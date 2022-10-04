Monday's Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River def. Red Lake Falls, 25-9, 25-21, 25-15
Floodwood def. McGregor, 25-21, 25-6, 25-6
Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop def. Nicollet, 25-20, 25-22, 25-14
Glenville-Emmons def. Lyle/Austin Pacelli, 23-25, 25-9, 25-17, 25-21
Jackson County Central def. St. James Area, 25-17, 25-11, 25-20
Mabel-Canton def. Schaeffer Academy, 25-9, 25-12, 25-8
Minnetonka def. Edina, 26-24, 25-16, 25-22
Moorhead def. Fergus Falls, 25-19, 25-12, 25-20
Rushford-Peterson def. Southland, 25-10, 25-16, 25-9
St. Croix Lutheran def. Trinity, 25-4, 25-8, 25-7
