after Fed pivots, warns Morgan Stanley strategist who predicted bear market
Morgan Stanley Chief Equity Strategist Mike Wilson on Monday has doubled down on his call for stocks to continue falling into the end of 2022 partly because of a shrinking supply of dollars in some of the world’s biggest economies. Even with Monday’s rally, U.S. stocks likely will be...
104.1 WIKY
S.Korea annual consumer inflation softens for second month in Sept
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s annual consumer inflation came in below expectations and further softened in September, government data showed on Wednesday. The consumer price index (CPI) rose 5.6% in September from the same month a year ago, according to the Statistics Korea data, after a 5.7% rise in August, when the annual rate fell for the first time in seven months.
104.1 WIKY
Australia’s Magellan says $1 billion outflow due to client liquidity issue
SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australian fund manager Magellan Financial Group said a big client had redeemed about $1 billion in September to satisfy liquidity requirements as markets reeled late in the month, sending Magellan shares on a nosedive to a nearly nine-year low. Magellan reported A$3.2 billion ($2.1 billion) in...
