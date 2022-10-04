ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

sciencealert.com

Hidden Forests Found Deep Beneath The Ocean Cover Twice The Area of India

Amazon, Borneo, Congo, Daintree. We know the names of many of the world's largest or most famous rainforests. And many of us know about the world's largest span of forests, the boreal forests stretching from Russia to Canada. But how many of us could name an underwater forest?. Hidden underwater...
natureworldnews.com

Australia Announced Ambitious Plan to Combat Possible Extinction of At Least 110 Species

Australia has announced a strategy to conserve 110 species and stop the extinction disaster. According to the environment minister, many of Australia's most well-known native creatures are included in the priority targeting, which will also benefit others in similar ecosystems. An Ambitious Goal. The federal government's purpose is to stop...
GreenMatters

60 Endangered Greater Gliders Found in Logging Sites Across Australian Forests

It's bad enough that 12 sites across Australia's Victorian forests have been targeted for logging — while creating air and soil pollution, the project will unfortunately destroy a wide range of habitats. And recently, 60 endangered greater gliders were found living in these Victorian Forest logging sites, after a night survey was conducted before the project began.
scitechdaily.com

Over 60 Feet Long – Scientists Discover the New World’s Largest Omnivore

Marine biologists have discovered that whale sharks consume plants, making the famous species the largest omnivore in the world. Whale sharks consume plants, according to marine biologists, making the iconic animal the world’s biggest omnivore. Whale sharks are filter feeders, and in Western Australia’s Ningaloo Reef, they have long been seen consuming krill.
BGR.com

Scientists just issued a shockingly bleak ‘warning to humanity’

Scientists say that Earth’s trees are facing an unprecedented level of extinction and humanity should be worried. The state of our world’s trees has been an ongoing issue for decades now. But, that issue seems to be getting worse, and now we’re facing a massive extinction level issue that could threaten entire ecosystems.
IFLScience

Mexico Earthquake Sets Off Desert Tsunami In Death Valley Cave Containing World’s Rarest Fish

Last week, Mexico experienced a major earthquake that killed at least two people. Given its 7.6 magnitude, there were fears the death toll could be considerably larger. Being on land, the quake did not cause a tsunami in the ocean. However, it triggered what has been termed a “desert tsunami” in the Devil’s Hole pool, Death Valley – 1,500 kilometers (932 miles) from the quake’s epicenter.
Grant Piper News

New Crater Discovered In The Atlantic Could Alter Our Understanding Of The Dinosaurs

The leading theory regarding the extinction of the dinosaurs (and much life on Earth) revolves around a single massive asteroid strike. The asteroid in question struck the Earth roughly 66 million years ago and left a 100-mile wide crater off of the Yucatan Peninsula. The asteroid would have vaporized nearly everything capable of sustaining life while blotting out the sun with steam, smoke, and ash.
natureworldnews.com

Avian Life Dwindles Worldwide, More Bird Species Succumb to Extinction

A conclusive study that presents the bleakest picture yet of the extinction of avian life claims that nearly half of all bird species on the planet are in decline. According to BirdLife International's State of the World's Birds report, which is published every four years, 73% of species are under pressure from the growth and intensification of agriculture. The other major threats are the over-exploitation of natural resources, logging, invasive species, and climate change.
