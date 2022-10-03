Read full article on original website
Related
Henry County Daily Herald
Fourth year in a row of drought is likely in Southwest after worst 3 on record
The past three years have been the driest such period on record in California, state officials said this week. The state is now preparing for the increasing probability that it will see a fourth consecutive dry year as it works to conserve water resources as reservoir supplies dwindle. California's water...
Henry County Daily Herald
Two brothers arrested in connection with the kidnapping and killing of 4 California family members
Two brothers are now under arrest in connection with this week's kidnapping and killings of four California family members -- with one brother held on suspicion of murder and the other accused of being an accessory, authorities said Friday. Jesus Manuel Salgado -- a former worker at the victims' family...
Henry County Daily Herald
A man has been arrested in the kidnapping and killing of 4 family members in California. Here's what we know
A man arrested in connection with this week's kidnapping and killings of four California family members -- including a baby girl -- used to work for the victims' family business, a sheriff's spokesperson says. Jesus Manuel Salgado, 48, was formally arrested late Thursday on four counts of murder and four...
Comments / 0