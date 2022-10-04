Read full article on original website
3 Replacements For Tony La Russa as White Sox Manager
A look at three potential replacements for Tony La Russa as Chicago White Sox manager.
Cardinals: Willson Contreras says he is interested in St. Louis
The St. Louis Cardinals are peaking the interest of star Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras. The St. Louis Cardinals have a huge need at catcher opening up this offseason with the retirement of Yadier Molina, and Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras is already interested in and investigating the team. NBC...
La Russa, Hahn Share Frustration With Fans for White Sox Season
La Russa, Hahn share frustration, emotions with fans originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. White Sox fans were unforgiving of the team this season. Through the anguish of a tough season for the Sox, fans never failed to let the team know how they felt about their performance. To that,...
South Side Mailbag: Who should be the next White Sox manager?
Editor's Note: "South Side Mailbag: Who should be the next White Sox manager?" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Adam Kaplan of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
White Sox' Jose Abreu Says He Wants to Play Baseball in 2023
Jose Abreu wants to play baseball in 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. "¡Claro! Yo amo beisbol! (Of course! I love baseball!)" Abreu said on Tuesday. You don't need a translator to pick up on Abreu's enthusiasm for coming back in 2023. Amidst speculation Abreu, 35, might want...
Yardbarker
White Sox fans unhappy with Rick Hahn’s latest comments
Rick Hahn spoke about the Sox plans for the 2023 off-season on Monday. During Tony La Russa’s retirement press conference, White Sox general manager Rick Hahn spoke at length about the team’s disappointing season. While many fans had been waiting to hear from the Sox front office, Hahn...
Cubs, Sox broadcasters up for 2023 broadcasting award
Cubs radio broadcaster, Pat Hughes, and White Sox television broadcaster, Steve Stone, are finalists for this year's Ford C. Frick award for MLB's best broadcaster. Hughes has been calling games for 40 years. He's been the Cubs' radio voice for the past 27 years. He's earned the Wisconsin Sportscaster of the Year Award three times and the Illinois Sportscaster of the Year Award nine times.
Heyman expects Reinsdorf to stay out of White Sox managerial decision this time, shares a few names he's heard early in search
After White Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf interceded and made the decision to hire Tony La Russa as manager in October 2020, Jon Heyman of the New York Post and Audacy Sports envisions the process playing out differently this time.
Ex-Yankees coach Phil Nevin to learn fate as Angels interim manager
It’s decision time for the Los Angeles Angels. And that has Phil Nevin playing the waiting game. The former New York Yankees coach is finishing his run as Angels interim manager. Nevin took over in June after the club fired Joe Maddon. The Orange County Register reports “The Angels...
MLB・
Yardbarker
Change is Coming to the White Sox
A disappointing Chicago White Sox season that began with World Series aspirations is coming to an end. Manager Tony La Russa has stepped down due to health reasons. The club has clinched a second-place finish in the AL Central and can finish just two games above .500 with a win and sweep of the Minnesota Twins in the regular-season finale.
South Side Sox
Today in White Sox History: October 4
Chuck Comiskey III was named vice president of the White Sox. He refused to see the team continue to be the laughingstock of the American League, and immediately began to take steps to change things on and off the field. Those changes started to bear fruit as soon as the 1951 season, as the Sox vaulted into contention in the American League. For the next 17 years, through the end of the 1967 campaign, the White Sox produced a winning record and were usually in the running for the pennant — winning it in 1959.
White Sox manager spot 'not in plans' for Ozzie Guillén
Everyone on the South side wants to know the million-dollar question. Will the White Sox go back to their World Series-winning manager Ozzie Guillén?. The ex-manager, now NBC Sports Chicago analyst, has mulled over the possibility of receiving a call from Rick Hahn and the organization. But for now, it's not on his agenda.
SF Giants broadcaster Duane Kuiper nominated for Ford C. Frick Award
SF Giants broadcaster Duane Kuiper has been selected as one of the 10 finalists for the Baseball Hall of Fame's 2022 Ford C. Frick Award.
