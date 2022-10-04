ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana Football Week 6 Depth Chart, Injury Notes

By Jack Ankony
Indiana (3-2) plays No. 4 Michigan (5-0) on Saturday in a Noon ET kickoff from Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. Here's Indiana's Week 6 depth chart, as well as a few injury notes.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Following consecutive losses on the road to Cincinnati and Nebraska, Tom Allen and the Hoosiers return home for their toughest matchup to date.

Michigan is a 22-point favorite, according to the SI Sportsbook, and if Indiana has any chance to keep it close, the return of its top two wide receivers D.J. Matthews and Cam Camper is crucial. Following Indiana's 35-21 loss at Nebraska, Allen provided an update on their status.

"Cam's got a non-COVID related illness that he hopefully should be back from here soon, but wasn't able to play. Something that we don't have control over," Allen said. "He'll be okay, but couldn't bring him on the trip."

"D.J. was here, warmed up, tried to see if he could go, not quite 100 percent yet and don't want to do anything that'll set him back," Allen said. "We need him without question for the long haul. Hopefully, we'll get those guys back next week if it all possible."

Zach Carpenter returned to action against Nebraska after missing the previous two games with a right thumb injury. Carpenter said the injury occurred while blocking someone in pregame warmups before the Western Kentucky game in Week 3. He started at center during Indiana's first two games, but he moved to left guard against Nebraska because the injury affects his ability to snap the ball. It was Carpenter's first career start at left guard, but he considers himself an interior lineman that knows all three positions.

Indiana (3-2) hosts No. 4 Michigan (5-0) at Memorial Stadium on Saturday for a Noon ET kickoff.

Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Bryant Fitzgerald (31) intercepts a pass intended for Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Trey Palmer (3) during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium.

Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Here's the Indiana depth chart heading into this Week 6 matchup.

OFFENSE

LT

70 Luke Haggard 6-7 305 Sr.+

77 Joshua Sales Jr. 6-6 311 Fr.-R

LG

50 Zach Carpenter 6-5 305 Jr.-R

53 Vinny Fiacable 6-4 308 Fr.-R

C

56 Mike Katic 6-4 310 Jr.-R

62 Cameron Knight 6-3 295 So.-R

55 Caleb Murphy 6-4 295 So.-R

RG

73 Tim Weaver 6-6 313 Jr.-R

67 Kahlil Benson 6-6 313 So.-R

RT

51 Parker Hanna 6-5 302 Sr.+

77 Joshua Sales Jr. 6-6 311 Fr.-R

WR

10 Andison Coby 6-2 175 Jr.

1 Donaven McCulley 6-5 210 So.

18 Javon Swinton 6-2 190 Jr.

WR

7 D.J. Matthews Jr. 5-11 160 Gr.+

0 Emery Simmons 6-1 186 Sr.

TE

88 AJ Barner 6-6 252 Jr.

48 James Bomba 6-6 251 Fr.-R

--or--

84 Aaron Steinfeldt 6-5 246 Fr.-R

WR

6 Cam Camper 6-2 202 Jr.

19 Malachi Holt-Bennett 6-3 188 So.

QB

9 Connor Bazelak 6-3 224 Jr.-R

14 Jack Tuttle 6-4 212 Sr.-R

RB

2 Shaun Shivers 5-7 186 Sr.+

26 Josh Henderson 5-11 215 Sr.

12 Jaylin Lucas 5-9 185 Fr.

DEFENSE

DE

41 Beau Robbins 6-5 272 Jr.-R

10 Myles Jackson 6-2 255 So.-R

6 James Head Jr. 6-5 257 Sr.+

DT

94 Demarcus Elliott 6-3 315 Sr.+

47 JH Tevis 6-4 283 Sr.-R

91 LeDarrius Cox 6-4 320 Jr.-R

DT

50 Sio Nofoagatoto’a 6-3 315 Sr.

51 Patrick Lucas Jr. 6-3 322 Jr.-R

BULL

92 Alfred Bryant 6-2 250 Sr.-R+

0 Dasan McCullough 6-5 230 Fr.

LB

44 Aaron Casey 6-2 225 Sr.-R

5 Bradley Jennings Jr. 6-1 221 Sr.-R+

LB

4 Cam Jones 6-3 228 Sr.+

8 Jared Casey 6-3 215 Jr.-R

--or--

43 Matt Hohlt 6-2 222 Fr.-R

HUSKY

21 Noah Pierre 5-11 176 Sr.-R

16 Jordan Grier 6-0 199 So.

CB

23 Jaylin Williams 6-0 185 Sr.+

9 Brylan Lanier 6-1 176 Fr.-R

--or--

7 Christopher Keys 6-0 183 So.-R

S

1 Devon Matthews 6-2 206 Sr.+

19 Josh Sanguinetti 6-1 190 Jr.-R

--or--

24 Bryson Bonds 6-1 207 Jr.

S

31 Bryant Fitzgerald 6-0 206 Sr.-R+

17 Jonathan Haynes 5-11 202 Gr.+

CB

3 Tiawan Mullen 5-10 181 Sr.

12 Lem Watley-Neely 6-0 180 So.-R

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK

93 Charles Campbell 5-9 170 Sr.-R

80 Chris Freeman 6-2 192 So.-R

KO

80 Chris Freeman 6-2 192 So.-R

93 Charles Campbell 5-9 170 Sr.-R

P

94 James Evans 6-1 218 So.

96 Alejandro Quintero 6-1 195 So.

LS

95 Sean Wracher 6-4 207 Sr.

97 Jake Wellmann 6-1 216 So.-R

H

94 James Evans 6-1 218 So.

96 Alejandro Quintero 6-1 195 So.

KR

3 Omar Cooper Jr. 6-1 193 Fr.

12 Jaylin Lucas 5-9 185 Fr.

PR

7 D.J. Matthews Jr. 5-11 160 Gr.+

80 Connor Delp 5-10 170 Fr.-R

