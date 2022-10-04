Read full article on original website
Georgia vs. Auburn: Prediction and preview
Georgia and Auburn meet this week in the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry as the programs are facing drastically different issues ahead of the 126th meeting in the rivalry. The Bulldogs hold a 62-56-8 edge in the series, including winning the past 5 meetings. Auburn has not won in Athens since 2005. This will be Auburn’s first road game of 2022 after it played its first 5 at home.
Les Miles returns? Paul Finebaum caller pitches former LSU coach for potential SEC opening
According to one caller on the Paul Finebaum show Wednesday, that’s exactly who the Tigers should hire when Bryan Harsin eventually gets the axe. Though not official, it seems like Harsin’s departure from Auburn is all but guaranteed soon. And we’re sure Miles would love to make his...
Auburn sophomore WR to redshirt remainder of 2022 season, per report
Landen King was a tight end at Auburn who switched positions and moved to wide receiver for the 2022 season. Now, though, King will apparently not suit up for the Tigers for the remainder of the year. According to AL.com, he will don a redshirt, ending his sophomore season. He has appeared in 3 games this year, making 1 catch for 24 yards.
Auburn football: His firing seemingly imminent, Bryan Harsin was never given a chance
Auburn didn’t lose a football game on Saturday for lack of effort. The effort was there. The Tigers fought to the end. And that can be attributed to coaching. It can also be attributed to coaching that Koy Moore threw a pass on what could and should have been a game-winning drive late in the game. It was a narcissistic coaching decision to basically allow Moore to give one final middle finger to the school he transferred from. But that’s another story for another time.
Bryan Harsin compares Stetson Bennett to former Boise State star QB
Bryan Harsin and the Auburn Tigers have the unenviable task of trying to stop reigning champion Georgia on Saturday afternoon. QB Stetson Bennett IV has made the leap from former walk-on to legitimate Heisman contender, and Harsin was asked about him this week. During his press conference on Monday, Harsin...
