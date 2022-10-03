ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

dodgerblue.com

Joey Gallo Named To Dodgers Postseason Roster For 2022 NLDS

Manager Dave Roberts confirmed what appeared a likely outcome when he revealed Joey Gallo will be included on the Los Angeles Dodgers postseason roster for the 2022 National League Division Series. The Dodgers postseason roster does not need to be made official until the morning of Game 1 of the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Brandon Crawford sent to San Francisco's bench on Tuesday

San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the San Diego Padres. Crawford will sit on the road after Thairo Estrada was moved to shortstop, Wilmer Flores was shifted to second base, J.D. Davis was aligned at third base, Joey Bart was picked as Tuesday's designated catcher, and Austin Wynns was positioned behind the plate.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

No-No Joe Musgrove wants a championship for hometown Padres

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Joe Musgrove took a moment away from the mayhem of the clubhouse celebration after the San Diego Padres clinched a playoff spot to reflect on where his career has been and where he wants it to go. The big right-hander will forever be remembered as the hometown kid who threw the first no-hitter in franchise history, in just his second start with the Padres. He pitched in his first All-Star Game this year and then signed a $100 million, five-year contract. Musgrove helped the Padres clinch an NL wild-card spot, just the seventh playoff berth...
SAN DIEGO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Padres clinch first playoff berth in a full season since 2006

The San Diego Padres clinch their first playoff berth in a 162-game season since 2006. Clinching this playoff berth came alive during the seventh inning for the Padres game on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, due to the Miami Marlins win over the Milwaukee Brewers with a thrilling 4-3 score over 12 innings.
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Jake Cronenworth out of Padres' Tuesday lineup against Giants

San Diego Padres infielder Jake Cronenworth is not starting in Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Cronenworth will sit at home after Brandon Drury was moved to second base and Manny Machado was positioned at third. Per Baseball Savant on 463 batted balls this season, Cronenworth has recorded a...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Ha-Seong Kim sitting Wednesday for San Diego

San Diego Padres infielder Ha-Seong Kim is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's regular-season finale against right-hander John Brebbia and the San Francisco Giants. What It Means:. The Padres appear to be giving Kim an additional day off ahead of the postseason. Jake Cronenworth will replace Kim at...
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB

Padres-Mets position-by-position breakdown

Alonso and Lindor vs. Machado and Soto. deGrom and Scherzer vs. Darvish and Snell. There won't be any shortage of star power in the Wild Card Series between the Mets and Padres at Citi Field this weekend, with Game 1 of the best-of-three set starting Friday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.
QUEENS, NY
FOX Sports

Padres try to sweep series against the Giants

San Francisco Giants (80-81, third in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (89-72, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: TBD; Padres: Mike Clevinger (7-7, 4.33 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 91 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -150, Giants +128; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
dodgerblue.com

Trayce Thompson Not Looking Ahead To Dodgers Postseason Roster

Trayce Thompson has been another breakout star for the Los Angeles Dodgers since he was acquired from the Detroit Tigers for cash considerations and designated for assignment by the San Diego Padres earlier this season. Although he was acquired as a depth piece, the 31-year-old outfielder is batting .265/.363/.525 with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Anthony Rendon (suspension) returns Monday for Angels

Los Angeles Angels infielder Anthony Rendon (suspension) is back in the lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Adrian Martinez and the Oakland Athletics. Rendon completed his five-game suspension on Sunday after he was reinstated from the 60-day injured list last week. He will replace Luis Rengifo on third base and bat fifth in his first game back.
MLB

