WATCH: Taylor Sheridan’s “Yellowstone” Returns For Season 5 With Drama-Filled Trailer
The fifth season of Paramount Network’s hit drama series “Yellowstone” is just around the corner. The Taylor Sheridan universe released a sneak peek (Sept. 29) of the upcoming episodes in a new finger-biting trailer. Following a record-breaking season and action-packed finale, fans receive a glimpse of the...
First trailer for Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons' new biopic movie
The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons is back with a brand new film project, Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies, which has finally received a trailer. The film casts the actor as American entertainment industry journalist Michael Ausiello alongside Fleabag and The Long Call's Ben Aldridge as photographer Kit Cowan, and focuses on their relationship as the latter is diagnosed and later dies from a terminal illness.
White Lotus Season 2 Trailer: More Jennifer Coolidge and Murder ... In Italy!
"The White Lotus" is back for another season -- and Jennifer Coolidge's Tanya has returned, but this time, she's going to Italy! HBO dropped the first trailer for Season 2 of the Emmy-winning dark comedy, which will feature Tanya and her boyfriend Greg (Jon Cries), along with a new group of characters who are on vacation at a luxury resort: The White Lotus Sicily. The new season, not unlike the first, "follows the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a week," per HBO. And similar to Season 1, it appears that murder will be involved. The star-studded cast also includes Theo James, Aubrey Plaza, Michael Imperioli, F. Murray Abraham, Meghann Fahy, Haley Lu Richardson, Adam DiMarco, Will Sharpe, Tom Hollander and more. "The White Lotus" Season 2, which will consist of seven episodes, premieres on October 30.
‘Gunsmoke’ Producer Explained ‘Frustrating’ Reason Why Audiences Lost Interest in the Western Show
Long-running Western television show 'Gunsmoke' slipped in ratings, which producer John Mantley blamed on the previous 'frustrated' producer on the franchise.
‘Call Me Kat’ To Reunite Mayim Bialik With ‘Big Bang Theory’ Co-Star Kevin Sussman
EXCLUSIVE: There’s going to be a Big Bang Theory reunion on Fox’s Call me Kat. Mayim Bialik will reunite with Kevin Sussman in episode 304 airing October 20. Sussman will guest star as Zac, the owner of a local board game bar where Max and Carter find themselves checking out the competition. Season 3 of Call Me Kat, which premieres on September 29, picks up as Kat (Bialik) decides to take some time off to reset following a few years of hardcore dedication to purchasing and running her cat café. She returns following a lengthy trip across the world feeling refreshed and...
Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni Set Hearts Racing With Near-Kiss on Emmys Stage
Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni can't be stopped. The Law & Order stars continue to tease fans who hope to see their characters, Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler, together. This time, the actors broke hearts on the 2022 Emmys stage Sept. 12, taking part in a skit that nearly saw them kiss.
Tim Allen Returning to TV This Week
It's been more than a year since Tim Allen's sitcom Last Man Standing ended at FOX, but the comedian is returning to TV this week. On Wednesday, Allen will appear on Jay Leno's CNBC series, Jay Leno's Garage. The series shared a clip of the episode on their Twitter, which Allen reshared and revealed that, in the episode, he and Leno will be driving around in his "1939 Studebaker K-30 Sleeper Cab."
Kevin Bacon Joins Eddie Murphy In ‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley’
The next installment in the Beverly Hills Cop franchise is continuing to add star power to its all-star cast as Kevin Bacon is set to join Eddie Murphy in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley. Production on the sequel is underway with Mark Molloy directing. Murphy is back as Axel Foley and will produce along with Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman of Jerry Bruckheimer Films. Will Beall penned the script. Jospeh Gordon-Levitt, Taylour Paige are also on board with Judge Reinhold and John Ashton Paul Reiser; and Bronson Pinchot reprising their characters from previous installments.
‘Horizon’: Jeff Fahey Joins Cast Of Kevin Costner's Western Drama
The cast of Kevin Costner's upcoming western epic Horizon continues to become an all-star ensemble as it has been reported that Jeff Fahey (Lost) is joining the cast of the film that started filming in Utah last month. The casting news comes from Deadline. While we know that Fahey will be part of the project, the details behind the character he will play are currently unknown.
'Frasier' Revival Officially Happening at Paramount+, Kelsey Grammer's Return Confirmed
It's time to get out those tossed salads and make some scrambled eggs again. The long-awaited Frasier revival is finally happening. Paramount+ gave the project the green light for new multi-camera episodes of the beloved 1990s sitcom. The number of episodes has not been set in stone, but Deadline reports that at least 10 will be made. Kelsey Grammer has signed on to play Frasier Crane again.
‘Frasier’ Sequel Starring Kelsey Grammer Picked Up To Series At Paramount+
EXCLUSIVE: The long-in-the-works Frasier followup is finally a reality. Paramount+ has given a series greenlight to the multi-camera comedy, executive produced by Kelsey Grammer who is reprising his signature character, psychiatrist-turned-radio host Frasier Crane. As Deadline reported exclusively, Grammer in 2018 started fielding interest for a new Frasier series that would feature the title character in a new city and has been the driving force behind the efforts ever since. The project was eventually set up at Paramount+ and was announced as being in development at the streamer’s February 2021 launch event. It has now been formally picked up to...
CBS Fall 2022 TV Premiere Dates: When to Watch Blue Bloods, NCIS: Los Angeles, and More
Many of CBS's most popular series have returned this fall, but there are a few fan-favorite shows on CBS's fall 2022 lineup that have yet to make their debut, as well as a fizzy new reality show and an intriguing new drama. Wednesday, Oct. 5 marks the series premiere of...
‘Firefly Lane’, Starring Katherine Heigl & Sarah Chalke, To End After Season 2 On Netflix
Firefly Lane, the drama series starring Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke, is two seasons and out on Netflix. The series from creator Maggie Friedman returns for a supersized second season in December but will not return for a third season. The show will have a 16-episode second season. RELATED: Cancellations Photo Gallery: The TV Series Ending In 2022 & Beyond The first nine episodes will air on December 2, and the second tranche of seven episodes will premiere in 2023. In the series based on the novel by Kristin Hannah, when unlikely duo Tully (Heigl) and Kate (Chalke) meet at age 14, they couldn’t be...
New Jennifer Lawrence Movie Adds Parks and Recreation, Halloween Kills Stars
Sony Pictures' new comedy No Hard Feelings is filling out its ensemble cast. On Tuesday, reports revealed that Natalie Morales and Scott MacArthur have joined the cast of the R-rated comedy film, which will be led by Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence. Morales is known for her work on Language Lessons, Powerless, and Parks and Recreation. MacArthur's recent roles include The Righteous Gemstones, Killing It, and Halloween Kills. They will join a cast that also includes Lawrence, Matthew Broderick, Laura Benanti, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Disney+/Broadway star Andrew Barth Feldman. The film, which is currently in production, is directed by Gene Stupnitsky.
Rob Schneider Returning for The Animal Sequel
In a move that no one in their right mind could have predicted, a sequel to the Rob Schneider-starring "comedy" The Animal is seemingly nearing fruition. Deadline brings word that not only is Schneider set to star in the follow-up but has co-written the script, will produce, and also direct The Animal 2. According to the trade the film is being set up as a Tubi original and will premiere on the AVOD streaming platform. A potential hang up in the movie getting made however is a deal being completed with Revolution Studios, the production company behind the first film.
East New York (Season 1 Episode 2) trailer, release date
When two victims – a young man from the housing projects and a fast-rising hedge fund partner – are discovered in the community, Deputy Inspector Regina Haywood fights to bring the perpetrators to justice. Startattle.com – East New York | CBS. Network: CBS. Release date: October 9,...
American Gigolo (Season 1 Episode 5) “The Escape Wheel”, trailer, release date
Julian leans on old friends to help track Colin’s whereabouts after Michelle reveals the truth about her son. Sunday tracks a new mu—r case threatening to rob Julian of his freedom. Startattle.com – American Gigolo | Showtime. Network: Showtime. Episode title: “The Escape Wheel”. Release date:...
Idina Menzel Uses She-Hulk TikTok Filter to Channel Elphaba From 'Wicked'
Idina Menzel had different plans for a new She-Hulk-themed filter that makes users appear completely green. In a TikTok video shared by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the actress, 51, put the filter to better use while channeling her iconic Wicked character, Elphaba—AKA the Wicked Witch of the West.
First ‘American Horror Story: NYC’ Teaser Is All Leather and Subways (Video)
FX has dropped the first “AHS: NYC” teaser trailer, offering a look at footage from the 11th season of the horror anthology series, and you are not quite prepared for the amount of leather you’re about to see. There are only flashes of footage, but the text...
Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show Season 2 Exclusive Sneak Peek: Joe Lo Truglio and Beth Dover Guest Star!
Hello, Jack! Season 2 gets underway Friday, October 7, on Apple TV+. TV Fanatic scored an exclusive first look at what's ahead in the season premiere, featuring appearances from Joe Lo Truglio and Beth Dover. The clip shows Jack as the gazebo following an event that leaves the neighborhood in...
