dodgerblue.com
Joey Gallo Named To Dodgers Postseason Roster For 2022 NLDS
Manager Dave Roberts confirmed what appeared a likely outcome when he revealed Joey Gallo will be included on the Los Angeles Dodgers postseason roster for the 2022 National League Division Series. The Dodgers postseason roster does not need to be made official until the morning of Game 1 of the...
NBC San Diego
Shut Out: Here's Why Padres Have No Home Games for Wildcard-Round Playoffs
For local supporters of the San Diego Padres hyped by news of the Friars securing a playoff berth, there's a tinge of disappointment as well. The entire Major League Baseball playoff picture came into focus Tuesday night. The matchups were finally set, right before the last day of the regular season.
Brutal Padres fan brawl shows SD can never talk trash about Dodgers again
It’s the ugly side of baseball. You don’t want to see it, but it’s out there for consumption because we live in a growing digital world. If many were to guess, though, this kind of stuff would be happening at football games, not at Petco Park for San Diego Padres games.
numberfire.com
Brandon Crawford sent to San Francisco's bench on Tuesday
San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the San Diego Padres. Crawford will sit on the road after Thairo Estrada was moved to shortstop, Wilmer Flores was shifted to second base, J.D. Davis was aligned at third base, Joey Bart was picked as Tuesday's designated catcher, and Austin Wynns was positioned behind the plate.
No-No Joe Musgrove wants a championship for hometown Padres
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Joe Musgrove took a moment away from the mayhem of the clubhouse celebration after the San Diego Padres clinched a playoff spot to reflect on where his career has been and where he wants it to go. The big right-hander will forever be remembered as the hometown kid who threw the first no-hitter in franchise history, in just his second start with the Padres. He pitched in his first All-Star Game this year and then signed a $100 million, five-year contract. Musgrove helped the Padres clinch an NL wild-card spot, just the seventh playoff berth...
chulavistatoday.com
Padres clinch first playoff berth in a full season since 2006
The San Diego Padres clinch their first playoff berth in a 162-game season since 2006. Clinching this playoff berth came alive during the seventh inning for the Padres game on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, due to the Miami Marlins win over the Milwaukee Brewers with a thrilling 4-3 score over 12 innings.
numberfire.com
Jake Cronenworth out of Padres' Tuesday lineup against Giants
San Diego Padres infielder Jake Cronenworth is not starting in Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Cronenworth will sit at home after Brandon Drury was moved to second base and Manny Machado was positioned at third. Per Baseball Savant on 463 batted balls this season, Cronenworth has recorded a...
Padres travel to New York for Wild Card matchup; playoff schedule released
FOX 5 captured Padres players boarding their flight Wednesday at San Diego International Airport.
numberfire.com
Ha-Seong Kim sitting Wednesday for San Diego
San Diego Padres infielder Ha-Seong Kim is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's regular-season finale against right-hander John Brebbia and the San Francisco Giants. What It Means:. The Padres appear to be giving Kim an additional day off ahead of the postseason. Jake Cronenworth will replace Kim at...
MLB
Padres-Mets position-by-position breakdown
Alonso and Lindor vs. Machado and Soto. deGrom and Scherzer vs. Darvish and Snell. There won't be any shortage of star power in the Wild Card Series between the Mets and Padres at Citi Field this weekend, with Game 1 of the best-of-three set starting Friday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.
FOX Sports
Padres try to sweep series against the Giants
San Francisco Giants (80-81, third in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (89-72, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: TBD; Padres: Mike Clevinger (7-7, 4.33 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 91 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -150, Giants +128; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego...
dodgerblue.com
Trayce Thompson Not Looking Ahead To Dodgers Postseason Roster
Trayce Thompson has been another breakout star for the Los Angeles Dodgers since he was acquired from the Detroit Tigers for cash considerations and designated for assignment by the San Diego Padres earlier this season. Although he was acquired as a depth piece, the 31-year-old outfielder is batting .265/.363/.525 with...
numberfire.com
Anthony Rendon (suspension) returns Monday for Angels
Los Angeles Angels infielder Anthony Rendon (suspension) is back in the lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Adrian Martinez and the Oakland Athletics. Rendon completed his five-game suspension on Sunday after he was reinstated from the 60-day injured list last week. He will replace Luis Rengifo on third base and bat fifth in his first game back.
