Read full article on original website
Related
The US dollar's relentless advance sends China's foreign exchange reserves to the lowest since 2018
Data from the People's Bank of China showed reserves fell by the equivalent of $49.2 billion to $3.0549 trillion by the end of August. The State Administration of Foreign Exchange attributed the decline to lower asset prices as the dollar climbs. The US dollar index hit a fresh 20-year high,...
kitco.com
'The worst is yet to come': Euro area and UK are in recession, U.S. is 'flirting' with one - Credit Suisse
(Kitco News) After an already chaotic September, "the worst is yet to come," according to Credit Suisse, which sees central banks counting on raising rates as economies face recession. Economies around the world are at risk as central banks are forced to mercilessly tighten economic policy to slow down inflation,...
Dow soars 764 points to kick off October as US stocks surge on slide in US dollar and lower bond yields
US stocks kicked off October with strong gains as all major market indices jumped over 2%. The surge came amid a decline in the US dollar and a slide lower in bond yields. The rally was initially sparked by the UK government's reversal of its tax-cut proposal. US stocks soared...
kitco.com
Currency markets volatility is a sign the Fed has already broken the global economy - MKS' Shiels
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to one market analyst, the volatility in global currency markets could signify something has "broken." Nicky Shiels,...
RELATED PEOPLE
European shares log best day since mid-March as interest rate angst eases
Oct 4 (Reuters) - European shares rose sharply on Tuesday, in line with global peers, boosted by growing hopes that central banks may ease the pace of future interest rate hikes as they attempt to bring down high inflation.
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says the Fed's rate hike campaign is so extreme that recession risk is much higher than risk of the central bank 'waffling' on inflation
The Fed runs a higher risk of sparking a recession than falling behind on inflation, according to Jeremy Siegel. Markets are now expecting a fed-funds rate of 4.75% in May of next year. That could be overkill, as inflation will continue to fall, Siegel warned. The debate over whether the...
Stocks slump as Wall Street’s big rally fades, yields rise
Stocks are down on Wall Street in afternoon trading Wednesday, giving back some of their big gains from earlier this week as rising bond yields amp up pressure on markets again. The S&P 500 fell 0.4% as of 1:53 p.m. Eastern. The benchmark index is coming off its best two-day...
Stocks are attractive now as the war on inflation has already been won and Fed tightening may be nearing an end, says a Wall Street chief strategist
Stocks look good now as the Federal Reserve appears close to ending its tightening, according to Jim Paulsen. Inflation has already rolled over and will continue to decline, the Leuthold Group's chief investment strategist said. "Historically, peak inflations have been very good times to buy the stock market," Paulsen told...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Market bull Ed Yardeni rings the alarm on further Fed rate hikes, warning they could tank asset prices and drag the US economy into a deep recession
Ed Yardeni warned the Federal Reserve is being too aggressive in fighting inflation. The veteran economist cautioned the central bank could drive the US economy into a deep recession. Yardeni raised the prospect of a sharp fall in house prices and further pressure on stocks. Ed Yardeni has sounded the...
US stocks extend rally amid investor hopes that central banks are nearly done hiking interest rates
US stocks opened higher Tuesday, building on strong gains a day earlier. The US dollar slid further while the pound sterling gained strength. Investors are hoping that a dovish pivot from the Fed could be in sight. US stocks opened higher Tuesday, building on Monday's strong rally, as investors hope...
The Bank of England says $1 trillion could have been erased from UK pension funds' investments if it hadn't stepped in following budget turmoil
The BoE's maneuvering after the mini budget was announced may have prevented $1 trillion from being lost in UK pension funds' investments.
UBS says the surging US dollar has yet to hit its peak, because the Fed doesn't think its job is done yet
The surging US dollar faltered this week as hopes grew for a Fed pivot away from jumbo rate hikes. But the Fed is unlikely to start cutting rates, which means the greenback has room to rise, UBS said. The Ukraine war is dragging on, which will weigh on the euro...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pressure was lifted from sterling as the UK government announced a U-turn on its tax plans that had sent the pound to new lows. Here's what to know.
Following a week of chaos sparked by the UK government's mini budget, the pound got some relief yesterday, climbing off of recent lows against the dollar. Good morning, readers. I'm Hallam Bullock, Insider's newsletter editor, reporting from London this week while Phil Rosen is out. Spare a thought for us...
Crispin Odey's hedge fund reportedly scores a record 193% gain after betting against UK bonds and the pound amid market volatility
Crispin Odey's hedge fund has returned 193% year-to-date amid the UK market turmoil, according to a Bloomberg report. The hedge fund scored big profits from a short bet against UK bonds and the British pound. Odey's gains are a record for the fund, which bested the firm's prior record 60%...
Sterling drops again as dollar regains its strength
The dollar started rising again on Thursday, after a few days of weakness, putting renewed pressure on a struggling pound, while stock markets across Europe struggled.By the end of the day, a pound could buy a little over $1.11, down by 1.7 per cent on the day. It marked a rough day for sterling, but also for the euro, which fell 0.6 per cent against the US currency.“Sterling has been under pressure over the course of the day, with dollar strength helping to weaken GBPUSD [the pound against sterling] after a week of upside,” said Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst...
International Business Times
Sterling To Struggle On, Chance Of Dollar Parity On A Knife-edge:Reuters Poll
Britain's battered pound will be around 3.6% stronger in a year, according to a Reuters poll in which analysts were divided, however, on whether the currency would reach parity with the U.S. dollar by year-end after it sank to a record low last week. Sterling dived to an all-time low...
The pound slips again versus the dollar after brief rally as markets weigh UK prime minister's speech on budget measures
UK Prime Minister Liz Truss defended her tax-cut plan after walking back a portion of it on Monday. "Cutting taxes is the right thing to do morally and economically," she said at the Conservative Party conference on Wednesday. The pound slipped 1.4% shortly after Truss' speech, reversing its short-lived rally...
Citi expects global equities to rally 18% by end-2023
Oct 6 (Reuters) - Citigroup is expecting global equities to rise about 18% from now through the end of 2023, saying beaten down valuations from a relentless selloff this year may attract investors, although it warned of "considerable risks" of an economic slowdown.
The key 10-year Treasury yield is tumbling as softer economic data injects 'hopium' into markets over a Fed policy pivot
The 10-year Treasury yield sharply dropped on Tuesday, highlighting market speculation about a so-called Fed pivot from aggressive interest rate hikes. Soft economic data including a tumble in US job openings was contributing to sending the 10-year yield down 20 basis points. US stocks rallied for a second session, including...
Yen's pain is far from over and poised for worst year since 1970 - Reuters poll
BENGALURU, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Japan's yen will recoup only a third of its big losses against the dollar in the coming year as the policy gap between the ultra-hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve and the extremely dovish Bank of Japan is set to widen further, a Reuters poll found.
Comments / 0