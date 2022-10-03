Read full article on original website
Urbana Police: Ohio trio arrested after drugs found
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Three people from Cincinnati were arrested in the Champaign-Urbana area on Thursday after officers said they found drugs in their possession. Officials with the Urbana Police Department said the chain of events leading to arrest started when officers were called to the towing yard of Tatman’s Towing, located at 810 Perkins […]
Former Richmond Police Officer pleads guilty, resigns from position
RICHMOND — A former Richmond Police Officer has surrendered his Indiana Law Enforcement Certification and plead guilty to a charge of failure to aid a law enforcement officer, according to a press release from Richmond Police Chief Michael Britt. On November 20, 2021, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department, Sheriff...
MCSO most wanted
ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a most wanted suspect. If anyone knows the whereabouts of this individual contact the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 452-3637 ext. 1. Shane A Wolfe. DOB: 02/13/1981. Last Known Address: 1340...
Scioto County man arrested for alleged rape of four boys
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) — A West Portsmouth man who allegedly raped four male children in Ohio and Virginia is in custody. Gary Cook III, 36, was arrested Thursday, according to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office. Cook faces several felony charges, including three counts of rape of a child...
Drug Task Force makes three busts this week
The Logan County Unified Drug Task Force made multiple drug busts this week. On Thursday (October 6th), authorities located Adrian Gregory, 36, of Sidney, at a residence in the 13,000 block of Ash St. in Lakeview. Gregory, a fugitive, was wanted on numerous drug-related warrants out of Shelby County. After...
New Vienna woman gets 18 months in prison
A New Vienna woman was sentenced in Highland County Common Pleas Court to 18 months at the Ohio Reformatory for Women on trafficking and possession charges. Amber Coyle, 40, was sentenced to nine months on one count of aggravated possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony, which was ordered to be consecutive to another nine months for another count of aggravated trafficking in meth, a fourth-degree felony. Coyle was also given six days of jail-time credit.
Drug Trafficking Attempt Thwarted by Corrections Employees and WV State Police
BARBOURSVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Friday, October 6th, 2022, coordination between the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation (WV DCR) and the West Virginia State Police resulted in the interception of 123 individually wrapped suboxone strips, 7.3 grams of methamphetamine, and 16.3 grams of suspected K2 (synthetic marijuana) before the items reached the doors of the Western Regional Jail.
WAYNE COUNTY DRUG TASK FORCE SUPERVISOR CONVICTED OF CRIME
(Richmond, IN)--A long-time Richmond police officer has been removed from the force after pleading guilty to a crime. Scott Crull pled guilty last month to refusal to aid an officer. Crull’s criminal case, including the initial hearing, plea hearing, and sentencing took only days. Often, that process can take more than a year. What is also unusual is that there was no probable cause affidavit, so details of exactly what Crull did remain unclear. Crull was the supervisor of the Wayne County Drug Task Force. The charges appear to stem from a drug bust on Salisbury Road nearly a year ago. A special prosecutor indicated that Crull showed up in an area outside of his jurisdiction – possibly to tip off suspects that a search was coming. As part of the case, Crull has agreed to give up his law enforcement certification.
Ohio woman found guilty in husband’s death
“She was very unsteady on her feet,” Whittaker said. “She had glassy and bloodshot eyes; she was slurring her speech incredibly bad to the point I had to ask her to repeat two or three times.”
Speeding leads to woman’s arrest on drug charges
COAL GROVE — A Huntington, West Virginia woman was jailed on Monday on drug charges after speeding by Coal Grove at 82 miles an hour and attracting the attention of the Coal Grove Police Department. According to a report from the Coal Grove Police Department, an officer made a...
Athens County man receives prison sentence
ATHENS — A Chauncey man was sentenced eight to 12 years in prison Tuesday in Athens County Common Pleas Court after pleading guilty to arson, burglary and vandalism. Raymond Brooks, 42, also was ordered by Judge Patrick Lang to pay more than $17,000 in restitution, according to a release from the Prosecutor’s Office.
Police find $4.5 million in drugs inside Connersville home
CONNERSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — State police found 309 pounds of packaged marijuana, 34 pounds of THC wax, over 14,000 THC vape cartridges, several hundred marijuana cigars, a multitude of various edibles including “medicated” chips and candies inside a Connersville home and car on Wednesday. A lengthy investigation...
Springfield teen arrest on felony charge
A Springfield teen was charged with a felony Tuesday afternoon just before 4 o’clock in West Liberty. Deputies from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office observed a vehicle with only one working brake light and a traffic stop was initiated. Authorities detected an overwhelming odor of both burnt and...
Southern Ohio – SWAT Executed Drug Bust in Portsmouth Arrests One
Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer and Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman announce that a Cincinnati, Ohio man was arrested on drug charges after an investigation conducted by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force. At approximately 9:11am. on September 30th, 2022, task force officers assisted by Portsmouth Police Dept. SWAT executed...
Wellness check leads to arrest of wanted man
Bellefontaine Police were called out for a wellness check Tuesday night which led to an arrest. Officers went to a house on Walker Street to check the well-being of a resident. When they arrived, the man who came to the door was identified by officers as Randall Lowrance, Jr. of...
Logan County Unified Drug Task Force arrests 1 man on drug charges
INDIAN LAKE — One person is custody after the Logan County Unified Drug Task Force conducted a narcotic enforcement operation during a traffic stop over the weekend, according to a news release. It was conducted Saturday on US 33 near Township Road 270 in the Indian Lake Region. Canine...
Sabina Woman Pleads Guilty to Abandoning Animals Charges
A 20-year-old Sabina woman pled guilty to one charge of abandoning animals and two charges of prohibitions concerning companion animals in a court hearing in Washington C.H. Municipal Court Tuesday. On July 13, the Fayette Regional Humane Society responded to an apartment in Washington C.H. after animals were allegedly found...
Plea agreement raises questions after Richmond police officer pleads guilty to mysterious crime
RICHMOND, Ind. — An Indiana police officer has pleaded guilty to a crime for refusing to help another officer. As part of a plea agreement, the high-ranking cop will no longer be able to serve on a police force anywhere in the state. But what the officer actually did...
Pike County Trial: Ski masks, brass catcher, bug detector found in Wagner trucks, trailers
WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - Three ski masks, a bug detector and a brass catcher to collect fired shell casings. These are among the dozens of items agents with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) found stored in vehicles by the Wagner family before they moved from Pike County to Alaska in the spring of 2017.
1 person flown to hospital after crash in Darke County
DARKE COUNTY — A 51-year-old man was flown by CareFlight to the hospital after an injury accident in Darke County Saturday afternoon. >>Man flown to hospital with life-threating injuries after crash in Shelby County. Deputies responded to Red River West Grove Road and Fourman Road at 1:49 p.m., according...
