Alabama continued its dominance of Arkansas during Week 5, defeating the Razorbacks 49-26 in Fayetteville. The Hogs found themselves in a 28-0 hole as this one looked as if it would take the same look of the 52-3 rout they absorbed the last time they played the Crimson Tide at home in 2020. But after storming back to pull with 28-23 with 1 quarter remaining, they ultimately saw the Tide put the game out of reach and saw their losing streak in the series extend to 15.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO