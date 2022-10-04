Read full article on original website
Related
Female police officer, 30, denies assault charge 'after hitting property landlord in face during tirade of verbal abuse'
A police officer will stand trial after she hit a man during a 'tirade of verbal abuse,' a court heard. PC Claudia Pastina, 30, confronted Augustine Amatta at an address in Brixton Road, Brixton, southwest London, on 19 February this year. Mr Amatta told Pastina that he was the landlord...
Woman with cerebral palsy subjected to ‘appalling’ abuse in lift as CCTV released
A hate crime investigation has been launched after an elderly woman with cerebral palsy was abused in a lift. A man became aggressive towards the disabled pensioner when asked to wait and use the elevator after her in a shopping centre in Nottingham, police say. The pensioner had told him she was worried about catching Covid.During the altercation, which left the victim ‘distressed’, the man also reportedly made a derogatory comment about the 72 year-old woman’s disability. Have you been affected by this story? Contact zoe.tidman@independent.co.ukPolice have now released images of a man they would like to speak to following...
BBC
Brittany Higgins felt 'trapped' during alleged rape in Australian parliament - court
An Australian former political staffer said she felt "trapped" and "not human" during an alleged rape inside Parliament House in Canberra. Prosecutors say Bruce Lehrmann sexually assaulted Brittany Higgins in March 2019 while she was drunk and asleep in the office of a government minister. Mr Lehrmann, 27, has pleaded...
BBC
Lincolnshire: Former police officer in court on misconduct charges
A former police officer has appeared in court charged with two counts of misconduct in public office. Shaun Wheeler, 56, was charged over allegations he abused his powers for sexual purposes while serving as an officer with Lincolnshire Police. He is alleged to have engaged in sexual acts with one...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Sheffield: Dog 'punched in the head' by man during attack
A dog was attacked by a man who repeatedly punched the animal, according to the RSPCA. The incident near the Manor Community Childcare Centre in Vikinglea Road in Sheffield was caught on CCTV. The dog "was yelping in pain and struggling to break free" before it escaped and ran away,...
Woman to appear in court accused of pouring faeces over Captain Tom Moore statue
A woman is set to appear in court accused of pouring faeces over a memorial for Sir Captain Tom Moore.Madeleine Budd, 21, of Kedleston Avenue, Manchester was arrested by the Metropolitan Police in central London on Sunday.It comes after a video posted online showing human faeces being poured onto the life-sized statue of the World War Two veteran in Thistley Meadow, Hatton, south Derbyshire.Budd was charged with criminal damage by the Derbyshire Police on Monday.She is set to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday morning.Sir Tom shot to national fame when he raised almost £33m for NHS charities during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic by walking laps of his garden aged 100.He was later knighted by the Queen before he died with Covid-19 in February 2021.
Teenager appears in court accused of killing ‘respected’ golfer in town centre
A teenager has appeared in court in Wales accused of killing a 43-year-old golfer.Morgan Wainewright, 19, has been charged with the manslaughter of Andrew Nicholas, who was found unconscious and with serious injuries in Monnow Street, Monmouth, early on the morning of 26 June.The keen golfer, who was from Poole, Dorset, was taken to hospital at the time but died days later - on 30 June - from his injuries.Mr Wainewright had been due to enter a plea at Cardiff Crown Court on Wednesday but the arraignment did not take place as he was unrepresented by a barrister due to...
BBC
Khuram Javed: Men jailed for life for murdering Sheffield solicitor
Two men convicted of murdering a solicitor shot through the heart at point-blank range in Sheffield have been jailed for life. Khuram Javed, 30, died after being shot three times on Clough Road near Bramall Lane on 10 April 2021. Following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court, gunman Samsul Mohamed,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Neasden couple in court accused of killing and robbing pensioner
A young couple have appeared in court accused of tying up and killing an elderly woman in north-west London and then spending £14,000 of her money. Susan Hawkey, 71, was found dead at her home in Neasden on 26 September after a neighbour became concerned . Police forced their...
BBC
CCTV appeal after rape in Leamington's Pump Room Gardens
Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after a person was raped in a Warwickshire park. The attack happened at Leamington's Pump Room Gardens at about 03:30 BST on Sunday, Warwickshire Police said. The force believes the man was in the area at...
Man stands trial for rape in Australian Parliament House
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A government staffer described herself “as drunk as she’d ever been in her life” on the night she alleges she was raped inside the Australian Parliament House, a prosecutor told a jury on Tuesday. In his opening address, prosecutor Shane Drumgold told...
NRL player Luciano Leilua charged with domestic violence offences
North Queensland NRL forward Luciano Leilua has been arrested and charged with domestic violence offences after an alleged incident on Monday. NSW police confirmed they were called to a home around 1pm on Monday after reports of a domestic violence incident. Officers attended and were told a 26-year-old man allegedly...
BBC
Assault arrest after referee injured at amateur football match
A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault after a referee was hurt during an amateur football match. The referee suffered "significant" injuries when he was attacked while officiating a game between Platt Bridge FC and Wigan Rose FC on Sunday, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said. A 24-year-old man...
BBC
Kestutis Lekunas appears in court accused of Ross-on-Wye murder
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a man found badly injured in a Herefordshire street. The 39-year-old victim was discovered in Bluebell Close in Ross-on-Wye on Sunday morning and died at the scene. Kestutis Lekunas, 35, also of Bluebell Close, has also been charged with...
BBC
Heysham explosion: Fatal blast caused by 'neighbour from hell'
A man who cut a gas pipe to sell for scrap, causing a blast in which a two-year-old boy died, was a "neighbour from hell", a court has heard. Darren Greenham, 45, used an angle grinder to cut the pipe at his home on Mallowdale Avenue in Heysham, Lancashire, in May 2021.
Comments / 0