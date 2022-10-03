Read full article on original website
Political Rewind: Judge to hear abortion law challenge before election; Walker ad calls for grace
Kevin Riley, @ajceditor, editor in chief, Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Jordan Fuchs, GOP political consultant and former deputy secretary of state of Georgia. Melita Easters, @melitaeasters, founder and director, Georgia WIN List. The breakdown. 1. A Fulton County superior court judge decided to hear a case challenging Georgia's abortion law before the...
thewestsidegazette.com
GA Senate candidate Herschel Walker grants Rolling Out Exclusive to Address Attacks on Ads and Alleged Republican Manipulation
Walker’s three-part cover interview with Rolling Out senior editor Christal Jordan addresses the belief that he is being used as a pawn for the Republican Party, his publicized history of domestic violence and his allegiance to law enforcement in the face of repeat violence against Blacks by the police.
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia governor poll | Brian Kemp vs. Stacey Abrams still a tight race
ATLANTA — A new poll by 11Alive shows Gov. Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams continue to be locked in a tight race in their rematch of the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial election. The poll places the incumbent Republican ahead in the race 47%-45%, a result largely consistent with 11Alive's previous poll on this race in July, which showed him ahead 45%-44%.
Red and Black
OPINION: Stacey Abrams has failed to adapt to a new era of Georgia politics
Recently, very few things in Georgia politics have stayed the same. But throughout all of the state’s political earthquakes, one thing has stayed constant: Georgia voters almost never ticket-split, or vote for candidates from different parties on the same ballot. Outside of a few cases, if voters in Georgia...
WXIA 11 Alive
A guide to the other Georgia state offices you'll be voting on and why they matter
ATLANTA — Beyond just the well-publicized races for governor and U.S. Senate in Georgia, there are seven other statewide jobs up for election this November. The daily grind is a lot, and for many people, keeping up with politics is something they have only so much attention span for. You may already know a lot about Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams, but chances are you're not quite as familiar with Mark Butler.
Gov. Brian Kemp, Stacey Abrams exchange words on AMC closure, healthcare at town hall
ATLANTA — Georgia governor’s race is heating up. On Tuesday night, a back-and war of words between Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp ensued at a special town hall at Clark Atlanta University. The town hall aimed to get young black voters to the polls.
All Georgia Democrat Candidates To Speak at AME Church Candidate Forum
All of Georgia’s Democrat candidates have confirmed to speak at the African Methodist Episcopal Church Candidate Forum in Macon, Georgia. The post All Georgia Democrat Candidates To Speak at AME Church Candidate Forum appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
accesswdun.com
LISTEN: Janelle Jones King talks Georgia U.S. Senate race
Janelle Jones King joined WDUN's "The Martha Zoller Show" Wednesday to talk about Herschel Walker's U.S. Senate campaign and getting out the vote in the upcoming election. Click play on the audio above for the full interview.
OPINION: One-time payouts to poor Georgians won’t solve the problem of poverty
One-time payments are a temporary remedy to help families in need, but those payments won’t do much to combat poverty in the long-term, according to policy experts.
Essence
Georgia On The Line: Inside Stacey Abrams' Race To Make History
Stacey Abrams is campaigning to become the first Black, woman governor of Georgia. With the help of her community, it can be done. Stacey Abrams walks into the small office we’re meeting in dressed in a red blazer, an undershirt, and dark gray slacks. I can tell she is ready for the end of this 12-hour-long press day. Regardless of her tiredness, there’s no slouch in her walk. She moves through the world as someone who has known her purpose since before she took her first steps. Her winning smile greets me.
Georgia US Senate race candidates | What to know
ATLANTA — All eyes are on Georgia, a generally reliably red state with U.S. Senate seats dominated by Democrats - but that can all change in November. Voters will have a chance to elect a member of the U.S. Senate to represent the Peach State in the nation's capital and this seat has the potential to secure the Democratic majority in Congress or give Republicans an edge in the Senate.
WXIA 11 Alive
'Really shocked' | Georgia political scientist reacts to Herschel Walker's son turning on him
ATLANTA — The sudden turn by Herschel Walker's son, Christian, against the Republican Senate candidate after reported revelations that he paid for a girlfriend's abortion in 2009 was "shocking," a leading Atlanta political scientist said. The Daily Beast broke the news Monday night, reporting to have seen receipts for...
WRDW-TV
Geoff Duncan’s departure as lieutenant governor opens opportunity for Dems, GOP
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A rare instance of Georgia’s No. 2 elected official not running for a second term has created an open seat in this fall’s 2022 midterm elections. After being elected to the state House in 2012, Republican Geoff Duncan became Georgia’s lieutenant governor in 2018, defeating Sarah Riggs Amico with 52% of the vote.
WRDW-TV
Poll shows Georgia voters are divided over 2 key races
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new poll shows Georgians are divided over two key races. With the midterm elections less than six weeks away, key races in Georgia are starting to heat up. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams made stops in Sandy Springs and Duluth on Sunday, rallying her supporters and promising to expand Medicaid, make college affordable and protect a woman’s right to choose.
Albany Herald
Analysis ranks Georgia highly for its combined federal and state corporate tax rates
(The Center Square) — Georgia ranks among the best states for its combined federal and state corporate income tax rates, a new analysis found. According to the Tax Foundation, Georgia has the 32nd highest combined federal and state corporate income tax rates in 2022. New Jersey has the highest rate, while several states (including Texas and South Dakota) have the lowest rates.
Here's how to vote by mail using an absentee ballot in Georgia
ATLANTA — Editors note: The video above concerns new Georgia laws on absentee ballots. Georgia elections are quickly approaching, and many people have decided to vote by mail. Here's everything to know about casting an absentee ballot by mail in the Peach State. The first thing to note is...
How to check if you are registered to vote in Georgia
ATLANTA — As the midterm elections near in Georgia on Tuesday, Nov. 8, it's important for residents of the state to know whether or not they are registered to vote. Fortunately, the Georgia Secretary of State's Office makes it very simple for Georgians to check their eligibility at any time, with a few simple steps in order to confirm voter status.
Thousands of Georgians say accounts for state-issued benefits attacked by scammers
ATLANTA — Social Security numbers, birthdates and home addresses are some of the information Georgians fear scammers now have. “Their accounts were deleted,” victim Natashia Jackson told Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. This comes after thousands of Georgians...
fox5atlanta.com
I-Team: Ga. Agriculture Commissioner says he can't stop controversial farming method
By Randy Travis Published October 4, 2022 ATLANTA - Georgia’s Agriculture Commissioner said his hands are tied if critics expect his help to end a controversial method of farming. It’s called soil amendment spraying, a practice the FOX 5 I-Team has been looking into for months now. "A lot of the public wants us to do away with it," said Gary Black. "That’s what the comments say. I can’t do that." But it’s easy to see why the public wants soil amendments to disappear. FULL STORY: https://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/ag-commissioner-i-cant-ban-controversial-farming-practice.
fox5atlanta.com
Ag Commissioner: I can't ban controversial farming practice
ATLANTA - Georgia’s Agriculture Commissioner said his hands are tied if critics expect his help to end a controversial method of farming. It’s called soil amendment spraying, a practice the FOX 5 I-Team has been looking into for months now. "A lot of the public wants us to...
