NBC Sports
Five reasons why Bruins can compete for 2023 Stanley Cup title
The Boston Bruins are running it back for the 2022-23 NHL season with the hope of making another (and perhaps final) run at a Stanley Cup title with this veteran core. The franchise had a busy offseason. It welcomed back David Krejci after a one-year absence. Team captain Patrice Bergeron decided not to retire and signed up for his 19th season. The Bruins also fired head coach Bruce Cassidy and replaced him with Jim Montgomery, who probably will bring a more player-friendly tone to the locker room.
Yardbarker
NHL power rankings: No. 32 Canadiens to No. 1 Avalanche
Nearly 30 years have passed since a Canadian-based team won the Stanley Cup, and just one has played in the final in the past 11 years. The Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers hope to buck that trend. The Alberta representatives are set to begin their respective seasons on their home...
NBC Sports
Top Bruins prospect Fabian Lysell to begin season in Providence
If you're eager to see what Fabian Lysell is capable of at the NHL level, you'll have to wait. The Boston Bruins assigned five players to their AHL affiliate in Providence on Thursday: Lysell, Jack Ahcan, John Beecher, Kyle Keyser, and Marc McLaughlin. Four other players -- Keith Kinkaid, Joona...
FOX Sports
Penguins host the Coyotes to start season
BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins begin the season at home against the Arizona Coyotes. Pittsburgh had a 46-25-11 record overall and a 25-14-5 record at home last season. The Penguins scored 269 total goals a season ago, averaging 3.3 per game on 34.7 shots per game. Arizona had a 25-50-7...
NBC Sports
Bruins place three players, including Oskar Steen, on waivers
The Boston Bruins' roster for Opening Night of the 2022-23 NHL season is slowly coming into focus. The B's put three players on waivers today. If these players are not claimed by any other team, they are able to report to the AHL's Providence Bruins. Oskar Steen, F. Nick Wolff,...
Yardbarker
Matt Murray Gave the Maple Leafs a Glimpse of His Old Self Against the Canadiens
It’s hard to put a lot of emphasis on a pre-season game, but Matt Murray’s performance in a 5-1 Toronto Maple Leafs victory against the Montreal Canadiens shouldn’t be discounted. Sure, he got a shutout in a 40-minute effort against the same team earlier in the pre-season....
NHL
Flyers announce that Devan Kaney will join in-arena host team
Kaney set to join Andrea Helfrich and Everett Jackson as in-arena host at Flyers home games. Today, the Philadelphia Flyers announced Devan Kaney as the team's newest in-arena host for the upcoming season. The Radnor, PA native will split duties with Andrea Helfrich throughout the season and will join Everett Jackson as in-arena co-host and on-camera personality for Flyers home games. Kaney will help carry out all on-ice and in-crowd promotions and segments and will host select community events throughout the year.
FOX Sports
Flyers host the Devils to begin season
BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers host the New Jersey Devils for the season opener. Philadelphia had a 25-46-11 record overall and went 8-14-4 in Metropolitan Division play last season. The Flyers had a 12.6% power play success rate last season, scoring 30 goals on 239 chances. New Jersey had a...
NHL
Burnside: 10 Storylines Entering 2022-23 For The Carolina Hurricanes
It's a fair point, so with that in mind here are the top 10 narratives of the team's 25th anniversary season in North Carolina. But you'd better hurry up and read them because, well, things always seem to be a bit fluid around the team. Brent Burns, Motor Home And...
NHL
Czech Line Shines in Preseason Win Over Rangers
NEW YORK - The Bruins got off to a slow start at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night for their final road tilt of the preseason. But after a strong push in the second that continued into the third, led by the club's new-look Czech line, Boston flew home with a 5-4 win and plenty to be excited about with a new season on the horizon. News and notes from the victory in NYC:
NHL
OTT@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens (0-4-1) enter the closing stretch of their preseason on Tuesday with the first of three consecutive games against Ottawa (1-4-0) to wrap up training camp. Here's what you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Habs are winless in exhibition action this fall and...
NHL
Preseason 5 Things: Flyers vs. Islanders
Playing the final game of a six-game preseason schedule, the Philadelphia Flyers (1-4-0) will host the New York Islanders (1-2-0) at the Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday evening. Game time is 7:00 p.m. EDT. The game will be televised on NBCSP+. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic with...
NHL
PREVIEW: Oilers at Canucks
The Oilers visit the Canucks for a pre-season rematch in Abbotsford on Wednesday night. The Edmonton Oilers head to Abbotsford, BC for a pre-season rematch with the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday. You can stream the game on EdmontonOilers.com or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED. Read...
NHL
The Story Behind Semyon Varlamov and Ilya Sorokin's New Masks
Varlamov's mask inspired by Poseidon, while Sorokin's mask is a nod to Islanders legends. Semyon Varlamov and Ilya Sorokin are sporting some new masks for the 2022-23 season, spicing up their goalie kits. Both goalies had their masks designed and painted by Dave Gunnarsson, also known as Dave Art, a...
NHL
BLOG: Holloway turning heads inside Oilers locker room
EDMONTON, AB - There were already plenty of reason to be thrilled about the tantalizing potential of Dylan Holloway. After he made the turn behind the Vancouver Canucks net and fired his third goal of the game between the legs of Collin Delia - causing hats to rain down to the ice - the fervour has reached a fever pitch.
NHL
Tavares not ruled out of season opener for Maple Leafs
GRAVENHURST, Ontario -- John Tavares has not been ruled out for the Toronto Maple Leafs season opener Oct. 12, but the chances appear to be diminishing. Tavares, who is Maple Leafs captain, is working his way back from an oblique injury suffered during a 4-1 preseason win against the Ottawa Senators on Sept. 24. The 32-year-old center skated on his own prior to practice at Gravenhurst Centennial Centre on Wednesday, prompting Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe to be asked if Tavares might be available for the season opener at the Montreal Canadiens.
NHL
Preseason Recap: Canes Rout Blue Jackets, 8-1
RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes wrapped up their home slate of tune-up games in a big way Monday, thrashing the Columbus Blue Jackets by a score of 8-1. The Story. Contrary to what the final score suggests, the contest got off on the wrong foot for Carolina. Just 5:54...
NHL
Devils Announce 2022-23 Theme Night, Giveaway Schedule | RELEASE
NEWARK, NJ (October 5, 2022) - The New Jersey Devils announced today the club's 2022-23 Theme Night and Giveaway schedule. The list of theme nights includes the Home Opener presented by Citizens, 2003 Championship 20th Anniversary Night, Star Wars Night, Marvel Super Hero Night, Mascot Madness Kids Day, Youth Hockey Day and more. Single-game theme night tickets are available for purchase at newjerseydevils.com/themenights.
NHL
Zegras, others may make trick shots, creative goals regular part of NHL
Ducks center among young players whose showmanship 'comes naturally to them'. Trevor Zegras lit up the NHL last season with not one, but three trick plays that resulted in dazzling goals that went viral. What he has planned for an encore is anyone's guess, including his. "I just come up...
NHL
FLAMES FALL IN 'PEG
Calgary loses second-last preseason tilt, rematch on tap with Jets Friday night. Special teams and a few costly turnovers were the difference Wednesday night for the Flames. Calgary fell 5-0 to the Jets in Winnipeg in their second-last preseason game, the homeside going 3-for-5 on the powerplay while the visitors were 0-for-6.
