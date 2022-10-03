ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Scottie Pippen’s Family Album: See Photos of the NBA Icon’s Big Brood, Including His 4 Kids With Ex-Wife Larsa Pippen

Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12OJQA_0iKnolQd00

Almost enough for a basketball team! NBA legend Scottie Pippen has welcomed eight children over the years, and he frequently shares photos of his big brood .

The NBA icon started his family in 1987 when his then-girlfriend (and future wife) Karen McCollum gave birth to their only child together, Antron Pippen. Though the couple tied the knot one year later, their relationship was short-lived, and the twosome divorced in 1990. Scottie announced in April 2021 that Antron died at age 33 .

"I’m heartbroken to share that yesterday, I said goodbye to my firstborn son Antron. The two of us shared a love for basketball and we had countless conversations about the game,” the former Chicago Bulls player shared via social media at the time. “Antron suffered from chronic asthma and if he hadn’t had it, I truly believe he would've made it to the NBA. He never let that get him down, though Antron stayed positive and worked hard, and I am so proud of the man that he became.”

In 1994, Scottie welcomed two more children — twins Taylor and Tyler — this time with model Sonya Roby . However, Tyler died nine days after her birth.

In February 1995, Scottie welcomed daughter Sierra with then-fiancée Yvette De Leon — and two years later, he tied the knot with Larsa Pippen , with whom he would go on to welcome sons Scotty Jr. (born 2000), Preston (born 2002), Justin (born 2005) and daughter Sophia (born 2008).

Scotty Jr. followed in his father’s athletic footsteps, becoming a renowned basketball player at Nashville’s Vanderbilt University before going on to sign his first NBA contract in June 2022. That month, the Los Angeles Lakers signed two sons of basketball legends, as Scotty Jr. joined the ranks with Shaquille O’Neal ’s son Shareef O’Neal .

"I'm very proud of him," Scottie told People in September 2022. "As a father, I can't continue to lead or guide him on the court. At some point, I took my own wings and went and he will do the same."

As for Scotty Jr., he always remembers his dad having his back.

"I'm just used to people always wanting pictures and autographs from him, so I've been around it my whole life," the Lakers player told the outlet. “But even when I was in college, we talked every day. He went to all my games."

Keep scrolling for Scottie’s family photos:

Comments / 3

Related
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shaquille O'neal
Person
Shareef O'neal
Person
Scottie Pippen
Scary Mommy

Gabrielle Union Teases Dwyane Wade For Not Mastering The ‘Stick And Move’ Of School Drop-Off

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are parent and couple goals for so many reasons. They both work hard and advocate for Wade’s daughter Zaya Wade, who came out as trans in 2020. The celebrity couple also shares daughter Kaavia James Union Wade, who might have one of the best Instagram presences ever, despite only being a couple months short of 4-years-old. And now, we can add some playful banter and splitting parental duties to the list of why the celeb couple is so easy to admire.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#Ex Wife#Chicago Bulls
E! News

Rob Kardashian Gushes Over Daughter Dream's "Fairy Party" With True Thompson

Watch: Rob Kardashian Comments on Dream & True's "Fairy Party" Move aside Tinkerbell, there are two new fairies in town. In a Sept. 20 Instagram post, Khloe Kardashian shared adorable snaps of her daughter True Thompson, 4, and niece Dream Kardashian, 5—whose parents are Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna—dressed up in coordinating fairy costumes. The Good American founder captioned the photos, "Once upon a time, in a far away land, there were two little fairies."
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show

There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
Popculture

Boston Celtics' Ime Udoka Had Alleged Affair With Assistant Who Planned Travel For Him and Wife Nia Long

Ime Udoka is in a lot of trouble. As social media rips him to shreds about cheating on Boyz In the Hood star Nia Long, rumors have run rampant regarding why he has been suspended from his head coaching job for the Boston Celtics. In his first year, the former professional ball player led the team to their first championship in 12 years, making him part of a very small list of coaches in the league to achieve such a feat. But now, he'll be benched. More information about the woman Udoka was seeing is being leaked.
NBA
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen, 48, & Michael Jordan’s Son, 31, Cozy Up At Concert Amidst Low-Key Romance

New videos, seen below, show Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan looking quite cozy while attending Rolling Loud Festival in Queens, New York on Sept. 26. In the clips, Larsa dances up against Marcus before turning around and grabbing him close to whisper in his ear. At one point, she also rests her head on his shoulder while cuddling close. The videos come amidst reports of a romance between Larsa and Marcus, who have been spotted together a few times over the last several weeks.
QUEENS, NY
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

223K+
Followers
23K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy