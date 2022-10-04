ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hanover County, NC

Novant Health NHRMC receives accreditation as Center of Excellence in Robotic Surgery

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center recently achieved accreditation from SRC as a Center of Excellence in Robotic Surgery. This accreditation by SRC, a nonprofit patient safety organization, recognizes New Hanover Regional Medical Center’s commitment to patient safety and providing the latest in high quality robotic-assisted surgery for complex gynecological, urological and general surgery procedures, which are performed using the da Vinci surgical system.
United Way of the Cape Fear receives $603,000 grant, providing training for lower-income residents

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — United Way of the Cape Fear Area has been awarded a $603,568 workforce inclusion grant from the Center for Workforce Inclusion, Inc. Almost 90 percent of this grant – originally from the U.S. Department of Labor – will provide on-the-job training to at least 101 low-income older North Carolinians living in Brunswick, Columbus, New Hanover, Onslow, and Pender counties, according to a press release.
Mobile Mammogram Unit coming to YWCA

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s Breast Cancer Awareness month, and the YWCA of the Lower Cape Fear is hosting an event attempting to provide early detection of the disease. YWCA will host Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center’s Mobile Mammogram Unit on October 13th from 9:00 am until 3:00 pm at 2815 S. College Road in Wilmington.
Brunswick County Schools’ new clear bag policy starts Friday

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – The Brunswick County Board of Education approved a new policy to ensure safety, which starts Friday. In their board meeting Tuesday night, a clear bag policy was approved for all big events throughout the Brunswick County school system, which includes football and basketball games.
Brunswick County community closer to having sewer issues resolved

SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) – After nearly two years, a Brunswick County community is closer to having its sewer issues resolved. Village Pointe residents have been dealing with a foul smell coming from the sewer system. The Town of Shallotte has been trying to resolve the issue, but couldn’t pinpoint...
New Hanover County Schools addresses potential Title IX violations for sports teams

A third-party agency, Helen Grant Consulting LLC, conducted an audit of New Hanover County Schools’ compliance with Title IX law. Title IX is federal law and the district must comply with its regulations in terms of equal opportunity and equitable treatment in participating in sports, which includes access to facilities, support services, and locker rooms, for example.
Maides Cemetery unveiling historic plaque on Saturday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Volunteers have spent months cleaning up a historic African-American cemetery in Wilmington. Now they’re highlighting the site with a commemorative plaque. The Historic Wilmington Foundation is dedicating the plaque at Maides Cemetery during a ceremony this Saturday at 11:00 am. The ceremony will take...
WPD, NHSO host National Night Out at Long Leaf Park

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and Wilmington Police Department hosted National Night Out at Long Leaf Park on Wednesday night. In addition to law enforcement, groups like New Hanover County Emergency Services and the American Red Cross were represented at the event. The...
Wilmington participating in mRNA flu vaccine trials

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — We’re beginning to get into flu season, and Wilmington is set to take part in an mRNA flu vaccine clinical trial. Following the success of the use of messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccines to combat COVID-19, companies are using the technology to combat other viruses, including influenza. These are the first major Phase III trials using mRNA vaccines since the COVID trials.
Leland Police host National Night Out event for community engagement

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Founders Park was busy today with members of the community, vendors and local officials for Leland’s “National Night Out” event. Normally held in the month of August, Leland Police and other community officials instead opted for October to hold the event to take advantage of the cooler weather.
Bill Rogers appointed acting sheriff in Columbus County

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — During an emergency meeting on Wednesday afternoon, Columbus County commissioners appointed Bill Rogers as acting sheriff, following the suspension of Jody Greene. This stems from racially-charged comments Greene allegedly made in 2019 while he was temporarily suspended from office pending a State Board of...
Wilmington Shrine Club hosts its 49th annual fish fry fundraiser

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —The “Wilmington Shrine Club” hosted its 49th annual fish fry in three locations across the city. People were able to pick up plates at the Wilmington Shrine Club on South College Road, Legion Stadium on Carolina Beach Road, and Tex’s Tackle Off Eastwood Road. Each plate was ten dollars, and came with fried fish, hush puppies, and slaw.
WILMINGTON, NC

