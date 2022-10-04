Read full article on original website
Related
Oil prices could find a floor near $80 per barrel as Biden administration considers refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve
The Biden administration is reportedly considering refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve at $80 per barrel. Such a move could put a floor under oil prices following their three-month decline of about 30%. "A long-term trading range has taken hold with support near $85 per barrel," Fairlead's Katie Stockton said. Oil...
Washington Examiner
White House dismisses OPEC+ oil production cut concerns
The White House is downplaying concerns gas prices will spike if OPEC and allies of the cartel decide this week to cut oil production by more than a million barrels a day. "Our focus has been pretty steadfast, which has been on taking every step to ensure markets are sufficiently supplied to meet demand for a growing global economy," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Monday. "Thanks to our efforts, we have seen some energy prices have declined sharply from their highs and American consumers are paying far less at the company."
U.S. shale producers to remain on sidelines if OPEC+ cuts output
Oct 4 (Reuters) - A big oil production cut by OPEC+ members will not spur new U.S. oil and gas production, energy executives told Reuters, despite the likely rise in prices that could signal higher profits and inflation pressures.
Oil dips as U.S. dollar soars; gasoline demand declines
NEW YORK, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Oil prices slid about 1% to a near two-week low on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar soared, the country's gasoline demand declined and investors worried about a possible global recession.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How Much Will Gas Prices Go Up as OPEC Slashes Oil Production?
Gas prices that are already ticking back up again might increase another 10% or more following a move by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to cut oil production by 2...
tipranks.com
2 Stocks to Gain as OPEC+ Mulls Production Cut
OPEC+ could announce a significant production cut to drive oil prices higher. XOM and COP stocks are poised to gain from higher oil prices. Media reports are abuzz that OPEC+ (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies) nations are planning significant production cuts to increase oil prices. Notably, oil prices have trended lower over the past several weeks, and have fallen to 82.91/BBL (a barrel of crude oil) from about $110/BBL three months back. Production cuts to prop up oil prices will benefit companies like Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).
OPEC+ announces 2 million-barrel production cut, potentially spiking gas prices
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its oil-exporting allies announced a 2-million-barrel-per-day cut in oil production Wednesday, bucking months of pressure from Washington to increase production and potentially spiking gas prices again.
CNBC
Oil rises as OPEC+ agrees deep cuts to production
Oil rose on Wednesday, building on gains in recent days as OPEC+ agreed its deepest cuts to production since the 2020 COVID pandemic, despite a tight market and opposition to cuts from the United States and others. Brent crude was up 28 cents, or 0.3%, at $92.08 a barrel at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
energynow.ca
Oil Forges Higher as OPEC+ Must ‘Do Something’ at Vienna Meeting
(Bloomberg) Oil rose after its biggest one-day gain since May as the market looked to OPEC+ to deliver a substantial cut in supply. West Texas Intermediate climbed above $84 a barrel after rallying by more than 5% on Monday. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies including Russia will consider reducing output by more than 1 million barrels a day when they meet on Wednesday, according to delegates. On Tuesday, Saudi Aramco’s chief executive officer warned that that global oil market’s spare capacity is extremely low.
Oil jumps 3% after OPEC+ mulls cutting its output by more than 1 million barrels a day
Oil rose 3% Monday after OPEC+ hinted it could cut production by 1 million barrels per day. It comes against falling oil prices as fears of a global recession take hold and dampen demand. An output cut is unlikely to sit well with the US which has been battling energy-driven...
Oil jumps about $4 as OPEC+ weighs biggest output cut since 2020
HOUSTON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Oil prices jumped nearly $4 a barrel on Monday as OPEC+ considered reducing output by more than 1 million barrels per day (bpd) to buttress prices with what would be its biggest cut since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Autoblog
OPEC production cut could halt the slide in gasoline prices
Amid what would become a 98-day streak of declines, President Joe Biden was quick to take credit in August over one of his most serious political foes: high gasoline prices. It was a victory lap that may soon prove premature. More than a month after tweeting he had vanquished “Putin’s...
EXPLAINER: How will OPEC+ cuts affect oil prices, inflation?
Major oil-producing countries led by Saudi Arabia and Russia have decided to slash the amount of oil they deliver to the global economy. And the law of supply and demand suggests that can only mean one thing: higher prices are on the way for crude, and for the diesel fuel, gasoline and heating oil that are produced from oil. The decision by the OPEC+ alliance to cut 2 million barrels a day starting next month comes as the Western allies are trying to cap the oil money flowing into Moscow's war chest after it invaded Ukraine.Here is what to...
Opec+ ministers agree to cut oil production by 2m barrels per day – business live
Oil cartel and allies including Russia make biggest cut in output since the start of the pandemic, despite pressure from the White House
CNBC
OPEC+ to cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day to shore up prices, defying U.S. pressure
OPEC and non-OPEC partners on Wednesday agreed to impose deep output cuts, seeking to spur a recovery in oil prices despite U.S. pressure to pump more. Crude prices have fallen to roughly $80 a barrel from more than $120 in early June amid growing fears about the prospect of a global economic recession.
OPEC+ makes big oil cut to boost prices; pump costs may rise
The OPEC+ alliance of oil-exporting countries has decided to sharply cut production to support sagging oil prices
profarmer.com
OPEC+ Oil Production Cut Gets Biden to Focus on Venezuela, Congress and Perhaps Another SPR Release
Gallop poll shows major shift to GOP | Karl Rove gives Senate predictions. Soybeans main export sales activity to China ahead of holiday. USDA’s weekly Export Sales update showed subdued activity on sales to China for the week ended Sept. 29, the period leading up to their weeklong holiday. Activity for 2022-23 was listed as net reductions of 1,294 tonnes of wheat, net sales of 14,150 tonnes of corn, net sales of 157,063 tonnes of soybeans and 4,602 running bales of upland cotton. Net sales for 2022 were reported as 2,135 tonnes of beef and 10,115 tonnes of pork.
Investopedia
Oil Prices Surge as OPEC Considers Cut
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies meet this week and will reportedly consider a production cut of over one million barrels per day to address what it considers a weak market. That would mark the biggest move by the oil cartel since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
OPEC oil output cut fuels Dems’ gas price fears
After nearly 100 days of declining prices at the pump this summer, a handful of states are seeing an increase that is lifting the national average higher.
OPEC+ oil output cut ahead of winter fans inflation concerns
SINGAPORE, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Global oil supply is set to tighten, intensifying concerns over soaring inflation after the OPEC+ group of nations announced its largest supply cut since 2020 ahead of European Union embargoes on Russian energy.
Comments / 0