Donald Trump is worth billions — here's how the former president has spent his cash
The 45th president is worth $3 billion, according to Forbes, and is the only billionaire to enter the White House. Take a look at his property empire.
Donald Trump Makes a Shocking Return to a Very Select List
Guess who's back, back again? Trump is back, tell a friend. Donald Trump has certainly been on the receiving end of a lot of bad news lately. The former president is being sued by the New York State Attorney General's Office for $250 million over "years of financial fraud," involving inflated property valuations for.
To Restore Trump As President, Millions Of Americans Believe Force Necessary: Poll
A significant chunk of the United States adult population agrees that the restoration of former President Donald Trump to office justifies the use of force, according to a new poll. What Happened: An estimated 5% of the adult U.S. population, or 13 million adults, believe the use of force would...
Jared Kushner Reveals He & Wife Ivanka Trump 'Didn't Have Many Friends' In NYC Before Moving To The White House
All Jared Kushner needs to be happy is his wife, Ivanka Trump. In a recent interview with The Rubin Report, the former senior advisor opened up about what life was like prior to the Trump family's move to the White House. Article continues below advertisement. During the hour-long discussion about...
Trump’s Tall Tales Have Finally Caught Up With Him
Gwenda Blair is the author of The Trumps: Three Generations of Builders And A President and an adjunct professor at Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism. On Wednesday, September 21, New York State Attorney General Letitia James filed a 220-page lawsuit in New York State Supreme Court accusing Donald Trump and three of his children of using wildly inaccurate evaluations of Trump Tower, Mar-a-Lago and multiple other properties to defraud lenders and cheat on taxes. The result, she said, was a “staggering” and “astounding” scheme that yielded an estimated $250 million in ill-gotten gains.
Bill Gates Says He Admires This World Leader: 'I Will Never Forget The Example He Set'
This article was originally published on July 18, 2022. Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates himself is a globally influential figure, especially for his philanthropic work. The tech entrepreneur shared on Twitter a leader he admired. Coinciding with former South African President Nelson Mandela's birth anniversary, Gates tweeted that his "legacy lives...
Voices: Trump and his children are in a lot of trouble — more than we ever expected
It’s not a good time to be a Trump.New York Attorney General Letitia James just filed a civil fraud lawsuit against Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg, Trump Organization executive Jeffrey McConney, the Trump Organization as a whole, and other businesses associated with the former president.In a press conference announcing the 220-page lawsuit, James accused Donald Trump and his family of a decade of fraud in no uncertain terms: “With the help of Donald Jr, Eric, Ivanka, and other defendants, Trump variously unlawfully inflated and deflated his net worth by billions...
Gayle Benson ranks as the 778th richest person in the world, says Forbes
The billionaire's list is out and New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson is on it!
Washington Examiner
What the strong dollar tells us about America
The U.S. dollar is the world’s dominant currency and the talk of the global town. The international community and American liberals are complaining that the dollar is too strong. The facts do not support that criticism. Current dollar strength is affirmation of the strong foundations of the U.S. economy...
Trump said making new secret 'rich friends' was the thing he liked best about the presidency, book says
Former President Donald Trump said that the "rich friends" he secretly made while in office had made his term in the White House worth it, according to new extracts from a book by The New York Times' Maggie Haberman. In extracts from the book, "Confidence Man," published in the Atlantic...
Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Return To Miami After Spending Rosh Hashanah In New Jersey With Joshua Kushner & Karlie Kloss
Back on their home turf. Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, have returned to Miami after they celebrated Rosh Hashanah with the latter's brother, Joshua Kushner, and his wife, model Karlie Kloss.Despite any past issues, the family put on a united front when they got together at the Kushner brood's home in Long Branch, New Jersey, last week.As OK! previously reported, Ivanka and Jared have been ruffling feathers with their Florida neighbors recently due to their diva-like behavior. "Ivanka and Jared have been trying to get into the social scene in Miami, but there hasn’t been a warm welcome,"...
Lawsuit against Trump and his family businesses zeros in on Trump Tower Chicago
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Trump Tower is the icon of the former president's cheating scheme in Chicago, according to authorities. It's 100 stories tall and costs $850 million to build. Since 2009, it's been off Trump's books, according to investigators, because he had taken a tax position that the Chicago tower was worthless.
Trump May Have Overvalued Mar-a-Lago by Millions — What Is It Really Worth?
Former President Donald Trump has been a target on New York Attorney General Letitia James’ radar for months and she has finally taken a shot at him. On Wednesday, Sept. 21, James announced the $250 million civil lawsuit filed against Trump, his adult children, and Trump Organization executives. The...
NOLA.com
Early Waitr employees launch 'Airbnb for sportsmen,' get $1.8 million in funding
In less than a year, a startup launched by three LSU students that bills itself as “Airbnb for sportsmen” has attracted $1.8 million in funding and won $218,000 at an international student business plan competition. Mallard Bay is an online marketplace that connects hunters and fishers with guides...
Donald Trump Reportedly Almost Fired Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner On Twitter—So Awkward!
An upcoming and long-awaited new book claims that Donald Trump allegedly had to be stopped from firing his daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner during his presidency. The kicker is that the twice-impeached former president, 76, was reportedly talked out of announcing the exits of his oldest daughter, 40, and son-in-law, 40 on Twitter by his former chief of staff, John Kelly, 72.
Trump says banks have ‘gone woke’ and should be ‘penalised very severely’
Former President Donald Trump said that banks have "gone woke" and should be "penalised very severely for it" during a recent speech at the right-wing Hispanic Leadership Conference in Miami. Mr Trump was the keynote speaker at the Florida event on Wednesday. The event was organised by the America First Police Institute. During the speech, the former president railed against banks he claimed have not done enough to support "the Hispanic community.""The big banks like Chase and like Bank of America have done much less for the Hispanic community than they should," he said. "They've gone woke and they...
Court delays Elon Musk Twitter trial to allow Tesla CEO more time to buy company
A Delaware court has delayed Elon Musk’s Twitter trial to allow the Tesla CEO more time to complete his $44bn purchase of the social media platform.The world’s richest person now has until 5pm ET on 28 October to close the $44bn deal for the San Francisco-based company that he renewed earlier this week.The move came hours after Mr Musk’s lawyers claimed that Twitter has refused the billionaire’s renewed $44bn bid for the company and have asked a court to halt their upcoming trial.The Tesla CEO informed the social media platform earlier this week that he would go through with...
CNBC
Silicon Valley billionaires square off over support for Trump and the MAGA movement
Two Silicon Valley billionaires are holding dueling political fundraisers this week that showcase their chosen candidates in upcoming midterm elections. LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman, who has been rallying corporate executives to oust politicians who support false claims by former President Donald Trump that the 2020 election was rigged. PayPal cofounder...
Apple Insider
Tim Cook granted special audience with Pope Francis
Pope Francis had a private meeting with Apple CEO Tim Cook, as the Apple executive European tour continues. Cook's tour has so far seen him make unannounced stops in the UK, Germany, and in Italy where he was awarded an honorary degree. He has now visited Vatican City, where he has an audience with Pope Francis.
