Monday's Scores

 5 days ago

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River def. Red Lake Falls, 25-9, 25-21, 25-15

Floodwood def. McGregor, 25-21, 25-6, 25-6

Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop def. Nicollet, 25-20, 25-22, 25-14

Glenville-Emmons def. Lyle/Austin Pacelli, 23-25, 25-9, 25-17, 25-21

Jackson County Central def. St. James Area, 25-17, 25-11, 25-20

Mabel-Canton def. Schaeffer Academy, 25-9, 25-12, 25-8

Minnetonka def. Edina, 26-24, 25-16, 25-22

Moorhead def. Fergus Falls, 25-19, 25-12, 25-20

Rushford-Peterson def. Southland, 25-10, 25-16, 25-9

St. Croix Lutheran def. Trinity, 25-4, 25-8, 25-7

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

Saturday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 42, Bishop Ireton 14 Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 46, Kenston Forest 0 Flint Hill 51, Saint James, Md. 7
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

