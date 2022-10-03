(Richmond, IN)--A long-time Richmond police officer has been removed from the force after pleading guilty to a crime. Scott Crull pled guilty last month to refusal to aid an officer. Crull’s criminal case, including the initial hearing, plea hearing, and sentencing took only days. Often, that process can take more than a year. What is also unusual is that there was no probable cause affidavit, so details of exactly what Crull did remain unclear. Crull was the supervisor of the Wayne County Drug Task Force. The charges appear to stem from a drug bust on Salisbury Road nearly a year ago. A special prosecutor indicated that Crull showed up in an area outside of his jurisdiction – possibly to tip off suspects that a search was coming. As part of the case, Crull has agreed to give up his law enforcement certification.

