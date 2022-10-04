ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

saturdaydownsouth.com

Greg McElroy explains what it will take for Arkansas to bounce back against Mississippi State

After a disappointing 49-26 loss to Alabama last Saturday, Arkansas is looking to bounce back in its matchup with Mississippi State in Week 6. According to analyst Greg McElroy, the key to an Arkansas win will be the return of quarterback KJ Jefferson. In an interview with Always College Football, McElroy spoke about Arkansas’ win potential, saying “I think a lot of this depends on the health of KJ Jefferson.”
STARKVILLE, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama trolls Arkansas on social media after Week 5 win in Fayetteville

Alabama continued its dominance of Arkansas during Week 5, defeating the Razorbacks 49-26 in Fayetteville. The Hogs found themselves in a 28-0 hole as this one looked as if it would take the same look of the 52-3 rout they absorbed the last time they played the Crimson Tide at home in 2020. But after storming back to pull with 28-23 with 1 quarter remaining, they ultimately saw the Tide put the game out of reach and saw their losing streak in the series extend to 15.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

