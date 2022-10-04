ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liz Truss
Markets Insider

Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says the Fed's rate hike campaign is so extreme that recession risk is much higher than risk of the central bank 'waffling' on inflation

The Fed runs a higher risk of sparking a recession than falling behind on inflation, according to Jeremy Siegel. Markets are now expecting a fed-funds rate of 4.75% in May of next year. That could be overkill, as inflation will continue to fall, Siegel warned. The debate over whether the...
BUSINESS
WDBO

Stocks slump as Wall Street’s big rally fades, yields rise

Stocks are down on Wall Street in afternoon trading Wednesday, giving back some of their big gains from earlier this week as rising bond yields amp up pressure on markets again. The S&P 500 fell 0.4% as of 1:53 p.m. Eastern. The benchmark index is coming off its best two-day...
STOCKS
Markets Insider

Stocks are attractive now as the war on inflation has already been won and Fed tightening may be nearing an end, says a Wall Street chief strategist

Stocks look good now as the Federal Reserve appears close to ending its tightening, according to Jim Paulsen. Inflation has already rolled over and will continue to decline, the Leuthold Group's chief investment strategist said. "Historically, peak inflations have been very good times to buy the stock market," Paulsen told...
STOCKS
Markets Insider

Pressure was lifted from sterling as the UK government announced a U-turn on its tax plans that had sent the pound to new lows. Here's what to know.

Following a week of chaos sparked by the UK government's mini budget, the pound got some relief yesterday, climbing off of recent lows against the dollar. Good morning, readers. I'm Hallam Bullock, Insider's newsletter editor, reporting from London this week while Phil Rosen is out. Spare a thought for us...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Sterling drops again as dollar regains its strength

The dollar started rising again on Thursday, after a few days of weakness, putting renewed pressure on a struggling pound, while stock markets across Europe struggled.By the end of the day, a pound could buy a little over $1.11, down by 1.7 per cent on the day. It marked a rough day for sterling, but also for the euro, which fell 0.6 per cent against the US currency.“Sterling has been under pressure over the course of the day, with dollar strength helping to weaken GBPUSD [the pound against sterling] after a week of upside,” said Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst...
CURRENCIES
Reuters

Citi expects global equities to rally 18% by end-2023

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Citigroup is expecting global equities to rise about 18% from now through the end of 2023, saying beaten down valuations from a relentless selloff this year may attract investors, although it warned of "considerable risks" of an economic slowdown.
STOCKS

