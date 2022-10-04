Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Novant Health NHRMC receives accreditation as Center of Excellence in Robotic Surgery
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center recently achieved accreditation from SRC as a Center of Excellence in Robotic Surgery. This accreditation by SRC, a nonprofit patient safety organization, recognizes New Hanover Regional Medical Center’s commitment to patient safety and providing the latest in high quality robotic-assisted surgery for complex gynecological, urological and general surgery procedures, which are performed using the da Vinci surgical system.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
United Way of the Cape Fear receives $603,000 grant, providing training for lower-income residents
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — United Way of the Cape Fear Area has been awarded a $603,568 workforce inclusion grant from the Center for Workforce Inclusion, Inc. Almost 90 percent of this grant – originally from the U.S. Department of Labor – will provide on-the-job training to at least 101 low-income older North Carolinians living in Brunswick, Columbus, New Hanover, Onslow, and Pender counties, according to a press release.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Mobile Mammogram Unit coming to YWCA
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s Breast Cancer Awareness month, and the YWCA of the Lower Cape Fear is hosting an event attempting to provide early detection of the disease. YWCA will host Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center’s Mobile Mammogram Unit on October 13th from 9:00 am until 3:00 pm at 2815 S. College Road in Wilmington.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County Schools’ new clear bag policy starts Friday
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – The Brunswick County Board of Education approved a new policy to ensure safety, which starts Friday. In their board meeting Tuesday night, a clear bag policy was approved for all big events throughout the Brunswick County school system, which includes football and basketball games.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County community closer to having sewer issues resolved
SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) – After nearly two years, a Brunswick County community is closer to having its sewer issues resolved. Village Pointe residents have been dealing with a foul smell coming from the sewer system. The Town of Shallotte has been trying to resolve the issue, but couldn’t pinpoint...
whqr.org
New Hanover County Schools addresses potential Title IX violations for sports teams
A third-party agency, Helen Grant Consulting LLC, conducted an audit of New Hanover County Schools’ compliance with Title IX law. Title IX is federal law and the district must comply with its regulations in terms of equal opportunity and equitable treatment in participating in sports, which includes access to facilities, support services, and locker rooms, for example.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Maides Cemetery unveiling historic plaque on Saturday
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Volunteers have spent months cleaning up a historic African-American cemetery in Wilmington. Now they’re highlighting the site with a commemorative plaque. The Historic Wilmington Foundation is dedicating the plaque at Maides Cemetery during a ceremony this Saturday at 11:00 am. The ceremony will take...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
WPD, NHSO host National Night Out at Long Leaf Park
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and Wilmington Police Department hosted National Night Out at Long Leaf Park on Wednesday night. In addition to law enforcement, groups like New Hanover County Emergency Services and the American Red Cross were represented at the event. The...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington participating in mRNA flu vaccine trials
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — We’re beginning to get into flu season, and Wilmington is set to take part in an mRNA flu vaccine clinical trial. Following the success of the use of messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccines to combat COVID-19, companies are using the technology to combat other viruses, including influenza. These are the first major Phase III trials using mRNA vaccines since the COVID trials.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Leland Police host National Night Out event for community engagement
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Founders Park was busy today with members of the community, vendors and local officials for Leland’s “National Night Out” event. Normally held in the month of August, Leland Police and other community officials instead opted for October to hold the event to take advantage of the cooler weather.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Bill Rogers appointed acting sheriff in Columbus County
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — During an emergency meeting on Wednesday afternoon, Columbus County commissioners appointed Bill Rogers as acting sheriff, following the suspension of Jody Greene. This stems from racially-charged comments Greene allegedly made in 2019 while he was temporarily suspended from office pending a State Board of...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County Public Health begins drive-thru flu vaccines
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — If you’re looking to get your flu shot, the New Hanover County Health and Human Services’ Public Health will be offering free drive-thru flu vaccines over the next two weeks. Flu vaccines will be given this week, October 4th through 7th,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Oak Island, Southport Police Departments mark successful ‘Coffee with a Cop’ events
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The community came out to take part in ‘Coffee with a Cop’ events in Brunswick County Wednesday morning. Members of the Southport Police Department and Oak Island Police Department participated in the event aimed to bring law enforcement and the community closer together.
Onslow County Schools set to have at least one SRO at every school in the district
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A school system in Eastern North Carolina is one step closer to having a school resource officer at every school in its district. On Monday, the Onslow County Board of Commissioners gave approval to an amendment that will ultimately add eight new SROs to the county’s public school system. Onslow […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Shrine Club hosts its 49th annual fish fry fundraiser
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —The “Wilmington Shrine Club” hosted its 49th annual fish fry in three locations across the city. People were able to pick up plates at the Wilmington Shrine Club on South College Road, Legion Stadium on Carolina Beach Road, and Tex’s Tackle Off Eastwood Road. Each plate was ten dollars, and came with fried fish, hush puppies, and slaw.
foxwilmington.com
Columbus County NAACP to host community meeting in reference to Sheriff Jody Greene
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) – The Columbus County NAACP chapter has announced a community meeting in reference to Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene at the Brunswick Waccamaw Missionary Baptist Association Building on Tuesday, October 4 at 6 p.m. Last week, audio recordings depicting Greene making racist comments were revealed to...
borderbelt.org
Jody Greene will remain on the ballot. But can the suspended NC sheriff be reelected?
Jody Greene, who was suspended on Tuesday by a North Carolina Superior Court judge amid an investigation into racist comments made by the Columbus County sheriff during a recorded phone call in 2019, will remain on the Nov. 8 ballot. But legal experts and the state Board of Elections are...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County man receives life in prison for 2019 murder
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County resident Andrew Boynton has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for a 2019 murder. The guilty verdict comes just over a week after a trial began in Wilmington for Boynton’s murder of his friend and co-worker Kim Bland. Bland...
WECT
“I’m living peacefully now”: Gang member changes course from violence and validation to peace and passion
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Anthony Brumm, also known as Shaka Ali Bey, knows the area of 11th and Orange Sts. well. These days he spends time there trying to change their reputation. “I used to call this alley ‘Death Row’,” Brumm says. Brumm, a validated gang member...
A popular Wilmington brewery is adding a Downtown Raleigh taproom
Downtown Raleigh is adding one of North Carolina’s best known breweries for hazy IPAs.
