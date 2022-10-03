Scottie Pippen’s Family Album: See Photos of the NBA Icon’s Big Brood, Including His 4 Kids With Ex-Wife Larsa Pippen

Almost enough for a basketball team! NBA legend Scottie Pippen has welcomed eight children over the years, and he frequently shares photos of his big brood .

The NBA icon started his family in 1987 when his then-girlfriend (and future wife) Karen McCollum gave birth to their only child together, Antron Pippen. Though the couple tied the knot one year later, their relationship was short-lived, and the twosome divorced in 1990. Scottie announced in April 2021 that Antron died at age 33 .

"I’m heartbroken to share that yesterday, I said goodbye to my firstborn son Antron. The two of us shared a love for basketball and we had countless conversations about the game,” the former Chicago Bulls player shared via social media at the time. “Antron suffered from chronic asthma and if he hadn’t had it, I truly believe he would've made it to the NBA. He never let that get him down, though Antron stayed positive and worked hard, and I am so proud of the man that he became.”

In 1994, Scottie welcomed two more children — twins Taylor and Tyler — this time with model Sonya Roby . However, Tyler died nine days after her birth.

In February 1995, Scottie welcomed daughter Sierra with then-fiancée Yvette De Leon — and two years later, he tied the knot with Larsa Pippen , with whom he would go on to welcome sons Scotty Jr. (born 2000), Preston (born 2002), Justin (born 2005) and daughter Sophia (born 2008).

Scotty Jr. followed in his father’s athletic footsteps, becoming a renowned basketball player at Nashville’s Vanderbilt University before going on to sign his first NBA contract in June 2022. That month, the Los Angeles Lakers signed two sons of basketball legends, as Scotty Jr. joined the ranks with Shaquille O’Neal ’s son Shareef O’Neal .

"I'm very proud of him," Scottie told People in September 2022. "As a father, I can't continue to lead or guide him on the court. At some point, I took my own wings and went and he will do the same."

As for Scotty Jr., he always remembers his dad having his back.

"I'm just used to people always wanting pictures and autographs from him, so I've been around it my whole life," the Lakers player told the outlet. “But even when I was in college, we talked every day. He went to all my games."

Keep scrolling for Scottie’s family photos: