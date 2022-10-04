Read full article on original website
Related
The US dollar's relentless advance sends China's foreign exchange reserves to the lowest since 2018
Data from the People's Bank of China showed reserves fell by the equivalent of $49.2 billion to $3.0549 trillion by the end of August. The State Administration of Foreign Exchange attributed the decline to lower asset prices as the dollar climbs. The US dollar index hit a fresh 20-year high,...
kitco.com
'The worst is yet to come': Euro area and UK are in recession, U.S. is 'flirting' with one - Credit Suisse
(Kitco News) After an already chaotic September, "the worst is yet to come," according to Credit Suisse, which sees central banks counting on raising rates as economies face recession. Economies around the world are at risk as central banks are forced to mercilessly tighten economic policy to slow down inflation,...
Dow soars 764 points to kick off October as US stocks surge on slide in US dollar and lower bond yields
US stocks kicked off October with strong gains as all major market indices jumped over 2%. The surge came amid a decline in the US dollar and a slide lower in bond yields. The rally was initially sparked by the UK government's reversal of its tax-cut proposal. US stocks soared...
kitco.com
Currency markets volatility is a sign the Fed has already broken the global economy - MKS' Shiels
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to one market analyst, the volatility in global currency markets could signify something has "broken." Nicky Shiels,...
RELATED PEOPLE
US stocks extend rally amid investor hopes that central banks are nearly done hiking interest rates
US stocks opened higher Tuesday, building on strong gains a day earlier. The US dollar slid further while the pound sterling gained strength. Investors are hoping that a dovish pivot from the Fed could be in sight. US stocks opened higher Tuesday, building on Monday's strong rally, as investors hope...
104.1 WIKY
Japanese foreign minister says Japan has ordered Russian consul to leave by Oct. 10 -Kyodo
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi ordered a Russian consul in Sapporo to leave Japan by October 10, Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday. Japan’s decision comes after Russia’s FSB security agency said last month it that it had detained a Japanese consul in Vladivostok for suspected espionage and ordered him to leave the country.
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says the Fed's rate hike campaign is so extreme that recession risk is much higher than risk of the central bank 'waffling' on inflation
The Fed runs a higher risk of sparking a recession than falling behind on inflation, according to Jeremy Siegel. Markets are now expecting a fed-funds rate of 4.75% in May of next year. That could be overkill, as inflation will continue to fall, Siegel warned. The debate over whether the...
Stocks slump as Wall Street’s big rally fades, yields rise
Stocks are down on Wall Street in afternoon trading Wednesday, giving back some of their big gains from earlier this week as rising bond yields amp up pressure on markets again. The S&P 500 fell 0.4% as of 1:53 p.m. Eastern. The benchmark index is coming off its best two-day...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stocks are attractive now as the war on inflation has already been won and Fed tightening may be nearing an end, says a Wall Street chief strategist
Stocks look good now as the Federal Reserve appears close to ending its tightening, according to Jim Paulsen. Inflation has already rolled over and will continue to decline, the Leuthold Group's chief investment strategist said. "Historically, peak inflations have been very good times to buy the stock market," Paulsen told...
Market bull Ed Yardeni rings the alarm on further Fed rate hikes, warning they could tank asset prices and drag the US economy into a deep recession
Ed Yardeni warned the Federal Reserve is being too aggressive in fighting inflation. The veteran economist cautioned the central bank could drive the US economy into a deep recession. Yardeni raised the prospect of a sharp fall in house prices and further pressure on stocks. Ed Yardeni has sounded the...
The Bank of England says $1 trillion could have been erased from UK pension funds' investments if it hadn't stepped in following budget turmoil
The BoE's maneuvering after the mini budget was announced may have prevented $1 trillion from being lost in UK pension funds' investments.
104.1 WIKY
India’s weakening exports slows trade deficit moderation – Barclays
MUMBAI (Reuters) – India’s large trade deficit is beginning to consolidate, but the weaker exports are prompting a more gradual adjustment than expected, Barclays Bank said in a note on Tuesday. India’s trade deficit fell to $26.7 billion in September from $28 billion in August and $30 billion...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
104.1 WIKY
Marketmind: Mixed inflation signals
(Reuters) – A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. As the U.S. inflation debate intensifies, the signals are getting murkier. For investors, this makes markets more skittish and day-to- day moves harder to predict, and makes Fed forecasting even more difficult than it already is.
104.1 WIKY
UK business inflation expectations rise in September – BoE
LONDON (Reuters) -British businesses’ expectations for consumer price inflation in one year’s time rose to 9.5% last month, up from 8.4% in August, a Bank of England survey showed on Thursday. The BoE’s Decision Maker Panel survey of chief financial officers also showed that businesses expected output prices...
UBS says the surging US dollar has yet to hit its peak, because the Fed doesn't think its job is done yet
The surging US dollar faltered this week as hopes grew for a Fed pivot away from jumbo rate hikes. But the Fed is unlikely to start cutting rates, which means the greenback has room to rise, UBS said. The Ukraine war is dragging on, which will weigh on the euro...
Pressure was lifted from sterling as the UK government announced a U-turn on its tax plans that had sent the pound to new lows. Here's what to know.
Following a week of chaos sparked by the UK government's mini budget, the pound got some relief yesterday, climbing off of recent lows against the dollar. Good morning, readers. I'm Hallam Bullock, Insider's newsletter editor, reporting from London this week while Phil Rosen is out. Spare a thought for us...
Sterling drops again as dollar regains its strength
The dollar started rising again on Thursday, after a few days of weakness, putting renewed pressure on a struggling pound, while stock markets across Europe struggled.By the end of the day, a pound could buy a little over $1.11, down by 1.7 per cent on the day. It marked a rough day for sterling, but also for the euro, which fell 0.6 per cent against the US currency.“Sterling has been under pressure over the course of the day, with dollar strength helping to weaken GBPUSD [the pound against sterling] after a week of upside,” said Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst...
International Business Times
Sterling To Struggle On, Chance Of Dollar Parity On A Knife-edge:Reuters Poll
Britain's battered pound will be around 3.6% stronger in a year, according to a Reuters poll in which analysts were divided, however, on whether the currency would reach parity with the U.S. dollar by year-end after it sank to a record low last week. Sterling dived to an all-time low...
104.1 WIKY
Sri Lanka cenbank stands pat on rates, says monetary conditions ‘sufficiently tight’
COLOMBO (Reuters) – Sri Lanka’s central bank held interest rates steady on Thursday as widely expected, saying monetary conditions remain “sufficiently tight” after a massive rate-hike campaign earlier in the year to tame stubbornly high inflation. The Standing Lending Facility rate was held steady at 15.50%...
Citi expects global equities to rally 18% by end-2023
Oct 6 (Reuters) - Citigroup is expecting global equities to rise about 18% from now through the end of 2023, saying beaten down valuations from a relentless selloff this year may attract investors, although it warned of "considerable risks" of an economic slowdown.
Comments / 0