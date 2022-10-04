ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloit, WI

Beloit police plan to install license plate readers, cameras in city

By By JACOB ROUSHIA Adams Publishing Group
 2 days ago

BELOIT—Beloit Police Department will add up to 14 more cameras with license plate reading capability at city intersections in the coming year.

The license plate readers will be used to help police locate and apprehend suspects who are wanted on warrants. The technology is not going to be used to catch speeders or other minor offenders.

“We will be adding 12 to 14 cameras between now and the end of next year,” said Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles. “We already have 16 cameras placed around the city.”

In July, The Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers donated $20,000 to the police department to go towards the camera/license plate reader project.

The project has so far cost $70,000 for the 16 cameras and their installation. About $50,000 has come from state funded grants, according to city spokesperson Sarah Lock.

“We can’t give an exact estimation on the cost of the remainder of the project due to an increase in equipment costs,” Sayles explained. “None of the funding will come from the local taxpayers.”

Sayles said the cameras have been checked monthly for maintenance and a portion of the police department’s budget has been put aside to fund the continued maintenance of the devices.

The vendor supplying the cameras is Montel Technologies LLC, who will provide all future cameras for this project.

“I wanted to make it clear to the community that the cameras will not be used for traffic stops or violations,” Sayles said. “It will only be used for the small 5% of the population that are bad actors.”

It is currently illegal in Wisconsin to use automated enforcement tools to detect or prove traffic law violations.

All Beloit Police Department patrol vehicles will be equipped with license plate readers by next year, Sayles said. It takes two to three weeks to install the technology, he added.

The license plate readers in patrol vehicles com through a separate company called Axon. Two squad cars currently have squad-mounted license-plate-reading technology, according to Sayles.

Axon provides the body cameras, vehicle-mounted cameras and stun guns to the Beloit Police Department. All the equipment is connected through the Axon Network that allows it to work together.

For example, once a stun gun is activated, the body camera on any police officer in a 15-foot radius turns on. Another example is when a police officer turns on the flashing lights on his or her squad car, the body camera automatically turns on for both officers in the car.

All Axon products are funded through the police department’s budget, Sayles said.

A longer-term project for the police department is to install fiber technology that would connect the license plate readers installed in Beloit’s intersections to other community cameras.

For example, Rockton, Illinois, has the same camera equipment that is installed in Beloit. Once the fiber technology is installed, the Beloit Police Department would automatically get notified if a wanted suspect drives through an intersection in the Illinois village.

“We will be talking with the states of Illinois and Wisconsin on this collaboration,” Sayles explained. “This is a personal goal, and details still need to be ironed out.”

2d ago

this is ridiculous. no more privacy anymore nowadays. this just to help those lazy cops get more money from people. and won't be used for speeders? yeah ok 😆😂

2d ago

Wait so they gna start pulling people over just cus the cars registered to someone with a warrant? That’s crazy just another way to watch evryone

The Gazette is an award-winning newspaper located in Janesville, Wisconsin, covering Rock and Walworth counties. No one delivers local like we do.

