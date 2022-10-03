SAN DIEGO (AP) — Joe Musgrove took a moment away from the mayhem of the clubhouse celebration after the San Diego Padres clinched a playoff spot to reflect on where his career has been and where he wants it to go. The big right-hander will forever be remembered as the hometown kid who threw the first no-hitter in franchise history, in just his second start with the Padres. He pitched in his first All-Star Game this year and then signed a $100 million, five-year contract. Musgrove helped the Padres clinch an NL wild-card spot, just the seventh playoff berth...

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO