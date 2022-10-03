ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 3

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Political Rewind: Judge to hear abortion law challenge before election; Walker ad calls for grace

Kevin Riley, @ajceditor, editor in chief, Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Jordan Fuchs, GOP political consultant and former deputy secretary of state of Georgia. Melita Easters, @melitaeasters, founder and director, Georgia WIN List. The breakdown. 1. A Fulton County superior court judge decided to hear a case challenging Georgia's abortion law before the...
GEORGIA STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

Georgia governor poll | Brian Kemp vs. Stacey Abrams still a tight race

ATLANTA — A new poll by 11Alive shows Gov. Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams continue to be locked in a tight race in their rematch of the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial election. The poll places the incumbent Republican ahead in the race 47%-45%, a result largely consistent with 11Alive's previous poll on this race in July, which showed him ahead 45%-44%.
GEORGIA STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

A guide to the other Georgia state offices you'll be voting on and why they matter

ATLANTA — Beyond just the well-publicized races for governor and U.S. Senate in Georgia, there are seven other statewide jobs up for election this November. The daily grind is a lot, and for many people, keeping up with politics is something they have only so much attention span for. You may already know a lot about Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams, but chances are you're not quite as familiar with Mark Butler.
GEORGIA STATE
Essence

Georgia On The Line: Inside Stacey Abrams' Race To Make History

Stacey Abrams is campaigning to become the first Black, woman governor of Georgia. With the help of her community, it can be done. Stacey Abrams walks into the small office we’re meeting in dressed in a red blazer, an undershirt, and dark gray slacks. I can tell she is ready for the end of this 12-hour-long press day. Regardless of her tiredness, there’s no slouch in her walk. She moves through the world as someone who has known her purpose since before she took her first steps. Her winning smile greets me.
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Georgia US Senate race candidates | What to know

ATLANTA — All eyes are on Georgia, a generally reliably red state with U.S. Senate seats dominated by Democrats - but that can all change in November. Voters will have a chance to elect a member of the U.S. Senate to represent the Peach State in the nation's capital and this seat has the potential to secure the Democratic majority in Congress or give Republicans an edge in the Senate.
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Poll shows Georgia voters are divided over 2 key races

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new poll shows Georgians are divided over two key races. With the midterm elections less than six weeks away, key races in Georgia are starting to heat up. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams made stops in Sandy Springs and Duluth on Sunday, rallying her supporters and promising to expand Medicaid, make college affordable and protect a woman’s right to choose.
GEORGIA STATE
Albany Herald

Analysis ranks Georgia highly for its combined federal and state corporate tax rates

(The Center Square) — Georgia ranks among the best states for its combined federal and state corporate income tax rates, a new analysis found. According to the Tax Foundation, Georgia has the 32nd highest combined federal and state corporate income tax rates in 2022. New Jersey has the highest rate, while several states (including Texas and South Dakota) have the lowest rates.
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

How to check if you are registered to vote in Georgia

ATLANTA — As the midterm elections near in Georgia on Tuesday, Nov. 8, it's important for residents of the state to know whether or not they are registered to vote. Fortunately, the Georgia Secretary of State's Office makes it very simple for Georgians to check their eligibility at any time, with a few simple steps in order to confirm voter status.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

I-Team: Ga. Agriculture Commissioner says he can't stop controversial farming method

By Randy Travis Published October 4, 2022 ATLANTA - Georgia’s Agriculture Commissioner said his hands are tied if critics expect his help to end a controversial method of farming. It’s called soil amendment spraying, a practice the FOX 5 I-Team has been looking into for months now. "A lot of the public wants us to do away with it," said Gary Black. "That’s what the comments say. I can’t do that." But it’s easy to see why the public wants soil amendments to disappear. FULL STORY: https://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/ag-commissioner-i-cant-ban-controversial-farming-practice.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Ag Commissioner: I can't ban controversial farming practice

ATLANTA - Georgia’s Agriculture Commissioner said his hands are tied if critics expect his help to end a controversial method of farming. It’s called soil amendment spraying, a practice the FOX 5 I-Team has been looking into for months now. "A lot of the public wants us to...
ATLANTA, GA

