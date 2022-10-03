ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, OH

WCIA

Urbana Police: Ohio trio arrested after drugs found

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Three people from Cincinnati were arrested in the Champaign-Urbana area on Thursday after officers said they found drugs in their possession. Officials with the Urbana Police Department said the chain of events leading to arrest started when officers were called to the towing yard of Tatman’s Towing, located at 810 Perkins […]
URBANA, IL
WHIZ

MCSO most wanted

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a most wanted suspect. If anyone knows the whereabouts of this individual contact the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 452-3637 ext. 1. Shane A Wolfe. DOB: 02/13/1981. Last Known Address: 1340...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Scioto County man arrested for alleged rape of four boys

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) — A West Portsmouth man who allegedly raped four male children in Ohio and Virginia is in custody. Gary Cook III, 36, was arrested Thursday, according to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office. Cook faces several felony charges, including three counts of rape of a child...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

Drug Task Force makes three busts this week

The Logan County Unified Drug Task Force made multiple drug busts this week. On Thursday (October 6th), authorities located Adrian Gregory, 36, of Sidney, at a residence in the 13,000 block of Ash St. in Lakeview. Gregory, a fugitive, was wanted on numerous drug-related warrants out of Shelby County. After...
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

New Vienna woman gets 18 months in prison

A New Vienna woman was sentenced in Highland County Common Pleas Court to 18 months at the Ohio Reformatory for Women on trafficking and possession charges. Amber Coyle, 40, was sentenced to nine months on one count of aggravated possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony, which was ordered to be consecutive to another nine months for another count of aggravated trafficking in meth, a fourth-degree felony. Coyle was also given six days of jail-time credit.
NEW VIENNA, OH
Lootpress

Drug Trafficking Attempt Thwarted by Corrections Employees and WV State Police

BARBOURSVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Friday, October 6th, 2022, coordination between the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation (WV DCR) and the West Virginia State Police resulted in the interception of 123 individually wrapped suboxone strips, 7.3 grams of methamphetamine, and 16.3 grams of suspected K2 (synthetic marijuana) before the items reached the doors of the Western Regional Jail.
BARBOURSVILLE, WV
1017thepoint.com

WAYNE COUNTY DRUG TASK FORCE SUPERVISOR CONVICTED OF CRIME

(Richmond, IN)--A long-time Richmond police officer has been removed from the force after pleading guilty to a crime. Scott Crull pled guilty last month to refusal to aid an officer. Crull’s criminal case, including the initial hearing, plea hearing, and sentencing took only days. Often, that process can take more than a year. What is also unusual is that there was no probable cause affidavit, so details of exactly what Crull did remain unclear. Crull was the supervisor of the Wayne County Drug Task Force. The charges appear to stem from a drug bust on Salisbury Road nearly a year ago. A special prosecutor indicated that Crull showed up in an area outside of his jurisdiction – possibly to tip off suspects that a search was coming. As part of the case, Crull has agreed to give up his law enforcement certification.
RICHMOND, IN
Ironton Tribune

Speeding leads to woman’s arrest on drug charges

COAL GROVE — A Huntington, West Virginia woman was jailed on Monday on drug charges after speeding by Coal Grove at 82 miles an hour and attracting the attention of the Coal Grove Police Department. According to a report from the Coal Grove Police Department, an officer made a...
COAL GROVE, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Athens County man receives prison sentence

ATHENS — A Chauncey man was sentenced eight to 12 years in prison Tuesday in Athens County Common Pleas Court after pleading guilty to arson, burglary and vandalism. Raymond Brooks, 42, also was ordered by Judge Patrick Lang to pay more than $17,000 in restitution, according to a release from the Prosecutor’s Office.
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
WISH-TV

Police find $4.5 million in drugs inside Connersville home

CONNERSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — State police found 309 pounds of packaged marijuana, 34 pounds of THC wax, over 14,000 THC vape cartridges, several hundred marijuana cigars, a multitude of various edibles including “medicated” chips and candies inside a Connersville home and car on Wednesday. A lengthy investigation...
CONNERSVILLE, IN
peakofohio.com

Springfield teen arrest on felony charge

A Springfield teen was charged with a felony Tuesday afternoon just before 4 o’clock in West Liberty. Deputies from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office observed a vehicle with only one working brake light and a traffic stop was initiated. Authorities detected an overwhelming odor of both burnt and...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
sciotopost.com

Southern Ohio – SWAT Executed Drug Bust in Portsmouth Arrests One

Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer and Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman announce that a Cincinnati, Ohio man was arrested on drug charges after an investigation conducted by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force. At approximately 9:11am. on September 30th, 2022, task force officers assisted by Portsmouth Police Dept. SWAT executed...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
peakofohio.com

Wellness check leads to arrest of wanted man

Bellefontaine Police were called out for a wellness check Tuesday night which led to an arrest. Officers went to a house on Walker Street to check the well-being of a resident. When they arrived, the man who came to the door was identified by officers as Randall Lowrance, Jr. of...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
iheart.com

Sabina Woman Pleads Guilty to Abandoning Animals Charges

A 20-year-old Sabina woman pled guilty to one charge of abandoning animals and two charges of prohibitions concerning companion animals in a court hearing in Washington C.H. Municipal Court Tuesday. On July 13, the Fayette Regional Humane Society responded to an apartment in Washington C.H. after animals were allegedly found...
SABINA, OH
WHIO Dayton

1 person flown to hospital after crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — A 51-year-old man was flown by CareFlight to the hospital after an injury accident in Darke County Saturday afternoon. >>Man flown to hospital with life-threating injuries after crash in Shelby County. Deputies responded to Red River West Grove Road and Fourman Road at 1:49 p.m., according...
DARKE COUNTY, OH

