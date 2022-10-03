ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alvin, TX

kgns.tv

Man accused of kidnapping and killing woman in Houston captured in Laredo

WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - A man on the run for allegedly kidnapping and fatally shooting a Houston-area woman was arrested at a Laredo port of entry. The arrest of 30-year-old Daniel Fernando Chacon from Houston happened on Wednesday, October 5 at 11:30 p.m. Pasadena Police officers assigned to the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force, the US Marshall Service, DEA, and Customs and Border Patrol collaborated to capture Chacon.
LAREDO, TX
KBAT 99.9

Study Finds Two Texas Cities to be Among Those That Swear the Most

There are a bunch of potty mouths in this state (and I can neither confirm nor deny that I’m one of them). After spending five years in the United States Navy, I’m very numb to cussing. In fact, I totally had to unlearn the sailor vocabulary after I got out. Seriously – it was totally acceptable for an instructor to drop f-bomb after f-bomb while teaching a class when I was in.
TEXAS STATE
KBAT 99.9

2 of the Spookiest US Roads Are Found In Texas & New Mexico

We all love a good scare, especially around Halloween time. You can certainly get a good scare on the road (just drive around El Paso and you'll see what I mean). But maybe you're the kind that loves taking road trips to experience the spookiest of spookiest spots. Well according to the Travel & Leisure website, 2 of the spookiest roads you can drive in the United States are found in Texas & New Mexico, 1 in each state.
TEXAS STATE
KBAT 99.9

10 Unique Guinness World Records Held Proudly By Texas

"Records are meant to be broken... unless they belong to Texas. In that case, HANDS OFF!" Oh.. that's not how the saying goes? Well that's how I'M gonna start saying it! Here are 10 bizarre world records broken in Texas, BY Texans. World's Tallest Jackass... What? I'm talking about a...
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

Non-Native Texan Shocked by This Strange Texas Tradition

Homecoming season is here, which means a slew of traditions are underway. Whether you're preparing for the big football game, a spirit rally, or the Homecoming dance, this is a time when students crank up their school spirit and get ready to celebrate. One of the biggest things Texans prepare...
TEXAS STATE
KBAT 99.9

One of America’s Most Haunted Cities Is in Texas

With its bloody history, it's not a surprise that this Texas town has earned a place on the list for top 10 cities in the country with paranormal reputations. San Antonio, Texas is not only considered one of the most haunted places in the state, Travel and Leisure has named it one of the 10 most haunted cities in America.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Click2Houston.com

Do you know this man? Memorial Hermann Hospital asking public to help locate unidentified patient’s family

HOUSTON – Staff members at Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital are asking for the public’s help to locate the family of a patient. The patient, whose name is unknown, is a Hispanic male between 50 to 60 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall, and weighs around 150 pounds. He has salt-and-pepper hair, brown eyes, and has one mole on his upper right cheek and one on the right bridge of his nose, a spokesperson for the hospital said.
HUMBLE, TX
KBAT 99.9

KBAT 99.9

Midland, TX
KBAT 99.9 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

