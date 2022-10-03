ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Los Angeles' defense gets gashed on huge run by Jeff Wilson Jr.

By John Dillon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Los Angeles Rams got absolutely gashed by San Francisco 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. The huge rush came after the Rams seemed to be building defensive momentum, and has turned this matchup on its ear.

Video of the highlight-reel play was quickly posted to Twitter, and fans marveled at Wilson’s speed on the run:

This spectacular failure by Los Angeles’ defense does not bode well for their chances of winning this game.

The Rams would stall out early in their ensuing drive after this impressive run by Wilson, and gave the 49ers the ball back with a chance to go up by two scores. A deficit before halftime was not what the team was looking for in their game planning, and head coach Sean McVay will need to show some creativity to dig his team out of this early hole.

The team’s recent history at Levi’s Stadium looks to be rearing its ugly head early in primetime, and they will need to show major improvement in the second quarter to keep this game close. With the right adjustments and more disciplined play, Los Angeles could still salvage the hot start they got off to on their first drive, and mitigate the threats of San Francisco’s offensive stars.

