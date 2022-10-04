Lynchburg's nuclear industry in spotlight as Youngkin unveils Virginia energy plan

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Town of Bedford, Virginia is featured in Travel and Leisure magazineCheryl E PrestonBedford, VA
Firehouse Subs in Roanoke and Lynchburg taking donations for hurricane victimsCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Hurricane Ian has a local impactCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival takes place on September 17 and 18 at a new venueCheryl E PrestonHuddleston, VA
Related
Franklin News Post
Rocky Mount releases video of incident between town manager, council candidate
The Roanoke Times has obtained footage of a May 9 incident that prompted Rocky Mount town employees to call police to the municipal building because of businessman and town council candidate Phillip Bane. Since at least 2014, Bane has had plans to develop downtown Rocky Mount’s old Morris Furniture building...
Franklin News Post
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 6, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Rocky Mount area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Franklin News Post
Oct. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Rocky Mount: A mostly clear sky. Low 48F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Rocky Mount will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Franklin News Post
Generals sweep Panthers in volleyball
LEXINGTON - Washington and Lee University blanked Ferrum College, 3-0, in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) volleyball match Wednesday. Set scores were 25-22, 25-12, 25-21. In the first set, the Generals built a seven-point, 21-14, edge before the Panthers (5-14, 0-7 in the ODAC) rallied to within a point,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Franklin News Post
Franklin County man dies from injuries in SUV wreck
A single-vehicle wreck that occurred early Thursday in Franklin County has claimed the life of county resident. Virginia State Police said Raymond Leon Chisom, 80, of Hardy died Monday from injuries he suffered four days earlier. A 2004 Jeep Cherokee driven by Chisom was northbound on Virginia 678 at 3:17...
Franklin News Post
Furry Friends
Sweet Pine has handsome eyes that seem to capture his inquisitive side. He is curious and sweet. He also is quite playful with toys and his kitten friends. This handsome boy is just 4 months old and weighs about 5 pounds. He is looking for a safe, loving home to call his own. He is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.
Comments / 0