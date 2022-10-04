A conclusive study that presents the bleakest picture yet of the extinction of avian life claims that nearly half of all bird species on the planet are in decline. According to BirdLife International's State of the World's Birds report, which is published every four years, 73% of species are under pressure from the growth and intensification of agriculture. The other major threats are the over-exploitation of natural resources, logging, invasive species, and climate change.

