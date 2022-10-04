Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
Changes could be on the way for Conestoga Mall
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Conestoga Mall opened its doors in 1974, now just shy of 50 years later the mall has seen retailers like Sears and JCPenney come and go. In 2022, major changes could be on their way for the mall but those hinge on a few different factors.
KSNB Local4
Demolition continues on former Grand Island Post Office
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - For people who visit Railside, they may notice demolition being done on a building that many may remember as the former Grand Island U.S. Post Office. For 50 years, Union Pacific leased the property to the U.S. Postal Service. But it’s been sitting vacant since...
KSNB Local4
2nd Street reopened in downtown Hastings
Optometrist Dr. Josh Conner with Unity Eye Center in Grand Island talks about the importance of eye exams. GIAEDC looking to renew the city’s development program. The Grand Island Area Economic Development Corporation wants to renew their development program that was started all the way in 2003.
KSNB Local4
Pet blessing happening in Hastings
Mark Johnson (L) turns himself into the Houston County Jail, accompanied by attorney Dustin Fowler. Photo from October 6, 2022. Fun events happening in the tri-cities this weekend. Election just over a month Away. Updated: 18 hours ago. Local4 News at 5. Wellness Wednesday: Eye Care and Regular Exams. Updated:...
KSNB Local4
Chief, Kawasaki products make “coolest thing” finals
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - One product made by Grand Island Chief Industries is a finalist in a competition to decide the “Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska.”. The other finalist is a product made by the Kawasaki plant in Lincoln. The Pivot Walker, made by Chief Fabrication is a device...
KSNB Local4
In The Kitchen With Joe: Bullseye’s Sports Bar & Grille
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - When Rod Strong started Bullseye’s Sports Bar & Grille back in 1997, he never expected to still be running the show in 2022. “My wife always said, ‘5 years. Build it, sell it, and be done.’ Well we missed it by 20 years,” said Strong. “It’s been great. It’s been a great place to finish raising kids and get them graduated and out. The community has been very supportive and have been great the whole 30 years I’ve been in town.”
KSNB Local4
Former HR Chief returns to Grand Island Public Schools
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The former Chief of Human Resources at Grand Island Public Schools is returning to the district as Interim Director. Wayne Stelk left the department last year after 22 years in charge of HR. In a press release Tuesday, the district announced that he would be...
KSNB Local4
Bill Ogg leaving Nebraska State Fair
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (Press Release) - Bill Ogg, executive director of the Nebraska State Fair, announced that he intends to resign his position and to assist with the transition to new leadership. “I was hired in 2020 to ‘right the ship.’ The 2022 Nebraska State Fair, with record numbers in...
KSNB Local4
Update on Grand Island utility crew in Florida
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island Utilities crew has spent the last five days restoring power to Florida residents hit by Hurricane Ian. The six-man crew is replacing poles, wires and replacing or repairing transformers. The crew drove down to Florida Sept. 28 along with a crew from Lincoln Electric System. They took with them a bucket truck, digger truck and utility truck to be used during this deployment. They are currently based in New Smyrna Beach, Florida.
KSNB Local4
NDOT to conduct traffic signal removal study in Hastings
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation is taking a closer look at a stop light in Hastings and whether or not it should be removed. The traffic signal in question is at the pedestrian crossing on South Street (Hwy 6) between 1st Avenue and 2nd Avenue near Thomsen Oil.
KSNB Local4
AOK ladies celebrate 25 years during Act of Kindness Week
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - This week is the week to really show your neighbor or a stranger your kind heart. Act of Kindness week is here and the AOK Ladies have posted reminders for Grand Island to be kind. Residents might even be lucky enough to get free food as a part of AOK week at participating fast food chains like Sonic and Arby’s.
foxnebraska.com
Ogg resigning as Nebraska State Fair executive director
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — On the heels of a successful Nebraska State Fair, Executive Director Bill Ogg is resigning. Ogg joined the Fair in 2020 just months before the event held in the first months of the COVID pandemic that saw Nebraska hold a fair when many states did not.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island juveniles arrested after attempted robbery at Pier Park
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Two Grand Island juveniles were arrested after an attempted robbery Tuesday night, where a fake gun was pointed at two women. It happened around 6:30 p.m. at Pier Park. Grand Island Police said two women from St. Paul were sitting in their vehicle when a...
York News-Times
159,000 birds to be destroyed at York County farm due to avian flu
YORK COUNTY – The Nebraska Department of Agriculture has announced a confirmed case of HPAI (highly pathogenic avian influenza) in York County which will lead to the destruction of 159,000 birds in a commercial flock. The location of the flock that was infected has not been identified except that...
KSNB Local4
Quit smoking program begins next week at CHI Health St. Francis
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Tobacco use remains the leading cause of preventable death and disease in the United States. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it kills more than 480,000 Americans each year. For those interested in quitting, CHI Health St. Francis is offering a “Freedom...
KSNB Local4
Garage destroyed after fire in Juniata
JUNIATA, Neb. (KSNB) - A garage is a total loss following a fire that started Tuesday night in Juniata. Juniata Volunteer Fire Chief Ed Consbruck said they were called out to the structure fire around 9:30 p.m. to a garage in the 200 block of N Juniata Avenue. The homeowner...
KSNB Local4
Wellness Wednesday: Importance of regular eye exams
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Taking care of your eyes and getting regular exams is something many people don’t make a priority. But doctors say regular checks should be done yearly. When it comes to eye exams, doctors recommend starting them as early as 6-12 months old. Dr. Josh...
KSNB Local4
Four more COVID deaths confirmed in Hastings area
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - In the health department’s weekly health update on October 4, South Heartland District Health Department (SHDHD) executive director Michele Bever reported that four additional COVID-19 deaths had been logged for the health district, bringing the new total COVID-19 deaths to 155. Two of the deaths...
KSNB Local4
Nebraska Department of Agriculture reports two additional cases of bird flu
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska Department of Agriculture in conjunction with the United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service announced two confirmed cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza. This brings the total number of cases of HPAI in Nebraska to 11. The 10th farm, a...
Kearney Hub
Kearney police priority enforcement area includes Kearney High School
KEARNEY — The Kearney Police Department has released three new locations for their October priority traffic enforcement. Priority Traffic Enforcement Areas for October are:. — West 39th Street from Second Avenue to 17th Avenue. — East Eighth Street and East 13th Street. — West 11th Street from Second Avenue...
