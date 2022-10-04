Read full article on original website
Masks still required in Oregon health care facilities this winter, despite recent CDC rules
OREGON, USA — Last month, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated rules to no longer require masks at health care facilities if COVID-19 transmission rate is not high, with some exceptions for particular patient conditions. However, Oregon health officials are choosing another path. The Oregon Health...
Portland nonprofit working to provide aid for Venezuelans
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland nonprofit founded by a local group of Venezuelans has been providing thousands of pounds of medical supplies and food for the people who live in the country for the past seven years. Giselle Rincon is the co-founder of the organization — Venezuela's Voice in...

Over a thousand prescription refills delayed at Milwaukie pharmacy
MILWAUKIE, Ore. (KPTV) — It’s a problem that could have serious consequences, staffing problems at pharmacies causing a back long in prescriptions being filled. Joanna Panza walked into her local Rite Aid in Milwaukie last Friday to find the pharmacy department closed early. At the front of the counter was a handwritten message in sharpie, on a white piece of copy paper, that read they were closed because of an overwhelming amount of prescriptions that needed to be filled. The pharmacy claimed there are more than 1,000 orders backlogged. It was a brief, but important message that set in motion days of frustration for Panza.

Hundreds of affordable housing protections set to expire in Oregon
On the eve of the 2021 new year, 200 residents 55 years and older at the Woodsprings apartments in Tigard received notice that their affordable housing protections were expiring. "Everybody was thrown into fear and panic wondering what is going to happen," said one of those residents Heidi Johnstone. "Think...
Brazi Bites launches Latino Entrepreneur Accelerator Program
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland food company is giving back to the Hispanic community for Hispanic Heritage month. The owner of Brazi Bites, Junea Rosha, will be helping other Latino entrepreneurs expand their businesses. "Representation is important across the board. To know that you can be in a leadership...
Greyhound station to remain homeless shelter through winter
Multnomah County renewed its lease of the former bus terminal, which was set to expire last month.Multnomah County has, again, extended the life of a homeless shelter in Portland's old Greyhound bus station. Portland and the county's Joint Office of Homeless Services opened the 30,000-square-foot former bus terminal at Northwest Sixth Avenue and Glisan Street in the Old Town/Chinatown neighborhood as a winter weather shelter in December 2020. On Sept. 29, the county's board of commissioners approved a second extension of the lease through at least this winter, with the possibility of extending it through September 2023. The county first...

HRVHS student testifies before Oregon Senate committee
On Sept. 22, Wylde Wind & Water (WW&W) intern Erandy Galindo, 16, was invited to testify in front of the Oregon Senate Interim Committee on Education chaired by Sen. Michael Dembrow. Galindo, an intern for WW&W this summer, is a junior at Hood River Valley High School. Six students from...

Oregon Humane Society Day of Giving
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - For more than 150 years, the Oregon Humane Society has been working to end animal cruelty and help pets in need. That’s why FOX 12 is teaming up with OHS for a Day of Giving. FOX 12's Day of Giving 2022 at the Oregon Humane...
More people moving out of Portland than moving in, data shows
PORTLAND, Ore. — New data confirms what some Portlanders already know: the Rose City doesn't seem to have the kind of draw it once did, with fewer people moving in, as many move out. KGW's news partner, the Portland Business Journal, found that the population of the Portland metro...
Transgender and nonbinary people’s gender identities erased after death, Portland area officials find
Portland area health officials are calling for change after finding that death certificates misgendered more than half of transgender or nonbinary people who died in the decade ending last year. A combined research effort by Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas county epidemiologists, published Aug. 31 in the Journal of Public Health...

Portland population growth plummets as residents move to suburbs and out of state
An analysis by the Portland Business Journal found the population of the metro area rose just 0.1% between 2020 and 2021. That's much lower compared to past years.

Near Space Corporation in Tillamook bringing humans closer to the void
Of the many test flights completed by Near Space Corporation (NSC) out of Tillamook, not one has failed, but many locals still don’t know who they are or what they do, even though they’ve been here since 1996. Kevin Tucker, NSC President, gave the Pioneer a tour of their facilities and provided some background about what they do and why they chose Tillamook.

Trion Properties sells 76-unit multifamily community in Greater Portland Metropolitan area for $21.5 million
Trion Properties, a multifamily investment sponsor and private equity real estate firm based in West Hollywood, California and Miami, Florida, has sold The Hallwood Apartments, a multifamily community totaling 76 units in the Beaverton submarket of Portland, Oregon, for $21.5 million. Trion had originally acquired the property in 2017 from...

Cities Plan to Sue Over Oregon’s Parking Reforms
Hillsboro, Oregon is planning to sue the state of Oregon over "Climate-Friendly and Equitable Communities" rules adopted earlier this year. | SevenMaps / Shutterstock. The state of Oregon’s Land Conservation and Development Commission approved Climate-Friendly and Equitable Communities rules earlier this year. The rules require 52 cities around the state’s eight largest metropolitan areas to reform parking requirements for various land uses.

Grand Ronde Decides New Name of Willamette Falls Site
In a move meant to further connect the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde with its ancestral homelands, the tribe has chosen a new name for its 23-acre former mill site near Willamette Falls in Oregon City. The name, Tumwata Village, includes the native name for the Falls, tumwata, and reflects...
Beavertonians can soon recycle food containers, plastic bags
For an extra fee, Beaverton will offer curbside recycling of light bulbs, textiles and more starting Nov. 1.Starting Nov. 1, Beaverton residents will get the chance to recycle those clear plastic take-out food containers, textiles and other items through an opt-in curbside recycling program. On that date, the city's five franchised garbage and recycling companies will begin offering Recycle+, an on-call service that allows homeowners to recycle many products currently not offered by other curbside recycling programs. Recycle+ was first rolled out for customers in unincorporated Washington County earlier this year. The program is now expanding. "Customers would sign...
‘It’s greed’: Single dad worried rent increases could leave family homeless
Mike Schreiner said that he hates the thought of his daughter potentially being homeless.
Former Oregon transportation employees plead guilty in $6M equipment reselling scheme
Three former Oregon Department of Transportation employees at a Clackamas County maintenance shop pleaded guilty Tuesday to bilking the state out of more than $6 million by furtively reselling the agency’s equipment. Former transportation maintenance coordinator John Tipton hatched the long-running scheme at the Lawnfield Maintenance Station in Clackamas...
REVEALED: America's wokest city is its whitest! BLM base Portland has white population of 66.4% - while Detroit has the smallest proportion at 9.5%
Portland, one of America's most woke cities and hub of the Black Lives Matter movement, is also the whitest among cities with a population of more than 200,000, new census data has revealed. The data says that 66.4 percent of the city's residents identify as non-Hispanic white. That's more than...
Vancouver permanently bans new fossil fuel developments
VANCOUVER, Wash. — The city council in Vancouver, Washington, has approved a permanent ban on new fossil fuel developments after years of temporary moratoriums. While new facilities that distribute, extract, refine or process fossil fuels have been temporarily prohibited by the Vancouver City Council since 2020, the council this week unanimously made the ban permanent, The Columbian reported.
