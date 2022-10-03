Read full article on original website
voiceofmotown.com
The Silence From Shane Lyons is Deafening
Morgantown, West Virginia – While the entire world of West Virginia athletics is swirling with rumors and speculation surrounding the potential firing of head coach Neal Brown, the director of athletics, Shane Lyons, has remained mum. Lyons, who has been unconditionally supportive of Brown over the past three seasons,...
WDTV
Districts still dealing with teacher shortages
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Today is teacher appreciation day around the area. It comes in the midst of a major state-wide teaching shortage. Some counties, like Mon County, are still dealing with it. Mon County Superintendent Eddie Campbell says they are coming up short with substitute teachers and other staff...
WBOY
Baylor at WVU football: Kick time, TV/stream info and more
West Virginia football returns home in search of its first Big 12 win when it hosts Baylor in its first prime-time game in Morgantown since 2018. Here’s everything you need to know about the clash:. WVU football at Baylor game information. Time: 7 p.m. ET. Location: Milan Puskar Stadium...
Morgantown will offer leaf removal again this year
The City of Morgantown’s Public Works Department Wednesday announced it will once again offer its leaf removal and pickup service to residents within city limits.
Morgantown ranked best West Virginia city to live in
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A recent study ranked the best small American cities to live in and gave Morgantown a top-50 score in the nation for quality of life. Five West Virginia cities were included in the Wallethub ranking: Morgantown, Parkersburg, Charleston, Wheeling and Huntington. A total of 1,319 American cities were ranked based on […]
morgantownmag.com
Breakfast for Everyone
Omnivores and those with restricted diets alike will find something delicious at the new Breakfast Caffe in Osage. Morgantown’s newest hot spot for breakfast is The Breakfast Caffe, located just over the bridge at Star City. You can find all the eggs, grits, pancakes, french toast, and breakfast meats you hope for in a morning spot, plus hard-to-find buckwheat cakes, a huge selection of fresh-baked pastries, and coffee from beans roasted locally at Mountaineer Roasting. Best news for those on restricted diets: this diner also offers gluten-free and vegan versions of its morning delicacies.
Daily Athenaeum
Three things to do in Morgantown this weekend for fall break
Fall break is just around the corner, and if you can’t wait for the long weekend, start planning out the fun now. Whether it's trying new foods, listening to live music or getting into the Halloween spirit, there are plenty of options within a short walk of WVU’s downtown campus.
Actually fun facts about West Virginia
West Virginia is rich with history, from the Civil War to inventing some world-changing things. But there are also things about West Virginia that are just pretty cool. Here are a few you can throw out at your next dinner party or tailgate.
Daily Athenaeum
WVU women's soccer to battle TCU on the road Thursday
The West Virginia women’s soccer team will make their way to battle the No. 10 TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas, on Thursday, Oct. 6. They will play at Garvey-Rosenthal Soccer Stadium and kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. The Mountaineers and TCU have met four times in...
Daily Athenaeum
DubV 411 Podcast 10/7: State of the University, the return of the Allegheny Wood Rat, poetry readings and lots to do around Morgantown
Your browser does not support the audio element. Lauren and Maddie have all the buzz this week, including their breakdown of President Gee's State of the University address, a hazing crackdown, air quality issues in dorms and the return of the Allegheny Wood Rat. Plus, a preview of WVU vs. Baylor football, big matches for women's tennis and men's soccer, poet readings, an International Street Festival, a Monarch Butterfly celebration and much more.
’90s country band coming to Clarksburg, West Virginia
The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center announced that a popular 90s and 2000s country music band is coming to Clarksburg this winter.
Local music teacher recognized by West Virginia governor for outstanding presentation
GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) — A local teacher was just surprised by the governor of West Virginia, thanking her for making the Mountain State *sound* wonderful! Glen Dale Elementary Music Teacher Kathleen Fox says she was not expecting such prestigious recognition during the first competition in the West Virginia Governor’s Cup Marching Band series. She […]
Daily Athenaeum
Body found in Coopers Rock identified as missing Morgantown man
Human remains found in Coopers Rock State Forest last month have been identified as a missing man last seen in July, according to the Monongalia County Sheriff's Office on Thursday. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner positively identified the remains as John Lawson Magruder, 39, of Morgantown. Magruder was...
Coopers Rock remains identified as missing West Virginia man
The human remains that were found in Coopers Rock State Forest in September have been positively identified as those of the Morgantown man who was reported missing in late July, the Monongalia County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday.
voiceofmotown.com
My Personal Opinion on Neal Brown
To say that the Neal Brown era to this point has been disappointing would be an understatement. After coming to West Virginia winning 31 games at Troy in the three seasons prior to (2016-2018), he has accumulated a 19-21 record at WVU. That’s not going to get it done for the fans, the boosters, or the brand of the Mountaineers. It’s just not good enough.
Daily Athenaeum
WVU students to face rising study abroad costs, officials say
Students at West Virginia University may face higher costs while studying abroad this school year due to a policy change in the Office of Global Affairs. Now, all faculty-led study abroad trips will require at least two chaperones, and students are footing the bill. In the past, these trips only...
wtae.com
Greene County SWAT team sworn in
GREENE COUNTY, Pa. — Training is officially underway for Greene County's new emergency response team, which will focus specifically on safety in schools. The new members of this critical incident response team were sworn in over the weekend. Members of the Greene County SWAT team are now available should...
Daily Athenaeum
Why WVU men's soccer falls short of No. 6 preseason ranking
The West Virginia men’s soccer team came into the 2022 season with high expectations, following a No. 6 preseason ranking. Just last year, head coach Dan Stratford led WVU to its first NCAA Tournament quarterfinal appearance in 40 years. Needless to say, those expectations haven’t been met so far...
Halloween parties for adults in north central West Virginia
If you're too old for trick or treating and full-on haunted houses are too scary, but you still want to enjoy the full effect of Halloween, there are multiple parties for adults that are going on in north central West Virginia this October.
WTOV 9
Manufacturing growing in West Virginia's Northern Panhandle
HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. — Puskarich accounting and the Business Development Corporation played host to a luncheon for manufacturing industries in the Northern Panhandle in celebration of National Manufacturing Week on Thursday. “Manufacturing Week is a way to educate the community on the different manufacturing companies we have, the products...
