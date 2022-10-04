Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
Greg McElroy explains what it will take for Arkansas to bounce back against Mississippi State
After a disappointing 49-26 loss to Alabama last Saturday, Arkansas is looking to bounce back in its matchup with Mississippi State in Week 6. According to analyst Greg McElroy, the key to an Arkansas win will be the return of quarterback KJ Jefferson. In an interview with Always College Football, McElroy spoke about Arkansas’ win potential, saying “I think a lot of this depends on the health of KJ Jefferson.”
saturdaydownsouth.com
Sam Pittman offers KJ Jefferson update, discusses possible contingency plan at QB vs. Mississippi State
After starting the season 3-0 and moving into the top 10 of the AP Poll, Arkansas has lost back-to-back games to Texas A&M and Alabama. And things won’t get any easier for the Razorbacks on Saturday, as they head to Starkville to face No. 23 Mississippi State. One of...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ketron Jackson Jr. provides impressions of Cade Fortin, Malik Hornsby on practice field
Arkansas received an injury scare in its game against Alabama as K.J. Jefferson was forced to leave after taking a big hit. He would later briefly return but later left for good and was replaced by Cade Fortin. Sam Pittman on Saturday that it was a “wait-and-see” situation for Jefferson...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alabama trolls Arkansas on social media after Week 5 win in Fayetteville
Alabama continued its dominance of Arkansas during Week 5, defeating the Razorbacks 49-26 in Fayetteville. The Hogs found themselves in a 28-0 hole as this one looked as if it would take the same look of the 52-3 rout they absorbed the last time they played the Crimson Tide at home in 2020. But after storming back to pull with 28-23 with 1 quarter remaining, they ultimately saw the Tide put the game out of reach and saw their losing streak in the series extend to 15.
