Economy

TheStreet

Donald Trump Makes a Shocking Return to a Very Select List

Guess who's back, back again? Trump is back, tell a friend. Donald Trump has certainly been on the receiving end of a lot of bad news lately. The former president is being sued by the New York State Attorney General's Office for $250 million over "years of financial fraud," involving inflated property valuations for.
POTUS
State
Louisiana State
POLITICO

Trump's Tall Tales Have Finally Caught Up With Him

Gwenda Blair is the author of The Trumps: Three Generations of Builders And A President and an adjunct professor at Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism. On Wednesday, September 21, New York State Attorney General Letitia James filed a 220-page lawsuit in New York State Supreme Court accusing Donald Trump and three of his children of using wildly inaccurate evaluations of Trump Tower, Mar-a-Lago and multiple other properties to defraud lenders and cheat on taxes. The result, she said, was a “staggering” and “astounding” scheme that yielded an estimated $250 million in ill-gotten gains.
POTUS
The Independent

Voices: Trump and his children are in a lot of trouble — more than we ever expected

It’s not a good time to be a Trump.New York Attorney General Letitia James just filed a civil fraud lawsuit against Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg, Trump Organization executive Jeffrey McConney, the Trump Organization as a whole, and other businesses associated with the former president.In a press conference announcing the 220-page lawsuit, James accused Donald Trump and his family of a decade of fraud in no uncertain terms: “With the help of Donald Jr, Eric, Ivanka, and other defendants, Trump variously unlawfully inflated and deflated his net worth by billions...
POTUS
Washington Examiner

What the strong dollar tells us about America

The U.S. dollar is the world’s dominant currency and the talk of the global town. The international community and American liberals are complaining that the dollar is too strong. The facts do not support that criticism. Current dollar strength is affirmation of the strong foundations of the U.S. economy...
BUSINESS
OK! Magazine

Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Return To Miami After Spending Rosh Hashanah In New Jersey With Joshua Kushner & Karlie Kloss

Back on their home turf. Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, have returned to Miami after they celebrated Rosh Hashanah with the latter's brother, Joshua Kushner, and his wife, model Karlie Kloss.Despite any past issues, the family put on a united front when they got together at the Kushner brood's home in Long Branch, New Jersey, last week.As OK! previously reported, Ivanka and Jared have been ruffling feathers with their Florida neighbors recently due to their diva-like behavior. "Ivanka and Jared have been trying to get into the social scene in Miami, but there hasn’t been a warm welcome,"...
MIAMI, FL
shefinds

Donald Trump Reportedly Almost Fired Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner On Twitter—So Awkward!

An upcoming and long-awaited new book claims that Donald Trump allegedly had to be stopped from firing his daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner during his presidency. The kicker is that the twice-impeached former president, 76, was reportedly talked out of announcing the exits of his oldest daughter, 40, and son-in-law, 40 on Twitter by his former chief of staff, John Kelly, 72.
POTUS
The Independent

Trump says banks have 'gone woke' and should be 'penalised very severely'

Former President Donald Trump said that banks have "gone woke" and should be "penalised very severely for it" during a recent speech at the right-wing Hispanic Leadership Conference in Miami. Mr Trump was the keynote speaker at the Florida event on Wednesday. The event was organised by the America First Police Institute. During the speech, the former president railed against banks he claimed have not done enough to support "the Hispanic community.""The big banks like Chase and like Bank of America have done much less for the Hispanic community than they should," he said. "They've gone woke and they...
FLORIDA STATE
NewsBreak
Economy
The Independent

Court delays Elon Musk Twitter trial to allow Tesla CEO more time to buy company

A Delaware court has delayed Elon Musk’s Twitter trial to allow the Tesla CEO more time to complete his $44bn purchase of the social media platform.The world’s richest person now has until 5pm ET on 28 October to close the $44bn deal for the San Francisco-based company that he renewed earlier this week.The move came hours after Mr Musk’s lawyers claimed that Twitter has refused the billionaire’s renewed $44bn bid for the company and have asked a court to halt their upcoming trial.The Tesla CEO informed the social media platform earlier this week that he would go through with...
DELAWARE STATE
Apple Insider

Tim Cook granted special audience with Pope Francis

Pope Francis had a private meeting with Apple CEO Tim Cook, as the Apple executive European tour continues. Cook's tour has so far seen him make unannounced stops in the UK, Germany, and in Italy where he was awarded an honorary degree. He has now visited Vatican City, where he has an audience with Pope Francis.
RELIGION

