Read full article on original website
Related
Ken Burns: ‘We’re in perhaps the most difficult crisis in the history of America’
In a new docuseries, the film-maker looks back to the Holocaust and US apathy to make links toward where we are right now
Ken Burns’s new Holocaust doc has people talking. Here’s why.
"I thought one of the parts that will probably have the greatest impact, perhaps, on American viewers, is the representation of Nazism as it existed in the United States." Filmmaker Ken Burns, the longtime New Hampshire resident known for his documentaries on poignant historical topics — “The Vietnam War,” “The Dust Bowl,” “The Central Park Five,” and “Jackie Robinson,” among many others — released his newest, called “The U.S. and the Holocaust,” last month.
EW.com
Fairy Tale review: Stephen King's epic story takes an unexpected turn
Once upon a time, Stephen King wrote a fairy tale, although the prolific author takes a third of this book, or around 200 pages, to make clear that the title of his latest opus is entirely, enjoyably unironic. The lead character and narrator of Fairy Tale is teenager Charlie Reade,...
Agatha Christie by Lucy Worsley; Marple: Twelve New Stories – review
Agatha Christie was arguably the first modern literary celebrity, and it follows that her long writing life, from her first published novel in 1920 to her death in 1976 at the age of 85, has been thoroughly picked over, not only by journalists during her lifetime but by the author herself in her autobiography. Any biographer wishing to bring a new perspective to Christie’s story is therefore working within obvious limitations, not least that many of the most intimate and revealing letters written or received by her were destroyed by family or associates. Barring the miraculous discovery of a hitherto unknown cache of documents, then, the best a new biography can hope to do is to offer a fresh interpretation of some very well-thumbed material.
IN THIS ARTICLE
EW.com
Amazon picks its 10 best books of 2012
Pretty much all of the big, important books of the year are already released or soon-to-be-released by now, so it's not too soon for "Best of 2012" lists to start rolling in. Amazon has made its choices — some bold, some expected — for its top 100 books of the year. Here is the top 10 — decide for yourself whether Amazon's picks will make your holiday list. We'll be coming out with our own list soon, so stay tuned!
France 24
US cartoonist Chris Ware on drawing inspiration from everyday acts of humanity
His intricate, careful depictions of modern life have won him accolades in the US and the UK, as well as the Angoulême International Comics Festival Grand Prize in 2021. Chris Ware sits down with FRANCE 24 as his cartoons and graphic novels are displayed at the Pompidou Centre's public library in Paris. He tells us how a childhood absorbed in Charles Schulz's "Peanuts" comic strip prompted a fascination for the "mechanical nature" of a story told in words and pictures. We also discuss how the intimate bond between writer and reader makes books powerful, subversive objects that still manage to bother those who seek to censor alternative viewpoints.
10 Romance Books By Latine Authors You're Going To Love
Get ready to swoon over these incredible books!
Two Gentiles, Two Jews and Roosevelt: A response to Ken Burns’ documentary
The massacre of European Jews occurred during World War II in Europe. To historians, the question has always been: How was this possible? And more important, from an American perspective, it is: What was America’s response to that event? When I arrived at the University of Massachusetts in the mid-1970s, I found an answer. My […] The post Two Gentiles, Two Jews and Roosevelt: A response to Ken Burns’ documentary appeared first on Daily Montanan.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
slj.com
Riots, Revolts, Racism: Historical Fiction and 2023 Mock Newbery Candidates
Historical fiction has usually done pretty well in Newbery land. In the past 25 years, about 33% of the medal and honor books fit into that category. On the other hand, in the past three years only there’s been only one historical fiction novel out of the 16 titles chosen. All of which tells us absolutely nothing about this year’s likely winners, but it’s fun to look at anyway.
themarginalian.org
The Dark Wood of the Golden Birds: “Goodnight Moon” Author Margaret Wise Brown’s Little-Known Philosophical Children’s Book About Love and Loss
Margaret Wise Brown (May 23, 1910–November 13, 1952) never did anything half-heartedly. When the love of her life fell mortally ill, she did the hardest thing in life — facing the death of a beloved while remaining a pillar for their passage — the best way she knew how: she wrote her a love letter in the form of a children’s book.
The 2019 Popeye's Cartoon Club hits print for the first time in a new anthology book
Clover Press and Yoe! Books have teamed up to publish a King Features art book featuring Popeye comics and pin-ups from dozens of creators
tatler.com
Inside Anthony Eden’s £1.5m art collection – starring a few Churchill originals
‘Painting a picture is like fighting a battle,’ Winston Churchill once commented, ‘and trying to paint a picture is, I suppose, like trying to fight a battle. It is, if anything, more exciting than fighting it successfully. But the principle is the same.’ Churchill knew more than most about both these arts: after taking up painting in 1915, it became the chief cure for his depressive episodes, when his political career had stalled after his failures at Gallipoli, he kept at it until his death. He was an ardent amateur: as Sir John Rothenstein, Director of The Tate put it, ‘there comes surging irrepressibly up his sheer joy in the simple beauties of nature’. And this was a joy he shared, giving his artworks as presents to friends and colleagues. Tower of the Koutoubia Mosque, the only painting he completed during WWII, he gave to Franklin D. Roosevelt as a memento of the Casablanca Conference of 1943. Two other paintings, more intimate works, he gave to his long-standing Deputy and friend, Sir Anthony Eden; and now they are on the market.
House of the Dragon episode 7’s twist ending is a major change from the books
The episode's dramatic closing moments differ from the source material
The Romantic by William Boyd review – a fine ‘whole life’ novel
Boyd tracks the adventures of a 19th-century traveller in a hugely satisfying cradle-to-grave narrative
crimereads.com
Jennifer Givhan: Becoming the Bruja My Ancestors Needed
When I was a little girl, I made potions from my mother’s perfumes and lotions, much to her chagrin. The rose scent of those first potions still infuses my magickal sensibilities. My mother and I were both sexually abused as little girls. We grew up and stayed in toxic relationships with boys/men. My mother’s Catholicism and deeply rooted faith in its spiritual tenets saved her, quite literally. A Spirit appeared to her in a closet where she was hiding from her abuser and told her that he would keep her safe, and her faith has in many ways; shortly after that experience, my mother garnered the courage to scream her lungs out and use her gritona power to scare her abuser into never violating her again.
‘Community at its absolute worst’: revisiting the horror of the Salem witch trials
At a new exhibition at the New-York Historical Society, a ‘reckoning and reclaiming’ is taking place with a devastating portion of history
Here are the finalists for the 2022 National Book Awards
Authors Tess Gunty, Gayl Jones, Meghan O'Rourke, Imani Perry and David Quammen are on the shortlist for the 2022 National Book Awards.
vinlove.net
In Bac Lieu, there is a very special architectural theater, inspired by Vietnamese symbols
The whole project with special architecture, including the theater, was invested with great expense and was confirmed as a Vietnamese record. Referring to the famous tourist attractions of the Mekong Delta region, tourists often think of Can Tho with Ninh Kieu wharf, floating markets and rivers, to Ben Tre with leaning coconut trees or to Ca Mau cape. However, few people know that in this area there is also an extremely rich Bac Lieu.
Comments / 0