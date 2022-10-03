Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The youngest billionaire in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Man arrested, charged with murder at Clutch City Cluckershoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Caught on Camera: Houston rideshare driver enjoys a beer waiting for riders at Bush Intercontinental airporthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston billionaire makes another huge donationAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Innocent bystander shot and killed during argument in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
Texas Cold Case: Texarkana Moonlight Murders
In 1946 Texarkana was plagued by a Phantom Killer who donned a white mask and hunted town residents under cover of nightfall. These infamous killings became known as the Texarkana Moonlight Murders.
Horrific: Houston, Texas Nursing Home Videoed Abusing Elderly Man
A nursing home in Houston, Texas is now facing anger from one resident's family a recently released surveillance video seemed to prove their accusations of abuse true. KHOU 11 has the story and video. The family first learned of the suspected abuse when the 87-year-old grandfather told them staff was...
One East Texas Town Is Among The Top 10 Most Dangerous Texas Cities in ’22
Being a Texan is one of the best things about living in Texas. Well, that and Whataburger. I know I'm proud to call Tyler, TX home. Of course the Lone Star State has the numbers to back up its well placed sense of pride. It's the second-largest state in the...
kgns.tv
Man accused of kidnapping and killing woman in Houston captured in Laredo
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - A man on the run for allegedly kidnapping and fatally shooting a Houston-area woman was arrested at a Laredo port of entry. The arrest of 30-year-old Daniel Fernando Chacon from Houston happened on Wednesday, October 5 at 11:30 p.m. Pasadena Police officers assigned to the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force, the US Marshall Service, DEA, and Customs and Border Patrol collaborated to capture Chacon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Study Finds Two Texas Cities to be Among Those That Swear the Most
There are a bunch of potty mouths in this state (and I can neither confirm nor deny that I’m one of them). After spending five years in the United States Navy, I’m very numb to cussing. In fact, I totally had to unlearn the sailor vocabulary after I got out. Seriously – it was totally acceptable for an instructor to drop f-bomb after f-bomb while teaching a class when I was in.
KWTX
Amber Alert issued for newborn abducted by non-custodial mother in Texas
LIVINGSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Polk County Sheriff’s office is looking for Sonni Ray Melike, a two week old infant allegedly abducted by her non-custodial parent. The baby has brown hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a pink shirt and diaper. The suspect police are looking...
Texas trooper under investigation after Uvalde shooting fired from district
The former trooper was recognized by parents.
2 of the Spookiest US Roads Are Found In Texas & New Mexico
We all love a good scare, especially around Halloween time. You can certainly get a good scare on the road (just drive around El Paso and you'll see what I mean). But maybe you're the kind that loves taking road trips to experience the spookiest of spookiest spots. Well according to the Travel & Leisure website, 2 of the spookiest roads you can drive in the United States are found in Texas & New Mexico, 1 in each state.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Texas bartender accused of overserving drunk driver before crash that killed four
A Texas bartender accused of overserving the suspect in a drunk-driving crash that killed four was arrested, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission said.
10 Unique Guinness World Records Held Proudly By Texas
"Records are meant to be broken... unless they belong to Texas. In that case, HANDS OFF!" Oh.. that's not how the saying goes? Well that's how I'M gonna start saying it! Here are 10 bizarre world records broken in Texas, BY Texans. World's Tallest Jackass... What? I'm talking about a...
texasstandard.org
TxDOT tells landowner to remove fence blocking access to beloved East Texas lake
The Texas Department of Transportation has ordered a landowner in East Texas to remove a fence that blocks access to the Cutoff, a long lake about 75 miles southeast of Dallas that used to be part of the Trinity River. It’s a unique body of water that generations of Texans have used for outdoor recreation.
Texas’ Own Grandmother Of Juneteenth, Nominated For Nobel Prize
Our newest National Holiday "Juneteenth" which celebrates the end of slavery across the United States, was a holiday that got its birth right here in Texas and we can thank "The Grandmother of Juneteenth" Opal Lee for it. Who Is Opal Lee??. Opal Lee is the major force behind Juneteenth's...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man killed in Harris County jobsite accident caused by his own grandfather
A man is dead in Harris County where he was killed in a construction work-site accident caused by his own grandfather. It happened Wednesday at a warehouse in the Houston suburb of Spring.
Non-Native Texan Shocked by This Strange Texas Tradition
Homecoming season is here, which means a slew of traditions are underway. Whether you're preparing for the big football game, a spirit rally, or the Homecoming dance, this is a time when students crank up their school spirit and get ready to celebrate. One of the biggest things Texans prepare...
Click2Houston.com
Texas executes John Ramirez for the 2004 murder of a Corpus Christi man
A 38-year-old man who won his legal fight to have his pastor beside him during his execution was put to death Wednesday night in Huntsville for the 2004 murder of a Corpus Christi convenience store clerk. Lethal drugs were injected into John Henry Ramirez at 6:27 p.m. inside the state’s...
Austin nonprofit mobilizes to get racist language removed from Texas home deeds
Racially restrictive covenants were used in the first part of the 20th century by white homeowners to prevent people of color from moving into their neighborhoods. In 1948, the Supreme Court decided that these covenants cannot be enforced, however, the language remains on many deeds across the country.
New Alamo Statues Featuring African Americans Tell A More Complete Story of the Texas Revolution
When Lubbock-based sculptor Eddie Dixon received a phone call about sculpting a statue for the Alamo, the caller wanted to know if he was familiar with the historic figure he would be capturing in bronze. “They contacted me in 2015 or 2016 and asked if I knew who Emily [West] Morgan was,” Dixon says. “I said, ‘yes.’”
One of America’s Most Haunted Cities Is in Texas
With its bloody history, it's not a surprise that this Texas town has earned a place on the list for top 10 cities in the country with paranormal reputations. San Antonio, Texas is not only considered one of the most haunted places in the state, Travel and Leisure has named it one of the 10 most haunted cities in America.
Monarch butterflies are heading toward Central Texas – what you need to know
Central Texas has seen a lot of butterflies recently. The American Snout has found its way to our area, but it won't be the last. According to local butterfly experts, the king of all butterflies will arrive in the southwest in the coming weeks: the Monarch Butterfly.
Click2Houston.com
Do you know this man? Memorial Hermann Hospital asking public to help locate unidentified patient’s family
HOUSTON – Staff members at Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital are asking for the public’s help to locate the family of a patient. The patient, whose name is unknown, is a Hispanic male between 50 to 60 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall, and weighs around 150 pounds. He has salt-and-pepper hair, brown eyes, and has one mole on his upper right cheek and one on the right bridge of his nose, a spokesperson for the hospital said.
KBAT 99.9
Midland, TX
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
699K+
Views
ABOUT
KBAT 99.9 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://kbat.com
Comments / 5