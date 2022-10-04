The dollar started rising again on Thursday, after a few days of weakness, putting renewed pressure on a struggling pound, while stock markets across Europe struggled.By the end of the day, a pound could buy a little over $1.11, down by 1.7 per cent on the day. It marked a rough day for sterling, but also for the euro, which fell 0.6 per cent against the US currency.“Sterling has been under pressure over the course of the day, with dollar strength helping to weaken GBPUSD [the pound against sterling] after a week of upside,” said Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst...

CURRENCIES ・ 1 HOUR AGO