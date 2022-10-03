ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coleman Shelton exits game vs. 49ers with ankle injury, has been ruled out

By Skyler Carlin
 2 days ago
The Los Angeles Rams already have a bevy of injuries to their interior offensive line and they have another one early in Monday’s showdown with the San Francisco 49ers. On the team’s first offensive drive of the game, Coleman Shelton limped off of the field and went to the locker room with an ankle injury.

After going to the locker room, Shelton would return to the game on the second offensive drive of the game. However, the versatile interior lineman would head back to the locker room in the first quarter and he’s since been ruled out for the rest of the game.

The Rams are already without Brian Allen due to a knee injury and Shelton was replacing Allen at the center position after starting the season at right guard. Aside from Allen and Shelton, David Edwards and Tremayne Anchrum Jr. have also suffered injuries in the interior of the offensive line.

It looks like it will be Jeremiah Kolone — the third-string center for Los Angeles — will be starting at center for the rest of Monday night’s game.

