Former President Donald Trump said that banks have "gone woke" and should be "penalised very severely for it" during a recent speech at the right-wing Hispanic Leadership Conference in Miami. Mr Trump was the keynote speaker at the Florida event on Wednesday. The event was organised by the America First Police Institute. During the speech, the former president railed against banks he claimed have not done enough to support "the Hispanic community.""The big banks like Chase and like Bank of America have done much less for the Hispanic community than they should," he said. "They've gone woke and they...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 21 MINUTES AGO