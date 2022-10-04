Read full article on original website
Related
stnonline.com
Maine Student Caught in School Bus Door is Dragged Down the Road
A school bus driver continued traveling several blocks after a student’s arm became trapped in the front door while exiting at his stop, reported 13 WGME News. Chandler Benway was getting off his school bus when the driver closed the door without realizing the student’s arm had gotten caught.
entrepreneursbreak.com
Which Ride to Take: Private Car, Rideshare, or Taxi?
The methods of transportation are perpetually evolving. Throughout the centuries, we have seen horses, buggies, and steamboats give way to electric cars and bullet trains. While taxis were once a popular mode of getting around, their services are declining while rideshare services have skyrocketed. Often forgotten, a private car service is a formidable form of transportation that supplies luxury, convenience, and other unique benefits to passengers that other services simply cannot. Read on to find out why private car service trumps rideshares and taxis.
Uber calls employees back to the office, but with a catch
Uber is calling its employees back to the office, but this isn't a return to corporate America's five-day work week. Instead, the company is implementing Tuesdays and Thursdays as "anchor days", where most employees must spend at least half of their work time in Uber's office. "At Uber we've embraced a hybrid work model," said Nikki Krishnamurthy, Uber's chief people officer. "Our approach is based on balancing flexibility, productivity, and...
Deadly loophole? Semi-truck crash highlights gap in CDL oversight
August 29, 2018 is the anniversary that Howard and Pearl Frankel never want to celebrate but would never dare to miss.
IN THIS ARTICLE
stnonline.com
Power Supply
In not quite two years, the school bus industry has endured several once in a lifetimes. First, the COVID-19 pandemic shut down schools and pretty much the rest of society. Supply chain disruptions, long bubbling under the surface, erupted. Now inflation has set a chokehold. Amid these challenges, school districts...
stnonline.com
Best Logistics Group Reports Safety Success Metrics with Netradyne
SAN DIEGO, Calif. – Netradyne, a SaaS leader in artificial intelligence (A.I.) and edge computing focusing on driver and fleet safety, today announces that customer Best Logistics Group has significantly decreased its claims and improved its driver safety program over the past year is reporting tremendous results since rolling out Netradyne’s A.I. vision-based Driver•i safety camera platform.
Gizmodo
Wisk Debuts Latest Air Taxi That Looks Like a Big Yellow School Bus With Wings
The famed Kittyhawk air taxi company is no more, but one of the initiatives spawned from its failed attempts to create quiet, fast, and cheap air taxis—Wisk Aero—has a new autonomous aircraft design that the company claims may be the best chance yet to see big yellow school buses buzzing overhead.
protocol.com
Delta and MIT are running flight tests to fix contrails
Contrails could be responsible for up to 2% of all global warming, and yet how they’re formed and how to mitigate them is barely understood by major airlines. Delta and MIT just announced a partnership to test how to mitigate persistent contrails. Those trails may look innocuous, but their climate impact is outsized, and as of yet unaddressed.
Comments / 0