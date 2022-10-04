CHARLOTTE — Niche.com has released its ninth annual set of rankings aimed at determining the best schools and school districts across the U.S. for the upcoming year. To do so, the Pittsburgh-based research and review site incorporated ratings from current students, alumni and parents with metrics such as test scores and other measures of academic performance, sports, diversity and quality of school administration. The 2023 rankings included data for more than 92,000 public schools, 30,000 private schools and 11,000 school districts nationwide.

