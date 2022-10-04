Read full article on original website
da Bones
2d ago
Stop running the schools as if the only one who count are the trouble makers and teaching to the lowest common denominator. Maybe just maybe you’ll get folks who actually want to work with children and make a difference.
Here's how you can help CMS find its next superintendent
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools is starting the first steps in choosing its new superintendent. The next leader will take charge of the second-largest district in North Carolina and come in during a challenging time for the district. The school is tackling dismal testing scores, a revolving door...
Ranking reveals top public elementary schools in Charlotte area
CHARLOTTE — Niche.com has released its ninth annual set of rankings aimed at determining the best schools and school districts across the U.S. for the upcoming year. To do so, the Pittsburgh-based research and review site incorporated ratings from current students, alumni and parents with metrics such as test scores and other measures of academic performance, sports, diversity and quality of school administration. The 2023 rankings included data for more than 92,000 public schools, 30,000 private schools and 11,000 school districts nationwide.
Fort Mill Schools are ramping up security
FORT MILL, S.C. — Fort Mill Schools is ramping up security and is putting new policies in place to deal with school threats, and some of them are similar to what the secret service uses. This comes just weeks after two students were charged with making threats in the...
country1037fm.com
Video:Charlotte School Teacher Smoking In The Classroom?
An 8th grader at Randolph Middle School in Charlotte thought something smelled funny. But it took a second for it to register that it was cigarette smoke. What student would dare smoke in school? Apparently it wasn’t a student, it was a teacher. The teacher reportedly stood in the...
New superintendent of Rowan-Salisbury Schools talks big changes in 1-on-1 with Channel 9
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Channel 9′s Hannah Goetz got to walk along with the new superintendent of Rowan-Salisbury Schools as she toured her new stomping ground Monday. “I was in Rowan-Salisbury Schools for 21 years, so it feels a bit like coming home,” said Dr. Kelly Withers.
Beloved Kannapolis K9 officer retires
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A beloved Kannapolis Police Department K9 is retiring. Zeko, a six-year-old Dutch Shepard, has been working as a K9 dog in Kannapolis for four years. Police said he enjoyed finding narcotics. Zeko worked hard and his biggest event was when he found $200,000 worth of cocaine hidden in two car batteries at a traffic stop for N.C. State Highway Patrol.
Charlotte's Executive Leadership Council brings results to CMS
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — After a slow start to several major programs at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, the district accepted outside help from business executives in the Charlotte area this summer. For months now, top executives from Novant Health, Atrium Health, and Ally Financial are embedded in the district to help...
WCNC
Lack of affordable housing means more people are extending the amount of time they're staying in shelters
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte area shelters say more families are extending their stays due to inflation and rising rents. Shelter leaders say they don't anticipate the issue going away any time soon, and the slow turnaround times have a major impact on the number of families they can help.
Mecklenburg County parks could soon get a major makeover
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some Mecklenburg County parks could soon see a major makeover. Millions of dollars in COVID-19 relief funds still need to get spent and the county is prioritizing spending in five areas. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.
'Nobody is going to pay 3k to live in the hood': New Charlotte development raises gentrification concerns
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new development near Sugar Creek Road in north Charlotte has created some buzz across Queen City, with people saying they're shocked by the price and location. You'll find Barbara Johnson, a Sugar Creek resident, sitting in her chair out front. She's out there at least...
Free class for CPR, AED, First Aid certification being offered by Goodwill in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont is holding a free class this month for anyone interested in learning how to help people in certain emergencies. Goodwill is offering a course for CPR, First Aid, and AED certification on Saturday, Oct. 22. The course is intended to...
'All we need in more time' | Dozens of families displaced from hotel that will become apartments
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dozens of families at Econo Lodge, near Billy Graham Parkway, are being displace, with nowhere to go. The property was rezoned by Charlotte City Council and sold to a developer to turn it into workforce apartments, about two months ago. Now, tenants are being forced to...
'Furry' costume ban proposed by Iredell-Statesville school board
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — The Iredell-Statesville School District may prohibit students from dressing in animal costumes at school events, according to a dress code change proposed by the district's board of education. On Monday, the Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education met to discuss, among other things, a proposed dress...
Video shows teacher smoking inside CMS middle school, student says
CHARLOTTE — Cell phone video from inside a Charlotte-Mecklenburg middle school appears to show a teacher brazenly smoking in front of middle school students. Eighth grader Amani Barner recorded the video at Randolph IB Middle School in southeast Charlotte. She told Channel 9′s Erika Jackson she doesn’t want the teacher back in the classroom.
Savannah Bananas are coming to Kannapolis
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A one-of-a-kind baseball team is coming to Kannapolis. The Savannah Bananas, a world-famous baseball circus, will stop by Atrium Ballpark in Kannapolis on July 12. The team is known for its tricks on the field and its viral TikTok videos. But don't expect the Cannon Ballers...
100,000+ households now have high-speed internet in rural South Carolina communities
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Thousands of families living in rural South Carolina now have access to high-speed internet, thanks to national and sate efforts. This week, state leaders and the South Carolina Broadband Office announced about 100,000 households received access to high-speed internet in the last year, including parts of York County.
Kannapolis named one of the best locations in US for corporate headquarters
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Charlotte may have the more recognizable skyline of big business buildings, but it’s nearby Kannapolis that’s apparently the hot spot to be in if you want to set up a new corporate headquarters. According to a statement from the city on Wednesday, Kannapolis was...
cn2.com
Carolina Connection – York School District
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – CN2 is catching up with York School District’s Assistant Superintendent Doctor Latoya Dixon. Dr. Dixon says the flower Marigold has a special meaning in the school district saying the flower is a companion plants that help other plants to thrive. Click above...
'Arts and tourism go hand in hand' | City of Charlotte asking for input on how to improve arts and culture
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An arts and culture plan is in the works for the city of Charlotte. The goal is to bring growth and revenue to the area by supporting artists and their work. Creating the plan will not only bring funding to artists in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg area, but...
Now hiring: Amazon announces plan to add thousands of workers in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Amazon announced Thursday that it plans to hire 150,000 workers throughout the U.S. in 2022, including more than 3,000 in the Charlotte market. Amazon said these roles will include full-time, part-time and seasonal openings ahead of the 2022 holiday shopping season. Openings include a diverse range of jobs, ranging from packing and picking to sorting and shipping. Amazon said it plans to hire 5,500 people in North Carolina as part of this initiative.
WCNC
Charlotte, NC
