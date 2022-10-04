ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Comments / 0

Related
Markets Insider

Oil prices could find a floor near $80 per barrel as Biden administration considers refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve

The Biden administration is reportedly considering refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve at $80 per barrel. Such a move could put a floor under oil prices following their three-month decline of about 30%. "A long-term trading range has taken hold with support near $85 per barrel," Fairlead's Katie Stockton said. Oil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Examiner

White House dismisses OPEC+ oil production cut concerns

The White House is downplaying concerns gas prices will spike if OPEC and allies of the cartel decide this week to cut oil production by more than a million barrels a day. "Our focus has been pretty steadfast, which has been on taking every step to ensure markets are sufficiently supplied to meet demand for a growing global economy," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Monday. "Thanks to our efforts, we have seen some energy prices have declined sharply from their highs and American consumers are paying far less at the company."
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Stocks#Petroleum#Gas Prices#Linus Business#Business Industry#Asian#Oanda
tipranks.com

2 Stocks to Gain as OPEC+ Mulls Production Cut

OPEC+ could announce a significant production cut to drive oil prices higher. XOM and COP stocks are poised to gain from higher oil prices. Media reports are abuzz that OPEC+ (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies) nations are planning significant production cuts to increase oil prices. Notably, oil prices have trended lower over the past several weeks, and have fallen to 82.91/BBL (a barrel of crude oil) from about $110/BBL three months back. Production cuts to prop up oil prices will benefit companies like Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).
STOCKS
CNBC

Oil rises as OPEC+ agrees deep cuts to production

Oil rose on Wednesday, building on gains in recent days as OPEC+ agreed its deepest cuts to production since the 2020 COVID pandemic, despite a tight market and opposition to cuts from the United States and others. Brent crude was up 28 cents, or 0.3%, at $92.08 a barrel at...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
energynow.ca

Oil Forges Higher as OPEC+ Must ‘Do Something’ at Vienna Meeting

(Bloomberg) Oil rose after its biggest one-day gain since May as the market looked to OPEC+ to deliver a substantial cut in supply. West Texas Intermediate climbed above $84 a barrel after rallying by more than 5% on Monday. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies including Russia will consider reducing output by more than 1 million barrels a day when they meet on Wednesday, according to delegates. On Tuesday, Saudi Aramco’s chief executive officer warned that that global oil market’s spare capacity is extremely low.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Autoblog

OPEC production cut could halt the slide in gasoline prices

Amid what would become a 98-day streak of declines, President Joe Biden was quick to take credit in August over one of his most serious political foes: high gasoline prices. It was a victory lap that may soon prove premature. More than a month after tweeting he had vanquished “Putin’s...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

EXPLAINER: How will OPEC+ cuts affect oil prices, inflation?

Major oil-producing countries led by Saudi Arabia and Russia have decided to slash the amount of oil they deliver to the global economy. And the law of supply and demand suggests that can only mean one thing: higher prices are on the way for crude, and for the diesel fuel, gasoline and heating oil that are produced from oil. The decision by the OPEC+ alliance to cut 2 million barrels a day starting next month comes as the Western allies are trying to cap the oil money flowing into Moscow's war chest after it invaded Ukraine.Here is what to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
profarmer.com

OPEC+ Oil Production Cut Gets Biden to Focus on Venezuela, Congress and Perhaps Another SPR Release

Gallop poll shows major shift to GOP | Karl Rove gives Senate predictions. Soybeans main export sales activity to China ahead of holiday. USDA’s weekly Export Sales update showed subdued activity on sales to China for the week ended Sept. 29, the period leading up to their weeklong holiday. Activity for 2022-23 was listed as net reductions of 1,294 tonnes of wheat, net sales of 14,150 tonnes of corn, net sales of 157,063 tonnes of soybeans and 4,602 running bales of upland cotton. Net sales for 2022 were reported as 2,135 tonnes of beef and 10,115 tonnes of pork.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Investopedia

Oil Prices Surge as OPEC Considers Cut

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies meet this week and will reportedly consider a production cut of over one million barrels per day to address what it considers a weak market. That would mark the biggest move by the oil cartel since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy